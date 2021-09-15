RENEWING A RIVALRY: Foard volleyball defeats Hickory in straight sets

Taylor Ramseur scored the first point for Foard in the second set, although the next two went to Hickory as it took its first lead of the match. The Red Tornadoes also held a 4-2 advantage before the Tigers rallied to retake the lead. Hickory again hung around, but the final five tallies went to Foard beginning with a point from Craig and ending with one of Dale’s eight kills for a nine-point set win.

Alexis Reese notched a crosscourt kill for Hickory to begin the third set, with the Red Tornadoes also recording the next two points before a Beatty kill got Foard on the board. Following a kill from Boston and a block from Gambill that gave Hickory its largest lead of the night at 5-1, the Tigers put together a 5-0 run to get back on top.

The lead was short-lived, as Hickory countered with back-to-back points. The lead continued to seesaw back and forth and the score was tied a few more times before Foard scored four straight points to build a 12-8 advantage. The Tigers’ 4-0 run included a service error, a Sarah Lingle ace and kills from Dale and Craig.

The Red Tornadoes fought hard, just as they had in the first two sets. In fact, following a kill from Boston, they trailed by just two at 24-22 when Foard called a timeout to regroup. Another service error — Hickory had eight in the contest — ended the night shortly thereafter.