RENEWING A RIVALRY: Foard volleyball defeats Hickory in straight sets

All eight schools in the Western Foothills 3A Conference have strong volleyball programs. Five of the conference’s eight teams are currently in the top 30 of MaxPreps.com’s 3A state rankings, and four reside in the top 20.
Two of those four faced off on Wednesday night, when third-ranked Fred T. Foard visited No. 17 Hickory for the first matchup between the Catawba County rivals since 2019. Ultimately, the result was the same as it was two years ago, with the Tigers sweeping the Red Tornadoes 25-18, 25-16 and 25-22 at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
But every point was hard to come by, as both head coaches expected. Foard collected its fourth straight victory to improve to 8-1 overall and 4-1 in league play — its only loss was to undefeated and top-ranked North Iredell — while Hickory dropped to 7-4 and 3-2 after losing for the fourth time in seven matches following a 4-0 start.
“Just coming in here and getting to compete against a program like that, it’s always gonna be a battle, it’s always gonna be fun,” said Foard coach Meredith Lombardi. “... Hickory did a good job of moving around, they had some great shots, challenged our girls up at the net, and that’s what we need right now. So, good job to Hickory for giving us a battle right there.”
“I’m 100% proud of our effort,” added Hickory coach Jason Stephens. “Some of the mistakes that were made were aggressive mistakes and I can live with those. I would like to have a few less serve errors, but when you’re playing a great team that has a great offense, you have to try to serve aggressive. It was a nice atmosphere, it was a playoff atmosphere in here, we had a nice big student section on both sides, and I thought my girls played pretty well.”
The contest began with a kill from Foard’s Martina Foster, her first of five on the night. The senior middle blocker had several early points for the Tigers, also registering her first of seven blocks and a tip to go with aces from Haley Johnston and Maya Beatty, consecutive kills from Laney Craig — who had a team-high 14 kills to go with two blocks — and a tip from Averie Dale during a 14-2 run by the visitors to start the opening set.
“Being 6-foot and just being a big force out there, she’s gonna put the ball down and it’s gonna be a heavy ball coming at you.” said Lombardi of Foster, who was also a key contributor for the Tigers during the previous two seasons when they won back-to-back 2A state championships. “She really gets us fired up, especially when she gets that kill. She just does a great job being a leader on this team, being a senior, and we really feed off her energy. It’s a lot of fun.”
Hickory slowly but surely worked its way back. Freshman Sage Boston had multiple kills for the Red Tornadoes, with teammates Sami Gambill, Taylor Rose and Ellie Eichman also registering points in the initial set. A 4-0 Hickory spurt late in the set cut the deficit to six at 20-14, but the Tigers didn’t allow the hosts to notch more than two straight points from there as they closed things out behind the trio of Beatty, Craig and Dale.
“We wanted to get after it from the beginning, be strong from the start, and that was gonna kind of be our momentum as we went along,” said Lombardi. “So the middles were active early, that’s what I told the setters, and I think that really sparked our energy as we went through the second and third sets.”
Taylor Ramseur scored the first point for Foard in the second set, although the next two went to Hickory as it took its first lead of the match. The Red Tornadoes also held a 4-2 advantage before the Tigers rallied to retake the lead. Hickory again hung around, but the final five tallies went to Foard beginning with a point from Craig and ending with one of Dale’s eight kills for a nine-point set win.
Alexis Reese notched a crosscourt kill for Hickory to begin the third set, with the Red Tornadoes also recording the next two points before a Beatty kill got Foard on the board. Following a kill from Boston and a block from Gambill that gave Hickory its largest lead of the night at 5-1, the Tigers put together a 5-0 run to get back on top.
The lead was short-lived, as Hickory countered with back-to-back points. The lead continued to seesaw back and forth and the score was tied a few more times before Foard scored four straight points to build a 12-8 advantage. The Tigers’ 4-0 run included a service error, a Sarah Lingle ace and kills from Dale and Craig.
The Red Tornadoes fought hard, just as they had in the first two sets. In fact, following a kill from Boston, they trailed by just two at 24-22 when Foard called a timeout to regroup. Another service error — Hickory had eight in the contest — ended the night shortly thereafter.
“I trust them a lot. I love their effort,” said Stephens of his team. “They don’t quit, they don’t get crazy when they get down. ... At first that big run it looked like the atmosphere was real big for them, but rather than getting their butts kicked for the entire match they grew into the atmosphere and that’s what they’ve been doing all year long, and we do it by committee. We don’t have one big player that everybody’s coming to watch and this and that, it’s a whole bunch of players playing really hard and finding ways to score.
“They (Foard) blocked really well tonight and we didn’t cover it well enough, and so that was a big help for them,” he continued. “When you’re losing by two or three in a set and they score maybe four to five points off of blocks, there’s something for us to look at. ... But again, I thought that we had a great effort and I’m really proud of the girls.”
Foard travels to nonconference Watauga on Thursday before hosting league foe St. Stephens on Monday, the same night Hickory visits Western Foothills 3A opponent Statesville.
Note: Other standouts for Foard included Beatty with nine kills and 13 digs, Ramseur with four blocks, Lingle with 15 assists, Lyndsie Warren with 22 digs, Natigan Crutchfield with 10 digs and Haley Johnston with six digs and 23 assists.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.