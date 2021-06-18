Regional girls tennis tourneys begin today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its girls tennis individual regional tournaments this weekend at sites throughout the state. The top four singles and doubles teams at each of four regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications — two regionals in 1A — will advance to next week’s state tournament. Play is scheduled to start today and wrap up on Saturday.

From the three area conferences, 15 singles players and 15 doubles teams from 17 schools qualified by virtue of their finish at their respective conference tournaments. For the 2A West Regional, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference received five berths for both singles and doubles entrants, while the South Fork 2A Conference got four of each. Schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held separate tournaments for the two classifications. The 3A group received four singles and doubles slots, while the two 4A schools divvied up two spots for each.

Team tournament titles are also on the line this season. Instead of dual-team formats this year, due to protocols set up by the NCHSAA in reaction to COVID-19, regional team championships and later state championships will be awarded. These will be based on the finishes by the individual players competing this weekend.

Below are the teams and players from the region, as well as coach’s reactions about their players.