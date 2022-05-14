Regional track action continues today

One of the largest events for high school athletes continues today as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association is holding track and field regionals throughout the state.

Regional meets not only decide team and individual champions in each of the four classifications in the East, Mideast, Midwest and West regions, but meets also determine the individual qualifiers for the state track meets, which are scheduled to be held next weekend at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro. The top four finishers in each individual and relay event will advance.

Qualifiers for regionals earned the right to compete by hitting a pre-determined mark for a specific classification, which is set prior to the season. Each event will have up to 16 competitors. After automatic qualifiers are determined and placed, athletes with the next best marks throughout the region are selected until each event reaches 16 participants. A maximum of three competitors from each school may compete in an individual event and only relay team per school is allowed. Individual athletes can compete in up to four separate events.

From the area schools, the 1A West, 3A West and 4A West meets are scheduled for today. The 2A West meet was scheduled for Friday.

Below is a list of athletes from each school slated to compete today.

(Note: Names and specific events for persons with a seed mark in the top four are italicized. Those listed in bold have the top seed mark for that event. * designates an athlete competed in that specific event at regionals last spring. All distances listed are in meters.)

1A WEST REGIONAL

EAST BURKE HIGH, Icard, 10 a.m.

DRAUGHN

Boys

Individuals: Reed Farrar, Sr. (3200)

Girls

Individuals: Laney Proffitt Jr. (Pole Vault)

About the Wildcats: Farrar finished sixth in the 3,200 last spring at the 2A West Regional meet.

3A WEST REGIONAL

ENKA HIGH, Candler, 10 a.m.

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Alex Rollins

Boys

Individuals: Michael Acevedo, So. (Long Jump*); Kade Brown, So. (Discus); Mason Carpenter, Sr. (110 hurdles*, 300 hurdles*); Joseph Cary, Sr. (800); Noah Farmer, Jr. (1600, 3200); Cesar Martinez, Sr. (Long Jump*); Andrew Peterson, Sr. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

Girls

Individuals: Sherry Billings, Jr. (3200); Allie Blevins, Sr. (Pole Vault*); Emmi Cheek, So. (200, 300 hurdles*); Abilene Dollar, So. (800); Emma Durr, So. (100 hurdles*, 300 hurdles); Katlyn French, So. (High Jump, 100 hurdles*, 300 hurdles*); Emily Hartsoe, So. (Shot Put*, Discus); Emma Jones, Sr. (Discus*); Jordan Jones, Sr. (High Jump); Jezik Martin, Jr. (Long Jump*, Triple Jump*); Abby McClure, Jr. (800)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

About the Huskies: Emily Hartsoe was the 2A state champion in the discus last spring after winning the event at the 2A Midwest Region in 2021. She also advanced to the state meet in the shot put. She currently has the top mark in the state in both events among 3A girls. Also working to return to the state meet are Emmi Cheek and Katlyn French, who were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles last spring.

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: David Brehm

Boys

Individuals: Christopher Dailey, Fr. (Triple Jump); Jadon Kennedy, Jr. (Triple Jump*); Jaylen Roseboro, So. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x800

Girls

Individuals: Finley Ledford, Jr. (200); Macy Parks, Sr. (800*, 1600).

Relays: 4x200

FREEDOM

Coach: Chip Lewis

Boys

Individuals: Colby Anderson, Jr. (1600, 3200); Christopher Brittain, Sr. (800*); Drew Costello, Sr. (Long Jump*, Triple Jump); Nathan Lindsey, So. (Triple Jump)

Girls

Individuals: Katie Deacon, Jr. (800*, 1600*, 3200); Emily Kania, Fr. (1600); Sara Byrd Succop, Jr. (1600)

About the Patriots: Katie Deacon advanced to the girls’ 3A state meet in the 1,600 meter run and finished 15th. Drew Costello competed in the boys’ 3A meet and placed eighth in the long jump.

FRED T. FOARD

Coach: Robert Ogle/Alison Yount

Boys

Individuals: Ryan Eblen, Sr. (800); Will Elkins, Sr. (400*); Christopher Kauffman, Sr. (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles); Jacob Howard, Sr. (Triple Jump); Kevin Romero, So. (Triple Jump); Mario Santos-Morales, So. (800)

Relays: 4x400

Girls

Individuals: Brooklyn Bess, Jr. (100 Hurdles*); Kacey Swartley, Jr. (Discus)

Relays: 4x100; 4x800

About the Tigers: Will Elkins just missed a spot for the state meet in the 400 last spring by .43 seconds. He currently has the top time in the event in the 3A West Region.

