The high school wrestling scene turns from the dual format to the individual format that will culminate at next week’s state tournament in Greensboro. To get there, wrestlers will have to get through regionals, which are on tap starting this afternoon through Saturday evening.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has four wrestling regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classes — East, Midwest, Midwest and West — divided geographically into an equal number of schools. The 1A classification has just the East and West bracket. Out of the two-day event, the top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, which begins next Thursday.

Most of the schools from the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, plus Patton and Draughn, will be in the West bracket. Draughn is the lone 1A school, which will travel to Mitchell High for its regional.

Bandys was split off into the 2A Midwest Regional, which is held at Walkertown High, north of Winston-Salem. The remaining 2A schools will go to West Lincoln High for the West Regional.

The majority of 3A schools from area conferences will travel to Pisgah High in Canton for the West Regional. North Iredell and Statesville were siphoned to the 3A Midwest, which is hosted by North Davidson High in Lexington.

Finally, the area’s three 4A schools will be in the West Regional at Mallard Creek High in Charlotte.

Fans who want to follow the progress of regionals can do so on TrackWrestling.com by searching for the specific NCHSAA regional events.

1A WEST REGIONAL at Mitchell High

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

Coach: Josh Webster

Wrestlers (7): 120: Andres Garcia Lopez, Fr, (16-17); 132: Mason Beck, Jr. (8-10); 138: Landon Clark, Fr. (11-14); 145: Isaac Smith, Jr. (5-23); 160: Colton Lukomski, Jr. (7-6); 170: Hampton Blackwell, Jr. (13-13); 220; Rivka Vincent, Fr. (4-15).

Notes: All wrestlers are seeking to qualify for their first state tournament.

2A MIDWEST at Walkertown High

BANDYS TROJANS

Coach: Justin Adams

Wrestlers (14): 106: Eli Timberlake, Fr. (12-17); 113: Chauncy Reese, Fr. (16-15); 120: Sincere Haqq, Fr. (1-18); 126: Trey Story, Sr. (38-9); 132 Keilan Adams, Fr. (9-9); 138: Will Nix, Sr. (40-5); 145: Trey Ballew. Sr. (21-3); 152 Luke Burkett, Jr. (39-13); 160: Ian Moore, Jr. (32-3); 170: Connor Byrd, Fr. (14-10); 182: Camden Mongene, Sr. (17-6); 195: Zack Evans, Jr. (31-6); 220: Matthew Cranfill, Jr. (45-8); 285: Andrew McCrary, Jr. (22-15).

Note: The Trojans are the lone team in this regional to cover all 14 weight classes. Will Nix (state runner-up, 138 lbs.) and Zack Evans seek their third trip to the state tournament, while Ian Moore (3rd place, 170) strives for his second. Seven of the 14 received a top-4 seed in their class. Nix is the lone No. 1 seed at 138. Second seeds include Trey Story (126), Ian Moore (160), Zack Evans (195) and Matthew Cranfill (220). Trey Ballew (145) and Luke Burkett (152) are both third seeds.

2A WEST REGIONAL at West Lincoln High

BUNKER HILL BEARS

Coach: Michael Mays

Wrestlers (9): 113: Drew Walker-Shook, So. (10-19); 132: Ethan McManus, So. (17-17); 138: Michael McFarren, Sr. (8-13); 152: Tyler Fox, Sr. (16-18); 160: Donta Davis, Jr. (23-6); 182: Adrian Cruz, Jr. (12-19); 195: Josh Allread, So. (7-12); 220: David Hernandez, Sr. (10-14); 285: Aaron Mora. So. (17-11).

Note: The Bears lost most of their state runner-up group to graduation last year. Donta Davis (6th place, 170) is the lone returnee. Davis is the No. 1 seed at 160 lbs.

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

Coach: Mark Boyd

Wrestlers (10): 106: Eastyn Huffman, Fr. (5-12); 113: Cody Bryant, Fr. (20-14); 120: Hue Xiong, So. (7-11); 126: Grayson Phillips, Jr. (25-5); 132: Zachary Ward, So. (18-10); 138: Connor Mobley, Jr. (16-10); 145: Bryson Wheeler, Fr. (10-18); 195: Ryan “Zeke” Pierce, Sr. (21-13); 220: Brody Burns, Sr. (10-8); 285: Joshua Hess, So. (9-10).

