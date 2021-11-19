'Relentless' Red Tornadoes hope to cap special season with state title

Center back Nick Hutto agreed the loss at East Lincoln was a moment he and his teammates needed for an attitude adjustment.

“I honestly think those were two of the biggest motivators that we've had this season,” said Hutto referring to the Catholic and East Lincoln games. “Because when you get kicked and you’re down, the only option you have is to get back up. So, every single person here worked as hard as they could to turn things around.”

Hutto, a senior, perhaps best defines the heart and soul of the team. Injured on a tackle during the 3A West final against Concord, Hutto came off the pitch, but then harangued Jillings into getting him back into the match.

“I have just two games left in my career,” Hutto said. “And I’m not about to spend this regional sitting on the bench.”

Limping around upon his return, he eventually was able to gather himself enough to provide solid defense in the second half at a key defensive position.

“He's also a leader at halftime,” said Jillings. “He knows the right things to say. He knows how to get the guys up. It's the tactical adjustments that we need to make. I mean, he's just the complete package.”