HIBIRTEN

Coach: Jimmy Watkins

Boys

Individuals: Noah Lawrence, So. (110 Hurdles); Gabriel Suddreth, So. (Shot Put, Discus); Jesse Taylor, So. (Shot Put); Nathaniel Whitt, Sr. (Pole Vault*); Coby Wilson, Jr. (100)

Girls

Individuals: Jada Brown, So. (Long Jump*, 100*, 200*); Kathy Clark, Sr. (1600, 3200); Caleb Robbins, So. (Pole Vault); Maggie Taylor, So. (Discus, Long Jump)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x800

About the Panthers: Jada Brown won the 2A West championship in the long jump last year and went on to place third at the state meet. She is seeded second in the event for today’s meet.

HICKORY

Coach: Ronnie Hopper

Boys

Individuals: Dontae Baker, Sr. (100, 200); Josiah Edwards, Sr. (200); William Holbrook, Sr. (Shot Put); Jamien Little, Fr. (High Jump); Kwan Oates, Jr. (Triple Jump); Jake Prince, Sr. (Discus); Brian Schoellner, Jr. (Pole Vault); Eijah Willheim, So. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Jake Wyatt, Jr. (Discus)

Relays: 4x100

Girls

Individuals: Madeleine Johnson, Sr. (Discus*); Madeline Mosteller, Sr. (200, 400)

Relay: 4x100

About the Red Tornadoes: Madeleine Johnson was the lone Hickory athlete at last year’s regional and she was fifth in the girls’ discus. Jamien Little is tied for the top mark in the boys’ high jump.

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: Zach Millsaps

Boys

Individuals: Brodie Anderson, Jr. (400); Parker Anderson, Jr. (300 Hurdles); Trevor Campbell, Jr. (300 Hurdles); Jackson Hawkins, Sr. (High Jump); James Jackson, Sr. (High Jump); John Jackson Jr. (Long Jump); Philip Riddle, Jr. (3200*)

Relays: 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

Girls

Individuals: Jewell Allen, Jr. (Shot Put); Erica Anderson, Sr. (800); Ailena Mykins, Jr. (Long Jump*, Triple Jump); Natalia Nieto, Jr. (800*)

Relays: 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

About the Raiders: Erica Anderson qualified for the 3A state meet last spring, but it was in the girls’ 400, in which she finished 14th. Ailena Mykins took 14th in the girls’ long jump.

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Jerry Castro

Boys

Individuals: Bryce Anthony, So. (300 Hurdles); Connor Bagwell, So. (800, 1600*); Alex Bradley, Jr. (1600); Alexander Duncan, So. (110 Hurdles); Stephen Fernetti, Jr. (3200*); Mirko Glavan, Jr. (3200); Kolton Hodges, So. (400*, 800); Logan Jones, Jr. (Pole Vault); Immanuel Mayner, Jr. (Triple Jump); Logan Richardson, Fr. (800, 1600); Kristjan Snyder, Sr. (North Lincoln); Liam Sutton, So. (110 Hurdles*, 300 Hurdles*); Mack Viverette, Sr. (3200); Khalil Yarborough, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles)

Relays: 4x100; 4x400; 4x800

Girls

Individuals: Cara Castro, Sr. (800*, 1600*); Carly Correll, Jr. (Discus*); Ayanna Gaddy, Jr. (200); Haylee Gibson, Fr. (100 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles); Lori Glavan, Sr. (1600, 3200); Bella Green, Fr. (400, 800); Erin Lamoutte, Sr. (300 Hurdles, Triple Jump); Emily Laramie, Jr. (1600); Er Kelbi Pierce, Jr. (800*, 3200); Chloe Soorus, Jr. (Pole Vault*), Angely Soto, So. (100 Hurdles, Triple Jump); Bella Wood, So. (3200)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

About the Knights: With a talented group of middle and long distance runners, as well as field events athletes, North Lincoln swept last season’s 2A boys’ and girls’ state championships. The boys team is going for its third title in a row. The girls’ 4x800 relay teams set the top 3A time in the state at a Western Foothills 3A Conference meet held at Hickory High in early April. Stephen Fernetti has the state’s top 3A boys time in the 1,600. Chloe Soorus won the 2A West title in the girls’ pole vault and was the state runner-up in the event.

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Jason Fulbright

Boys

Individuals: Caleb Ledford, Sr. (1600, 3200); Payce Sherrill, Jr. (3200)

Relays: 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

Girls

Individuals: Eva Cronin, So. (1600); Julia Gnida, Fr. (Long Jump); Daniela Flores Gutierrez, So. (3200); Jordyn Horan, So. (Pole Vault*); Elizabeth Sumpter Sr. (Long Jump, Triple Jump)

Relays: 4x800.

