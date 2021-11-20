'Revenge story': Rhodes, Culliver star as Maiden shocks Salisbury in Round 3

The deferral meant Maiden received the third-quarter kickoff and the Blue Devils stung the Hornets on the ground and through the air for three scores to put the game away.

Gibbs, who was held to 19 yards on 10 carries in the first half, ripped off runs of 20 and 40 yards in the decisive third quarter. Both dashes set up scores for the Blue Devils.

“They (Salisbury) are a very good football team that’s tough to run on, but Ben still had some big runs when we needed them,” Byrne said. “And our offensive line did a very good job.”

The first third-quarter score for the Blue Devils was another beautiful post pattern by Culliver that went for 35 yards less than two minutes after play resumed. The smooth-gliding Culliver repeatedly ran past the Hornets’ secondary on the post.

“I had to come out for my team. We knew we were going to win,” said Culliver. When pressed, he admitted he just didn’t feel as though the Salisbury defense could contain him on the post pattern. “No, not all. They tried to, but they couldn’t do it.”

The second Maiden score of the third quarter was a 10-yard strike from Rhodes to Alec Hall. Hall ran his defender off with a quick burst, then came back for the ball and pushed forward into the end zone.