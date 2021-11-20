'Revenge story': Rhodes, Culliver star as Maiden shocks Salisbury in Round 3

MAIDEN — Just over seven months ago, Maiden football player Ethan Rhodes threw five interceptions in a 52-12 playoff loss against Salisbury he would like to forget. Friday night, the Blue Devils’ quarterback threw for five touchdowns against Salisbury in a game he’ll always remember.
Maiden defeated the defending 2AA state champions 32-20 in a game that was not as close as the final score. With the win, the Blue Devils advanced to the 2A West Regional semifinals.
“It’s awesome. It’s a huge revenge story for us. We played this game for us, and we played this game for those seniors last year that had to walk off that field with their heads down because I underperformed,” Rhodes said. “I think I overperformed (tonight). Me and Chris (Culliver) were on lock. We knew exactly where the ball was going, to my other receivers too.”
Rhodes was 17-of-24 passing for 314 yards. Four of the five scoring tosses went to Culliver, who had 10 catches for 205 yards.
“Kudos to the offensive line for protecting him (Rhodes). Of course, Ethan made great throws and made good decisions,” Maiden coach Will Byrne said. “He (Culliver) is just unbelievable. There’s not many people that can run with him.”
The Maiden victory in the third round of the 2A state playoffs snaps an 18-game winning streak for the Hornets and ends their perfect season at 11-1. It also provided a bit of a payback for a 52-12 setback in the first round of postseason action that ended the Blue Devils’ perfect campaign this past spring.
“We called it redemption. We wanted another chance at them,” Byrne said, noting the tough preseason and nonconference slate the Blue Devils went through to prepare them for this season. “We went toe-to-toe down at Mooresville, and after that scrimmage I knew we could play with anybody.”
Maiden won the coin toss and immediately put the game in the hands of its defense by deferring. The Blue Devils allowed the Hornets just 1 yard on the opening series and put its offense on the field at the Maiden 29-yard line.
Short passes and runs by Ben Gibbs brought the Salisbury defense in tight, but on third-and-19 from the Blue Devils’ 47, Rhodes located Culliver running free behind the Salisbury secondary on a post route for the 53-yard scoring strike with the game not even five minutes old.
“To get that first score and get up, that was big for us,” Byrne said. “Then to get another one and make it more of a cushion.”
That second one came on fourth down from the Salisbury 24 on the first play of the second quarter. Culliver ran a simple fly up the left sideline and Rhodes dropped it into his hands in the end zone for a 13-0 Maiden lead.
Salisbury responded with a 15-play drive covering 68 yards and lasting nearly six minutes. Hornets quarterback Mike Geter made it a one-score game on a 1-yard run. The 13-7 score stood through the remainder of the first half.
The deferral meant Maiden received the third-quarter kickoff and the Blue Devils stung the Hornets on the ground and through the air for three scores to put the game away.
Gibbs, who was held to 19 yards on 10 carries in the first half, ripped off runs of 20 and 40 yards in the decisive third quarter. Both dashes set up scores for the Blue Devils.
“They (Salisbury) are a very good football team that’s tough to run on, but Ben still had some big runs when we needed them,” Byrne said. “And our offensive line did a very good job.”
The first third-quarter score for the Blue Devils was another beautiful post pattern by Culliver that went for 35 yards less than two minutes after play resumed. The smooth-gliding Culliver repeatedly ran past the Hornets’ secondary on the post.
“I had to come out for my team. We knew we were going to win,” said Culliver. When pressed, he admitted he just didn’t feel as though the Salisbury defense could contain him on the post pattern. “No, not all. They tried to, but they couldn’t do it.”
The second Maiden score of the third quarter was a 10-yard strike from Rhodes to Alec Hall. Hall ran his defender off with a quick burst, then came back for the ball and pushed forward into the end zone.
The final Maiden score of the night came as the third-quarter clock expired. It was another toss from Rhodes to Culliver, this one for 13 yards. It made the score 32-7 after three quarters and sent the Hornets’ legion of fans swarming for the exits.
Salisbury put up two fourth-quarter scores to close the gap as the Maiden defense exchanged yards for minutes. Geter scored on a 2-yard run and then hit Marcus Cook with a 14-yard scoring pass for the final of 32-20.
“The last two weeks the defense has been playing phenomenal. We’re doing enough offensively, we’re scoring enough points and getting wins,” Byrne said. “It’s just a total team effort like it has been all year.”
The Blue Devils held the Hornets to 20 points, marking the first time Salisbury has scored less than 44 points all season. Only three teams had scored against the Hornets all year, with the defense surrendering a total of 33 points prior to Friday’s game.
JyMikaah Wells needed 18 carries to garner 110 yards for Salisbury. Cook, in addition to the touchdown pass, hauled in seven catches for 115 yards for the Hornets.
Gibbs' big second half put him over the century mark rushing with 103 yards on 26 carries. In addition to Culliver’s big night that included four touchdown grabs, Jacob Sigmon also caught five passes for 88 yards.
The 13-0 Blue Devils will next take on second-seeded East Surry (12-0), which defeated No. 7 Monroe 10-9 in the third round. Next Friday's contest will be the first fourth-round appearance for Maiden since 2004.
“It’s unreal. These guys, it’s a great feeling to be 13-0,” Byrne said. “The community is excited about this team. We’re excited about this team.”
Salisbury;00;07;00;13;–;20
Maiden;07;06;19;00;–;32
First Quarter
M – Chris Culliver 53-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Carson Foard kick), 7:41
Second Quarter
M – Culliver 24-yard pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 11:53
S – Mike Geter 1-yard run (Wade Robins kick), 5:58
Third Quarter
M – Culliver 35-yard pass from Rhodes (kick failed), 10:09
M – Alec Hall 10-yard pass from Rhodes (pass failed), 4:38
M – Culliver 13-yard pass from Rhodes (Foard kick), :00
Fourth Quarter
S – Geter 2-yard run (Robins kick), 8:20
S – Marcus Cook 14-yard pass from Geter (pass failed), 4:17
Team Stats
First Downs: Salisbury 16, Maiden 15
Rushes-yards: Salisbury 35-174, Maiden 31-83
Comp-Att-Int: Salisbury 11-23-0, Maiden 17-24-0
Passing yards: Salisbury 133, Maiden 314
Fumbles-Lost: Salisbury 1-0, Maiden 4-1
Penalties-yards: Salisbury 15-99, Maiden 8-51
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Salisbury: JyMikaah Wells 18-110, Mike Geter 15-51 and 2 TDs, Marcus Cook 2-13. Maiden: Ben Gibbs 26-103, Ethan Rhodes 5-(-20).
PASSING – Salisbury: Geter 11-23-0 for 133 yards and 1 TD. Maiden: Rhodes 17-24-0 for 314 yards and 5 TDs.
RECEIVING Salisbury: Kevin Williams 1-6, Cook 7-115 and 1 TD, Jayden Gibson 1-1, Wells 1-6, Deuce Walker 1-5. Maiden: Chris Culliver 10-205 and 4 TDs, Jacob Sigmon 5-88, Alec Hall 2-21 and 1 TD.