Regional girls tennis tourneys begin today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its girls tennis individual regional tournaments this weekend at sites throughout the state. The top four singles and doubles teams at each of four regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications — two regionals in 1A — will advance to next week’s state tournament. Play is scheduled to start today and wrap up on Saturday.
From the three area conferences, 15 singles players and 15 doubles teams from 17 schools qualified by virtue of their finish at their respective conference tournaments. For the 2A West Regional, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference received five berths for both singles and doubles entrants, while the South Fork 2A Conference got four of each. Schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held separate tournaments for the two classifications. The 3A group received four singles and doubles slots, while the two 4A schools divvied up two spots for each.
Team tournament titles are also on the line this season. Instead of dual-team formats this year, due to protocols set up by the NCHSAA in reaction to COVID-19, regional team championships and later state championships will be awarded. These will be based on the finishes by the individual players competing this weekend.
Below are the teams and players from the region, as well as coach’s reactions about their players.
(Notes: Efforts were made earlier in the week to contact each coach for comments about their players.... Records listed were either supplied by the coaches or taken from matches listed on MaxPreps.)
2A WEST REGIONAL
Gardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, 11 a.m.
Bunker Hill
Coach: Savannah Watts
Singles: Caren Nava-Lara, Sr. (4-1, fifth at Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament)
Coach’ comments: “Caren is an exceptional tennis player, but an even more phenomenal young lady. It has been my pleasure to coach her the past two years and watch her continue to grow as an athlete and young woman. Although she didn’t start playing tennis until high school, Caren’s determination to improve is a notable asset to our team as a whole. She was a fantastic leader this year as a senior, always putting in extra time and helping the younger girls improve as well. I know she will be fantastic in all her future endeavors.”
Draughn
Coach: Chris Cozort
Doubles: Kaitlyn Kincaid, Jr. and Haley Lowman, Sr. (5-3, Northwestern Foothills 2A Tournament runner-up)
East Burke
Coach: Haley Whisnant
Doubles: Daisy Jantes, Sr. and Taylor Bostain, So. (3-2, fifth at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
East Lincoln
Coach: Rollin Mackel
Doubles: Allie Middleswarth, Sr. and Katie Brown, So. (7-2, fourth at South Fork 2A tournament)
Olivia Prevost, Sr. and Olivia Franco, Sr. (6-7, South Fork 2A tournament runner-up)
Coach’s comments: “East tennis has two doubles teams heading to regionals this weekend. Olivia Prevost and Olivia Franco, both graduates, will be participating in their third straight regionals as a team and know that if they play well have the opportunity to make it to the state tournament. Allie Middleswarth and Katie Brown will be participating in their first postseason tournament and hope to carry their winning streak from the conference tournament into regionals.”
Fred T. Foard
Coach: Shawn Miller
Singles: Alexis Wolgemuth, Jr. (13-0, Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament champion)
Claire Boger, Sr. (13-1, Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament runner-up)
Doubles: Adia Livert, Sr. and Haley Johnston, Jr. (5-3, third at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
Coach’s comments:
Alexis Wolgemuth: “She has a great chance to get a top seed and will be one of the favorites to win the regional.”
Claire Boger: “Lost to Alexis in the finals. That loss was her only loss of the year. Has a chance to get seeded and will be in the mix to qualify for states.”
Adia Livert and Haley Johnson: “Played really well at the conference tournament to earn a trip to regionals. With a good draw they could win a match on Friday.”
Hibriten
Coach: Lynn Bruton
Doubles: Cassey Vaught, Jr. and Kennedi Harper, Jr. (2-1, Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament champion)
Charlotte Gardner, So. and Keira Andrews, Jr. (2-0, third at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Cassey Vaught and Kennedi Harper have played doubles together for four years. They are a good, solid team. Keira Andrews and Charlotte Gardner are a new doubles team. They are very good players. I think both both teams have chance to do very well at regionals.”
Lake Norman Charter
Coach: Jeremy Speichert
Singles: Charlotte Marinier, Sr. (6-4, fourth at South Fork 2A tournament)
Sidney Ross, So. (9-1, South Fork 2A tournament runner-up)
Newton-Conover
Coach: Randall Porter
Singles: Alexa Allison, So. (12-0, South Fork 2A tournament champion)
Coach’s comments: “She is an exceptional player that has grown in skill over the past year. She made it to the second round of states last year, but is a much stronger player this year. My hope is for her to finish in the top four at states this year.”
