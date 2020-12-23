REMAINING PERFECT: Foard drops Patton again, locks up at least a share of conference title

After a battle to 8-6 in the first set, the Tigers put together an 8-1 run with Martina Foster (eight kills, five blocks) putting together three straight points on two blocks and a kill from the middle to key the surge. A kill down the left side by Michelle Thao (six kills, 11 digs) put the Tigers onto their biggest lead at 23-10 and it was her tap that sealed the first set.

Patton’s best run came in the middle set with reigning conference player of the year Ella Gragg taking control. After Kenady Roper’s tap broke a 2-all tie, Gragg put down a block and added three kills from her spot on the left side to help push the Panthers’ lead to 9-6.

A hitting error put the Tigers back on the serve with Thao putting down an ace. Five different Tigers combined for six kills to put the team up 15-11. A kill from Averie Dale and a misfire by Roper gave the Tigers their biggest lead at 21-15 before Patton got back into the match.

Down 23-18, Roper put down a kill and a return error by Foard cut the lead to three. Laney Craig’s crosscourt shot from the right side gave Foard set point at 24-21. Another Roper kill and Foard error gave the Panthers a chance to extend the match at 24-22, but Jamianne Foster’s (nine kills, three blocks) set the Tigers up for a possible sweep.

