Bragging rights are always on the line when Hickory and St. Stephens get together, no matter how early or late in the season it is. And it is indeed early in the 2023 girls soccer season, but on Tuesday night the Red Tornadoes got the better of their crosstown rivals by defeating the visiting Indians 2-1.

The victory was the fourth straight for Hickory, which improved to 6-1-1 overall and 2-0 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play. On the other side, St. Stephens dropped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in league matches.

“They’ve been one of the most talented teams in our league for a few years and they just keep bringing in better and better players, and we know they’re always gonna be up for the game as well,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said of St. Stephens. “... They love to beat us, so we have to bring that same energy or we’ll struggle, and the girls were able to match that. Saint, they’re loaded, I think they’ve got a chance to do very well this year.”

“This team is outstanding,” added St. Stephens coach Tina Voudouris of her group. “... They’re so passionate and they build relationships with each other — it’s not just on the field, it’s off of the field — and I’ve never had a team like this. And moving forward I think this team is gonna outshine and they’re gonna blow people away for being so young.”

St. Stephens went on the attack early, as Juliette Hessong tried to hook up with Gabby Spatz in the opening minute. But the opportunity didn’t prove fruitful for the Indians, who also failed to score despite garnering corner kicks in the fourth, sixth and seventh minutes.

Speaking of corner kicks, Hickory took its first in the eighth minute. St. Stephens goalkeeper Addyson Clary came off her line to stop an attacking player and left the Red Tornadoes with an empty-net try, but the Indians’ Brenna Laney kicked the ball out of bounds to keep the contest scoreless.

In the 12th minute, Hickory’s Jayden Fralick tried to score from the left side after Clary kicked away a preceding shot. However, Clary caught the ball in front of the post and cleared it.

The Red Tornadoes finally broke through in the 16th minute, with sophomore Mia Zulueta scoring her team-leading 10th goal of the year off an assist from her younger sister, Stephanie Zulueta. Later in the half, Mia Zulueta assisted a goal by Fralick to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

“Mia was fantastic,” said Jillings of Mia Zulueta, who also leads Hickory in assists with six. “They didn’t have a whole lot of answers for her, and they have the same type player on their team as well in Juliette.

“We were hoping to get Mia the ball in some space and be able to turn and run at the backs, and scored that big all-important first goal,” he continued. “And then were able to slip Jayden in for the second one to give us a little bit of a buffer, so I’m really pleased with her performance and the back four and our midfielding. I mean, it was a complete team effort to try and contain Juliette and the attack that they have, so I was really pleased with that as well.”

The score remained 2-0 at halftime after St. Stephens failed to cash in on a couple of opportunities late in the half. Hessong got the ball to her left foot in the 30th minute as she was surrounded by defenders in the box, but her shot was stopped by Hickory keeper Hannah Griesen, while a pair of corner kicks were also taken to no avail.

“It’s the mental battle of the rival schools,” said Voudouris. “The first half is always the battle with them, we always try to figure out how can we beat this team, but we can’t get out of our own heads, and that’s gonna be our battle moving forward. I think the girls found it tonight, the first half we struggled, but once we figured each other out and where we needed to be on this field it definitely made a difference.”

Following a shot by Mia Zulueta that Clary dove to stop in the first minute of the second half, Stephanie Zulueta took a straightaway shot in the 45th minute that was caught by the Indians’ sophomore keeper. St. Stephens quickly went the other way, but the ball ultimately ended up in the hands of Griesen, who booted it away.

St. Stephens maintained possession for much of the second half, but it wasn’t until the 59th minute that the Indians were able to find the back of the net. Hessong cut the deficit in half with a goal off an assist from Elliot Bailey.

“There was so much motivation, so much drive,” said Voudouris of her team’s effort after halftime, which eventually led to Hessong’s goal. “The girls, they don’t get beat mentally, they work so hard even if they’re down, and that second half when they saw it was 2-0 and they felt it, they wanted it back. And there’s a lot to be said about the girls and the way they came out with the confidence and the structure.”

Just under 12 minutes later, it looked like St. Stephens had tallied the equalizer. Hessong sent a cross from the left side to Jade Gonzales on the right side, and she promptly deposited a shot past Griesen. However, the officials ruled that she had touched the ball with her hand, much to the dismay of the Indians’ players, coaches and fans.

St. Stephens continued to fight down the stretch, but back-to-back attempts by Katelyn Prado and Bailey in the 78th minute were unsuccessful, as was a last-second attack. In the end, Hickory was able to hold off the Indians for a one-goal victory.

“We have a good balance,” said Jillings. “We have some good seniors that lead well, but then I’ve got a lot of youth and we’ll go through some ups and downs, and the key is not getting too high and not getting too low. Just try to approach each and every game with the same mentality coming out.

“We’ll make some mistakes and hopefully we’ll learn from them,” he continued. “I mean, that’s how you do learn. But I’m really pleased with our group. They’re working hard and they improve and get better every day, and we’re getting some results right now. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

The Red Tornadoes visit North Iredell on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts a nonconference match against Wilkes Central on Thursday before returning to league play with a home contest against North Lincoln on Friday.