North Lincoln
Coach: Neill Tapp
Singles: Caitlin Simcox (5-4, third at South Fork 2A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Caitlin competed at No. 1 singles position this season after playing No. 4 last season. Caitlin has persevered this season and has the ability to earn a spot in the state championships.”
Patton
Coach: Autumn Helms
Singles: Nikita McClure. Sr. (6-6, third at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Nikita has been a great leader on and off the court for this tennis team and I look forward to her competing in regionals for the second year in a row.”
West Lincoln
Coach: Ken Hilderbran
Doubles: Bailey Huss, So. and Chloe Norman, So. (8-1, third at South Fork 2A tournament)
Brogan Heavner, Sr. and Etta Godfrey, Jr. (9-2, South Fork 2A tournament champion)
Coach’s comments: “Brogan Heavner and Etta Godfrey won the conference tournament doubles title without dropping a set. Brogan was a regional qualifier last year with a different partner. They both were named all-conference players this year. They were our No. 1 and 2 singles seeds during the regular season.
“The No. 2 doubles team is Chloe Norman and Bailey Huss. They finished third at the conference tournament. They were undefeated during the regular season. Chloe was our third singles seed and Bailey was our sixth seed during the regular season.”
3A WEST REGIONAL
Jackson Park, Hendersonville, 10 a.m.
Alexander Central
Coach: Courtney Bebber
Singles: Hanna Maltba, Sr. (6-6, Northwestern 3A tournament runner-up)
Faith Zirkle, Jr. (4-4, third at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Doubles: Caroline Wills, Sr. and Cassidy Caskaddon, Jr. (6-1, Northwestern 3A tournament runner-up)
Coach’s comments: “As a first-year coach, I am extremely excited and proud of my girls and all of their hard work. I hope that they leave it all on the court, that when it is over, they are able to look back and know they gave it all they had and they are able to say they did their best.”
Hickory
Coach: Alex King
Doubles: Nicole Kozischek Jr. and Ellie Holtzman, So. (5-1, Northwestern 3A tournament champion)
St. Stephens
Coach: Diane Phillips
Doubles: Sarah Atwood, Sr. and Olivia Beane, Jr. (fourth at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Sarah and Olivia do what good doubles teams are supposed to do: communicate with each other on the court. They are both dual-sport athletes (soccer and tennis) and it shows in their footwork on the court. I expect to see continued great footwork and communication at the N.C. 3A West Regional tournament this weekend. My hopes are that they don’t let any nervousness into their game and they advance to the state tournament.”
Watauga
Coach: Jennifer Pillow
Singles: Jillian Russert, Jr. (8-0, Northwestern 3A tournament champion)
Amira Younce, So. (5-0, third at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Doubles: Ellary Maiden, Jr. and Macayla Kanoy, So. (2-1, third at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Jillian played Line 5 last season, has worked really hard and became our No. 1. She went 5-0 in the regular season and then 3-0 to win the conference singles tournament. She has a perseverance and drive that should take her far into regionals.
“Amira is an athlete tried and true. She is patient on the court. Super steady player. She was a freshman sensation last year, making it to regionals. I’m hoping this year she will prevail even further.
“Ellary did not play for points last year, but her tenacity at the net and all-around aggressiveness has made her a force to be reckoned with.
“Macayla also wasn’t a point scorer last year, but her mental toughness and smart court decisions have helped her make her way up the ladder this year. I’m excited to watch her grow as a tennis player.”
4A WEST REGIONAL
Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
McDowell
Coach: John Wells
Doubles: Madeline Smith, Sr. and Page Shaw, Sr. (9-1, Northwestern 4A tournament champion)
Coach’s Comments: “Paige Shaw and Madi Smith are both wonderful young women. They are both going to WCU (Western Carolina University) next year. With a record of 9-1, I anticipate some good tennis, and the makings of fond memories.”
South Caldwell
Coach: Gina Kincaid
Singles: Graci Neff, Sr. (3-5, Northwestern 4A tournament champion)
Gwyneth Frye, Jr. (4-4, Northwestern 4A tournament runner-up)
Doubles: Zarina Villacorte, Sr. and Victoria Villacorte, Fr. (5-3, Northwestern 4A tournament runner-up)
Coach’s comments: “Neff has shown success and dedication in her four years at South and persistence in her last season with very tough competition. Gwyneth Frye will be representing singles also, despite a previous injury and a season filled with close matches. Both ladies are returning regional competitors with hopes of exceeding their efforts from last season.
“Zarina Villacorte and Victoria Villacorte will see doubles action for the first time at regionals. They are a natural doubles pairing as sisters and have a very strong game with their aggressive net play and consistent serves. They will be considerable competition at regionals.”