'Relentless' Red Tornadoes hope to cap special season with state title

Relentless.
It’s been the catchword for the boys soccer team at Hickory High this season.
Miriam-Webster defines the word as “showing or promising no abatement of severity, intensity, strength, or pace.” An example given is “relentless pressure.”
It was perhaps born out of a crushing loss in the 3A West final last spring, when Weddington scored three goals over the final 18 minutes to beat Hickory 3-2. So when head coach Brian Jillings was asked what his team would take into the 3A West final held earlier this week, he simply said, “Competing for a full 80. ... Relentless for an entire 80 minutes.”
In a given season for any championship contender, there are moments when a team sees the ability to truly compete. And there are the moments of correction. Hickory had that in the space of a couple of weeks early in the season. A 1-0 win over Charlotte Catholic — annually one of the top programs in the state — was part of a 6-0 start. A loss at defending 2A West champion Hibriten showed there was work yet to do, but losing 4-1 at East Lincoln six days later showed introspection was needed.
“The Catholic game is big for us give us a little bit belief in ourselves,” Jillings said. “But, East Lincoln taking it to us at their place. That was a tremendous wake up call for us. We had to look in the mirror. Since that game, the kids have been phenomenal. Both those moments were important in the learning process and helped is get to where we need to be what we needed to do well.”
Center back Nick Hutto agreed the loss at East Lincoln was a moment he and his teammates needed for an attitude adjustment.
“I honestly think those were two of the biggest motivators that we've had this season,” said Hutto referring to the Catholic and East Lincoln games. “Because when you get kicked and you’re down, the only option you have is to get back up. So, every single person here worked as hard as they could to turn things around.”
Hutto, a senior, perhaps best defines the heart and soul of the team. Injured on a tackle during the 3A West final against Concord, Hutto came off the pitch, but then harangued Jillings into getting him back into the match.
“I have just two games left in my career,” Hutto said. “And I’m not about to spend this regional sitting on the bench.”
Limping around upon his return, he eventually was able to gather himself enough to provide solid defense in the second half at a key defensive position.
“He's also a leader at halftime,” said Jillings. “He knows the right things to say. He knows how to get the guys up. It's the tactical adjustments that we need to make. I mean, he's just the complete package.”
But the East Lincoln game and Hutto’s efforts are just parts of the relentless attitude the Red Tornadoes have had this season. A willingness to shore up the defense (they've allowed one goal in the playoffs), a willingness for players to take on roles and to get others involved (Hickory subs liberally throughout the match) and a willingness to find another gear in a given match. All of this has shown the relentless attitude that has brought Hickory to this point.
After a tepid first half again Concord, Jillings reminded his players about being relentless.
“We didn't feel like we gave them our best shot the first half,” Jillings said. “So, if we were going to go down, let's go down swinging and just come out like, there’s our trigger word again, let's be relentless. Be relentless in the attack.”
And so, the team has 80 minutes of relentlessness to a state title, and it’s something that Hutto feels sets the team apart.
“We have the talent,” said Hutto. “Everybody works 100% and they all leave it out in the field. I just think as long as we bring it together and play our game on Friday, I think we have everything it's going to take to win the state championship.”
3A WEST STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Tonight at 7 p.m.
Koka Booth Field at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary
East Regional Champion Western Alamance (18-5-1) vs. West Regional Champion Hickory (22-3-1)
About Hickory
State Titles: 1 (2001). Finals appearances: 4 (1997, 2001, 2010, 2012). NCHSAA playoffs record: 71-36
Head Coach: Brian Jillings (16th season at Hickory, 378-154-36). Assistants: Bobby Dettelbach, Edgar Badillo
Roster:
GK: Will Braun, Jr.
D: Alex Annas, Jr.; Jacob Cisneros, So.; Jose Figueroa, Sr.; Nick Hutto, Sr.; Oscar Resendiz-Zapata, Jr.; Fletcher Tate, Sr.; Lewis Tate, Sr.; Peter Zagroli, Sr.
MF: Anthony Adrian, Jr.; Aido Cruz, Jr.; Spears Culpepper, Sr.; David Escobedo, So.; Ademir Garcia, Jr.; Ben Howard, Jr.; Justin Ortiz, So.; Cesar Rangel, Jr.
F: Eddie Adrian-Torres, Jr.; Orlando Almanza, Jr.; Brandon Garcia, So.; Brian Hernandez, Sr.; Luis Juarez, Sr.; Carlos Lopez, Sr; Gabe Palencia, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 vs. No. 30 Ben L. Smith (9-1); 11/3 vs. No. 19 St. Stephens (2-0); 11/8 vs. No. 6 North Hendersonville (1-0); 11/10 vs. No. 7 Central Academy (2-0); 11/16 vs. No. 5 Concord (1-0)
About Western Alamance
Finals appearances: 1 (1997). NCHSAA playoffs record: 38-29
Head Coach: Camden Brooks (2nd season at Western Alamance, 26-7-2). Assistant: Will Thomas
Roster:
GK: Alex Anderson, So.; Joey Leupold, Jr.; Spencer Dee, Sr.
D: Aidan Cornell, Sr.; Boston Cornell, Fr.; Julio Cortez, Sr.; Sawyer Exum, Sr.; Ethan Gryniewski, So.; Keith Johnson, Jr.; Chandler Lynch, Sr.; Tristan Roof, Sr.; Jorge Salas, Jr.; Robbie Simpson, Sr.; Caden Thornlow, Jr.
D/MF: Blake Bacchus, Fr.
MF: Noah Barrett, Sr.; Sean Botzman, Jr.; Aidan Cornell, Sr.; Julian Perez, Sr.; Jordan Shutt, Sr.; Henry Wroblewski, So.
F: John Aleman, Sr.; Ian Bacchus, Sr.; Garrett Besecker, Sr.; Jacob Carignan, Jr; Rakes Dalton, Sr.; Trot Dalton, So. Luis Guerrero, Fr.; Gael Villegas-Duran, Jr.
Playoff schedule: 11/1 at No. 12 Terry Sanford (2-1); 11/4 at No. 5 Fike (5-0); 11/8 vs. Southern Nash (forfeit); at No. 1 First Flight (2-1); at No. 6 Lee County (0-0, 4-2 PK).
Coach Brooks' comments:
"Going into this season, we had very high expectations for this team. We knew we had a lot of talent and we had to figure out ways to get everybody playing their best soccer.
"So much preparation has gone into this season as far as offseason lifting, conditioning and practices. The boys are incredibly committed and we have great guys on the team who lead by example. They make other players want to work just as hard. Every single person on this team is bought in and is a team player. There is no one player who is selfish for playing time or stats. They all fight for one another.
"I think the first two games were big for us. Losing the first game of the season 3-0 to Asheboro and then beating 4A Grimsley 3-0 a few days later really showed these guys we can be as good or as bad as you want to be. No game is going to be handed to us and we knew we would be everybody's big match this year. We had to expect to get the hardest performance out of each team that played against us."