About the Indians: Jordyn Horan was the 3A West runner-up in the pole vault last spring and she went on to place ninth at the state level. She is seeded fifth in the event for today’s regional.

STATESVILLE

Coach: Dave Rucker

Boys

Individuals: Benjamin Cowen, Jr. (Pole Vault); Zamari Stevenson, Sr. (100, 200)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400

Girls

Individuals: Nakirah Adams, Fr. (100, 200); Keyannah Graham, Jr. (400); Karli Townsell, Sr. (1600, 3200)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400

About the Greyhounds: Nakirah Adams had the top time in the 3A West Region in the 100. Zamari Stevenson is the top-ranked boys runner, seeded third in the 100.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Ryne Cooper

Boys

Individuals: Jermiah Glaspy, Jr. (Triple Jump); Antaveon Steele, Sr. (110 Hurdles, 300 Hurdles*, Long Jump).

Girls

Individuals: Alaya Gillespie, Jr. (Long Jump, 100*, 200* 400*)

About the Warriors: Alaya Gillespie won the 2A West Regional title in the 400 last spring, then went on to win the 2A state championship in the same event. She is also the 2A state runner-up in the 200 and reached the podium with a third-place finish in the 100. For this weekend’s regional, she has a second or third seed in all four of her events.

4A WEST REGIONAL

OLYMPIC HIGH SCHOOL, Charlotte, 10 a.m.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Jonathan Winkler

Boys

Individuals: Kellen Hartman, Jr. (High Jump*); Preston Hudson, Sr. (Discus); Nolan Heath, Sr. (Pole Vault); Chad Lasher, So. (Shot Put, Discus); Garrison Millsaps, Fr. (Shot Put); Evan Presnell, Sr. (400*); Kellun Triplett, Jr. (Long Jump*, Triple Jump*)

Girls

Individuals: Alysha Earley, Sr. (Shot Put*); Hallie Jarrett, So. (400); Kaley McDaniel, Jr. (High Jump); Layna West, Sr. (100*)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200

About the Cougars: Layna West was the 3A West runner-up in the 100 last spring and finished fourth in the 200. Her best finish at the state meet was 14th in the 200. Evan Presnell advanced to the state meet in the 400 (13th) and Kellun Triplett did so in the high jump (11th).

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Jason Childers

Boys

Individuals: Kaleb Icenhour, Sr. (Pole Vault*); Jonah McBurney, Sr. (300 Hurdles); Jaxsen Wilkerson, Sr. (High Jump, Long Jump*, Triple Jump*, 110 Hurdles*)

Girls

Individuals: Heather Deal, Sr. (Shot Put*, Triple Jump*)

Relays: 4x200; 4x400

About the Spartans: Jaxsen Wilkerson is the lone returning athlete to advance to the 4A boys state meet last spring. He was 4A West runner-up in the triple jump and placed eighth in the event at the state level. Wilkerson is currently seeded in the top four in three of his four events, including a second seed in the triple jump.

WATAUGA

Coach: Randy McDonough

Boys

Individuals: Ethan Campbell, Sr. (3200); Ethan Cannon, Sr. (800*); Henry Coatney, Jr. (Pole Vault*); Davis Hunt, Jr. (110 Hurdles*, 300 Hurdles*); Clayo Kulcyk, Fr. (Pole Vault); Jonathan Lutabingwa, Jr. (Discus); Josiaih Railey, Fr. (Triple Jump)

Relays: 4x800

Girls

Individuals: Gwendolyn Anderson, Jr. (800, 1600*, 3200*); Sophie Beach, Sr. (3200); Olivia Burroughs, So. (Shot Put, Discus*, Pole Vault*); Sarah Goode, Sr. (Pole Vault); Emma Martin, So. (High Jump*, Pole Vault*); Sidra Miller, Sr. (800, 1600, 3200*)

Relays: 4x100; 4x200; 4x400; 4x800

About the Pioneers: Though Watauga has a history of distance runners, the Pioneers’ best event for now is the pole vault. Sarah Goode won the 3A West Regional in the event last spring and took sixth at the 3A state meet. Olivia Burroughs also advanced out of the event and placed 13th. Watauga will have three compete in the girls’ pole vault today, with both Goode and Burroughs seeded in the top four. Henry Coatney is seeded second in the boys’ pole vault. Davis Hunt was the 3A West runner-up in the 110 hurdles.