Notes: All 10 Cavaliers seek their first trip to the state tournament. Phillips is the lone top-4 seed with a second seed at 126.

LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Coach: Brent Gates

Wrestlers (12): 106: Isaac Powell, Jr. (31-9); 113: Matthew Davis, Sr. (23-13); 120: Rylee Wesson, Jr. (27-21); 126: Nehemiah Lynch, Jr. (21-20); 132: Caleb Deaton, Jr. (39-5); 138: Ethan Smith, Sr. (41-8); 145: 160: Josh White, Sr. (37-5); 152: Cory Watson, Sr. (12-19); 170: Gabriel Robinson, Fr. (15-20); 182: Skyler Teague, Sr. (20-18); 195: Gavin Gholami, Fr. (22-22); 220: Geviaunta Walker, Jr. (8-0).

Note: Caleb Deaton and Josh White (4th place, 160) are the two Wolves wrestlers to make the state tournament last season. Deaton, a regional champion last year, is the No. 1 seed at 132. Other top-4 seeds include second-seeded Josh White at 160 and No. 3 seed Ethan Smith at 138.

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS

Coach: Sean McGovern

Wrestlers (10): 106: Steven Baynes, So. (16-13); 113: Bryson Crider. Fr. (8-10); 120: Christian Wylie, Jr. (21-9); 126: Izick Thao, Fr. (10-18); 138: Talon Farthing, Fr. (3-5); 145: Zachary Beard, Sr. (17-6); 152: Diego Gallegos, Jr. (7-7); 160: Brandon Paretty, Sr. (13-10); 170: Ethan Bentley, Sr. (18-13); 285: DJ Spring, Sr. (22-1).

Note: A third-place finisher in the heavyweight class last year, DJ Spring is the lone returnee from the state tournament. The defending regional champion at 285, he is the No. 1 seed. Wylie is the No. 3 seed at 120.

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Coach: Eddy Clark

Wrestlers (14): 106: Christian Garcia, Sr. (43-3); 113: Isaiah Pittman, Jr. (47-2); 120: Phoenix Michaud, So. (42-8); 126: Wyatt Hernandez. Fr. (18-20); 132: Cooper Murray, Fr. (6-10); 138: Connor Shumate, Jr. (46-5); 145: Landon Williams, So. (31-18); 152: Jason Brawley, Sr. (48-3); 160: Caiden Rowe, Sr. (32-15); 170: Jordan Henze, Sr. (46-8); 182: Matthew Race, Sr. (11-6); 195: Owen Clark, Sr. (45-2); 220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty, Sr. (48-3); 285: Mykie Xiong, Sr. (19-9).

Note: Defending state champions Owen Clark (195) and Joseph Lioret-Tutty look to lead the Red Devils in adding the individual team championship to their recent dual crown. Jason Brawley (3rd, 152) and Isaiah Pittman (5th, 113) were also state placers last year. With all 14 weight classes covered, eight of them are top-4 seeds, including No. 1 seeds Brawley, Clark and Lioret-Tutty. Christian Garcia, Pittman, Phoenix Michaud and Connor Shumate are second seeds, while Jordan Henze is a fourth seed. Pittman and Clark are defending regional champions.

PATTON PANTHERS

Coach: Jake Kittrell

Wrestlers (7): 126: Luke Parker, So. (31-18); 145: Caleb Clark, Jr. (16-25); 152: Burke Wilson, So. (17-9); 160: Anthony Ramirez, Jr. 170: Nicholas Parlier, So. (10-19); 182: Kamden Stephens, Sr. (36-7); 220: Bryan Romero, So. (9-14).

Note: All seven Panthers wrestlers look to get to the state tournament for the first time. Kamden Stephens is the No. 2 seed at 182.

WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS

Coach: Aaron Annas

Wrestlers (12): 106: Ria Wright, Jr. (21-14); 113: Fernando Teniente, So. (37-8); 120: Yostin Ayala, Fr. (5-8); 126: Tyrek Campbell, So. (15-21); 138: Nickolas Calhoun, Fr. (7-24); 145: Rakeem Smith, Jr. (33-5); 152: Jacob Spencer, Sr. (34-7); 160: Zakary Bloom, Fr. (23-17); 170: Luke Roberts, Jr. (33-7); 182: Jerry Henline, So. (16-16); 195: Jonathon Cox, Jr. (25-14); 220: Carlos Urbins, So. (10-12).

Note: Rakeem Smith, who finished fifth at last year’s state tournament, looks for his second stint there as a No. 3 seed at 145. Ria Wright won the state title in the Women’s Invitational at 107 pounds last weekend.

WEST LINCOLN REBELS

Coach: Butch Ross

Wrestlers (14): 106: Andy Saine, Sr. (32-5); 113: Eli Leatherman, Sr. (29-11); 120: Bladen Ingle, So. (30-16); 126:Logan Reynolds, Jr. (25-17); 132: Jack Stewart, Jr. (19-14); 138: Keegan Bostic, So. (26-14); 145: Alex Fincannon, Sr. (22-22); 152: Blaze Dedmon, Sr. (15-22); 160: Levi Huss, Jr. (23-20); 170: Patrick Goins, Sr. (38-5); 182: Mason Avery, Sr. (36-2); 195: Curtis Goins, Sr. (26-10); 220: Dayne Harrelson, Jr. (12-6); 285: Camden Sain, Jr. (34-10).

Note: Andy Saine (3rd place, 106), Eli Leatherman and Patrick Goins (6th place, 160) are all seeking their third state tournament berth, while Mason Avery (5th place, 152) looks to return for the second time. Saine and Avery are both the top seeds in their bracket with Patrick Goins a No. 2 seed. Leatherman, Ingle and Sain are No. 4 seeds.

3A MIDWEST REGIONAL at North Davidson High

NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS

Coach: Bryan Tutterow

Wrestlers (11): 106: Colton Kohnstamm, So. (21-15); 113: Kolby Wallace, Fr. (8-11); 120 Andrew Cockerham, Jr. (28-12); 126: Jacob Campbell, So. (12-22); 138: Bray Trivette, So. (38-0); 145: Jorge Romero, Sr. (12-23); 152: Jack Blackler, Jr. (23-15); 160: Bronson Leonard, Sr. (35-7); 182: Brixan Burgess, Sr. (35-3); 220: Eddie Flores, Sr. (42-0); 285: Quay Bailey, Jr. (27-10).

Note: Eddie Flores (6th place, 220 lbs.) looks for his third trip to the state tournament and Bray Trivette (state runner-up, 138) his second. Both are No. 1 seeds in their bracket with Brixon Burgess (182) at No. 2 and Bronson Leonard at No. 4. Trivette is the defending West Regional champion at 138.

STATESVILLE GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Andrew Collins

Wrestlers (5): 113: Jackson Snyder, Fr. (22-19); 126 Laurentino Reyes, Fr. (22-15); 170: Brian Gillus, Ft. (15-13); 195: Raymon Gray, So. (15-3); 285: Steven Hamby, Sr. (39-1).

Note: Steven Hamby looks to return to the state tournament for the second time. He’ll be the second seed at 285, while teammate Raymond Gray is No. 4 at 195.

3A WEST REGIONAL at Pisgah High

ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES

Coaches: Brandon and Danny Dillard

Wrestlers (10): 106: Landen Wilson, So. (24-12); 113: Bridger Fairchild, So. (26-7); 120: Gabriel Smith, Fr. (35-5); 126: Ryder Phillips. Jr. (25-13); 138: Luke Sheets, Sr. (39-4); 145: Luke Osborne, So. (40-3); 152: Lukus Spencer, Jr. (35-13); 160: Matthew Peterson, Sr. (20-0); 170: Mason Armentrout (26-19); 195: Nathan Herman, Jr. (5-4)

Note: Matthew Peterson is the lone wrestler for the Huskies to make the state tournament last year, when he finished third. He is the No. 1 seed at 160. Other top-4 seeds include No. 3 seeds Luke Sheets (138) and Luke Osborne (145).

EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS

Coach: Derek Ashley

Wrestlers (8): 106: Devin O’Der, Fr. (16-9); 113: David Grigg, So. (19-10); 120: Jaden Fisher, So. (25-13); 126 Bailey Farabaugh, So. (18-10); 152: Donovon Tice, Fr. (17-16); 170: Thomas Maillet, Jr. (13-15); 182L Jackson Rick, Fr. (14-4); 220: Mergin Dill, So.

Note: All eight Mustangs from a young group are looking for their first trip to the state tournament. Six of the wrestlers are at regionals for the first time.

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

Coach: Mike Carey

Wrestlers (14): 106: George Coleman, So. (40-5); 113: Austin Laws, Fr. (32-6); 126: Toby Bowman, So. (29-19); 132: Parker Johns, Jr. (31-11); 138: Kevin Romero, Jr. (23-7); 145: Brock Carey, Sr. (43-0); 152: Brayden Mejia, Jr. (36-1); 160: Jon Byrd, Sr. (29-9); 170: Zane Birtchet, Sr. (40-2); 182: Sam Drum, Sr. (30-14); 195: Dylan Smith, Sr. (41-0); 220: Colby Mace, Sr. (9-1); 285: Sam Bolch, Sr. (36-5).

Note: A veteran group is looking for continued success at regionals and beyond. Brock Carey (runner-up, 145) and Zane Birtchet (runner-up, 160) both seek their fourth trip to the state tournament, while Brayden Mejia (3rd place, 120), Dylan Smith (state champion, 220) and Colby Mace (4th place, 195) all look to their third. Six of the 14 wrestlers received No. 1 seeds, including Carey, Mejia (152), Birtchet (170), Smith (195) and Mace (220). George Coleman is a second seed at 106. Mejia, Birtchet, Smith and Mace are defending regional champions.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Coaches: Billy Whisenant and Scott Brackett

Wrestlers (9): 106: Jeulenea Khang, Sr. (36-6); 113: John Aguilar Ramirez, Sr. (23-10); 120: Trenton Walker, Fr. (9-10); 132: Jimmy Velasquez-Morales, Sr. (9-8); 138: Aiden Piscopo, Fr. (5-11); 152: Jacob Parsons, Fr. (8-10); 195: Kevin Agustin-Hernandez, Sr. (6-8); 220: Fredy Vicente Perez, Sr. (29-6); 285: Nathan Vue, Sr. (27-6).

Note: All are seeking their first appearance at the state tournament. Jeulenea Khang won the 100-lb. state championship at the Women’s Invitational last weekend. She is the No. 4 seed at 106, while teammate Nathan Vue is third at 285.

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Coach: Josh Woodruff

Wrestlers (12): 106: Brayden Reid, Fr. (44-6); 113: Brian Reid, So. (37-6); 120: Josiah Honer, Sr. (47-3); 126: Noah Koenig, Fr. (21-19); 132: Maddox Southard, Fr. (20-22); 138: Drew Martin, Fr. (20-25); 145: Ross Watts, Jr. (42-6); 152: Chandler Wyke, Sr. (13-3); 170: Avin Crawford, Fr. (22-19); 182: Dillan Earp, Jr. (44-2); 195: Rylan Davidson, Sr. (37-10); 285: Elijah Amaya, Jr. (36-8).

Note: Ross Watts is the lone Panthers wrestler to advance to the state tournament last year, when he finished fifth at 132 lbs. Watts (145) is one of three No. 2 seeds for Hibriten, joining Dillan Earp (182) and Elijah Amaya (285). Third seeds include Brayden (106) and Brian Reid (113), Josiah Honer (120) and Chandler Wyke (152).

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Coach: Matthew Keefer

Wrestlers (4): 138: Salim Holmes, Jr. (5-9); 160: Anthony Bravo, Sr. (25-6); 195: Jake Wyatt, Sr. (5-6); 220: Nicholas Martinez, Sr. (27-3).

Note: All four wrestlers look to reach the state tournament for the first time. Nicholas Martinez is the No. 3 seed at 220.

NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS

Coach: Dennis Schlossman

Wrestlers (8): 106: Kaden Helms, So. (42-15); 113: Till Helms, So. (41-12); 120: Dean Quillan So. (19-17); 132: Gage Helms, So. (37-16); 145: Cole Ellis, Jr. (36-12); 152: Aaron Keville, Jr. (27-22); 170: Carter Morales, Jr. (27-22); 195: Adam Sherrill, Jr. (14-17).

Note: The Knights are each in a quest for their first state tournament appearance.

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Coach: Billy Baker

Wrestlers (13): 106: Christian Cruz-Hernandez, Fr. (18-8); 113: Ivan Cortez, Sr. (34-8); 120: Cesar Chavez Alonzo, Sr. (45-6); 126: Logan Laws, So. (29-19); 138: Will Moore, Sr. (43-10); 145: Zamonte Bruen-Brown, Fr. (37-11); 152: Dylan Herrera Luna, Sr. (42-12); 160: Will Fincher, So. (43-10); 170: Jared Luna, Jr. (19-12); 182: Andrew Kehoe, Sr. (44-3); 195: Avery Rhymer, Fr. (28-8); 220: Isaac Burgin, Sr. (23-10); 285: Kasen Turner, Sr. (9-6).

Note: Andrew Kehoe and Cesar Chavez Alonzo each are striving for their second state tournament appearance. Kehoe is the top seed at 182 with Chavez Alonzo No. 2 at 120. Will Moore was tabbed the fourth seed at 138.

WEST IREDELL WARRIORS

Coach: Tim Shuford

Wrestlers (4): 113: Hunter Martin, Jr. (15-12); 138: Xavier Thomas, Fr. (15-8); 152: Garrison Head, Jr. (11-15); 220: Yahir Cruz-Villarreal, Sr. (15-15).

Note: All four wrestlers are looking to make their first trip to the state tournament.

4A WEST REGIONAL at Mallard Creek High

ALEXANDER CENTRAL COUGARS

Coach: Josh Williamson

Wrestlers (8): 126: Christian McGalliard, Sr. (29-7); 138: Kanon Harrington, Sr. (27-3); 145: Dylan Dalton, Sr. (33-4); 152: Matt Dooley, Sr. (21-11); 160: Tristen Benedict, Fr.; 170: Aaron Longinos, Jr. (20-11); 182: Nathaniel Dahlstrom, Jr. (33-4); 285: Gilmore Kirby, Sr. (14-8).

Note: Kanon Harrington, Nathaniel Dahlstrom and Dylan Dalton all look to return to the state tournament. Harrington (138) and Dahlstrom (182) are both the top seed in their bracket, while Dalton (145) is a second seed. The No. 4 seed at 126 is Christian McGalliard.

SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS

Coach: Dusty Smith

Wrestlers (9): 113: LaShaun Going, So. (19-20); 126: Michael Harkey, So. (20-15); 132: Kaleb Martin, So. (11-17); 132: Kaleb Martin, So. (11-17); 138: Damion Harkey, Sr. (18-11); 145: Alex Engle, So. (23-21); 160: Larry Breeden, Jr. (21-25); 170: Talan Beard, So. (7-11); 220: Parker Mast, Jr. (6-7); 285: Kevin Pereira, Jr. (28-8).

Note: Kevin Pereira is the lone Spartans wrestler to make the state tournament last year. As the only top-4 seed from South Caldwell, he is No. 2 in the heavyweight bracket.

WATAUGA PIONEERS

Coach: Zach Strickland

Wrestlers (11): 106: Liam Perry, So. (4-8); 113: Isaac Hensley, So. (15-20); 120: Creed Casner, Jr. (13-8); 126: Ryder Sullivan (24-11): 132: Mike Menchu-Yax, So. (7-12); 145: Camden Brock, So. (10-11); 152: Palmer Smith, Jr. (26-9); 182: John Lantigua, Sr. (25-12); 195: Mikey Portante, Fr. (4-8); 220: Trabey Shepherd, Jr. (20-17); 285: Eli Greene, Jr. (15-13).

Note: All 11 Pioneers are looking to get to the state tournament for the first time.