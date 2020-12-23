REMAINING PERFECT: Foard drops Patton again, locks up at least a share of conference title

NEWTON — During a season of dominance, about the only suspense left for Fred T. Foard High’s volleyball team is whether it will remain perfect during the regular season. Patton got close during Wednesday afternoon’s match, but the Tigers held on for a 3-0 sweep in their home match at Jerry Copas Gym. Foard took the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference match 25-12, 25-23, 25-8.
With the win, Foard improved to 12-0 on the season, all coming via three-set sweeps. Overall, the defending 2A state champions have won 23 matches in a row, all by sweeps. In fact, outside of a five-set loss to Watauga midway through the 2019 season, Foard has played more than three sets just three times in winning 44 of the last 45 matches.
The victory over the second-place Panthers also guarantees the Tigers at least a co-conference championship with two matches to play. Foard also clinched the league’s top berth after finishing off a season sweep of Patton. The Tigers close out their regular home season next Wednesday against East Burke before the finale at West Iredell on Jan. 4.
The Panthers — a 2A state quarterfinalist in 2019 — dropped to 8-2 but remain a game ahead of West Iredell in the loss column for the conference’s second playoff berth. Patton holds the tiebreaker by virtue of a sweep over the Warriors. The Panthers play again next Wednesday at Bunker Hill.
After a battle to 8-6 in the first set, the Tigers put together an 8-1 run with Martina Foster (eight kills, five blocks) putting together three straight points on two blocks and a kill from the middle to key the surge. A kill down the left side by Michelle Thao (six kills, 11 digs) put the Tigers onto their biggest lead at 23-10 and it was her tap that sealed the first set.
Patton’s best run came in the middle set with reigning conference player of the year Ella Gragg taking control. After Kenady Roper’s tap broke a 2-all tie, Gragg put down a block and added three kills from her spot on the left side to help push the Panthers’ lead to 9-6.
A hitting error put the Tigers back on the serve with Thao putting down an ace. Five different Tigers combined for six kills to put the team up 15-11. A kill from Averie Dale and a misfire by Roper gave the Tigers their biggest lead at 21-15 before Patton got back into the match.
Down 23-18, Roper put down a kill and a return error by Foard cut the lead to three. Laney Craig’s crosscourt shot from the right side gave Foard set point at 24-21. Another Roper kill and Foard error gave the Panthers a chance to extend the match at 24-22, but Jamianne Foster’s (nine kills, three blocks) set the Tigers up for a possible sweep.
The ability to attack from multiple points around the court is a strength for the Tigers, said Foard coach Meredith Lombardi.
“We have hitters at each position that do a good job at randomly scoring,” said Lombardi. “And our setters do a really good job at mixing up the options.”
A pair of Tigers setters had big afternoons with Haley Johnston dishing out 20 assists and Sarah Lingle adding 16.
Foard seized the momentum and ran off to a 13-3 lead before pulling away for the win.
Defensively, Trinity Tramel led the way with 11 digs, as the Tigers forced the Panther hitters into more hitting errors (four) than kills (three) in the last set.
Both teams entered Wednesday’s action on the back end of a grueling stretch of matches. Foard blistered both West Caldwell and Draughn the previous two days, while Patton played its fourth match in five days following a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It is a lot,” said Patton coach Cynthia Powell, who added the team has not had a normal practice in over two weeks. “It’s hard. We’ve tried to use those last games as practice games ... We’re used to only playing two games a week. In seasons past, we were allowed three, or four if we could. So, it’s tough.”
The Panthers are the lone team to score 20 or more points in a set against Foard this season, also completing the task back in November.
“I feel like anytime they come in, they bring it every time we play them,” Lombardi said. “Especially on the outside, they’re great players. They really brought it to us and that was good for us. It’s what we needed.”
Note: In Tuesday night's three-set home win over Draughn — 25-5, 25-10, 25-7 — Foard received 18 kills, four aces and 11 digs from Thao, 12 kills and eight digs from Megan Dorsey, eight kills from Martina Foster, five blocks from Jamianne Foster, 24 assists and 10 digs from Johnston, 21 assists from Lingle and 10 digs from Lyndsie Warren.