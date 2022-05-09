Red Tornadoes to tangle with Knights

Some of the state’s best high school players will show their skills today as Hickory travels to North Mecklenburg Park in Huntersville to take on Lake Norman Charter in the 3A quarterfinal round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association dual-team boys tennis tournament. The winner advances to Wednesday’s 3A West Regional final against either Central Davidson or South Point. The state finals are scheduled for Saturday at the Burlington Tennis Center.

Both schools had entrants at the state tournament over the weekend and it is those players who could decide today’s duals.

The top two doubles teams for Hickory represented the 3A West Region with the defending state champions Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern reaching the state finals on Saturday. Also appearing were Clint Powers and Lewis Tate, who reached the 3A quarterfinals before their elimination.

Lake Norman Charter also had two of its doubles teams in the tournament. No. 1 team Sean Huynh and Daniel Gartner made it to the quarterfinals, while the No. 3 team of Charlie Han and Charlie Schild was eliminated in the first round. The Knights’ No. 2 singles player, Abhi Parimi, won the 3A Midwest Region, but was turned out in the first round by St. Stephens’ Ajay Swisher.

Here is a look at the teams for Monday’s quarterfinal:

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

Schedule: 3rd Round: Monday, May 9; Regional: Wednesday, May 11; State final: Saturday May 13, Burlington Tennis Center

No. 3 Hickory (12-0) at No. 2 Lake Norman Charter (17-0); at North Mecklenburg Park, Huntersville

About Hickory (54-24 NCHSAA playoffs, state titles, 2004, 2006):

Coach: Jon Graham

Playoff results: 4/27 vs. No. 14 Fred T. Foard (9-0); 5/3 vs. No. 11 Crest (7-2)

Expected Singles Lineup (records in dual matches only): No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Jr. (10-0); No. 2 Costen Holtzman, Sr. (10-0); No. 3 Lewis Tate (6-0); No. 4 Clint Powers, So. (10-0); No. 5. Maddox McCleur, Sr. (7-3); No. 6 Parker Yount Jr. (8-2).

Expected Doubles: No. 1 Lovern/Holtzman (9-0, defending 3A state champions); No. 2 Tate/Powers (7-0); No. 3 TBA.

The Red Tornadoes have reached their first quarterfinal round since 2016 and now look to their first regional final since 2008. After blitzing through the Western Foothills 3A Athletic Conference with a 52-2 record in matches, Hickory has had little resistance since. With a tweaked lineup, the Red Tornadoes took out Watauga 6-3 in the regular season finale, then blasted through the final two rounds.

About Lake Norman Charter (4-5 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Garcian D’Cruz

Expected Singles Lineup (Record in dual matches only) No. 1 Sean Huynh, Jr. (13-1); No. 2 Abhiram Parimi, Jr. (16-0); No. 3 Daniel Gartner, Sr. (13-2); No. 4 Charlie Han, Jr. (14-1); No. 5 Charlie Schild, So. (16-0); No. 6 Nikhil Sampath, So. (12-1).

Expected Doubles: No. 1 Gartner/Huynh (10-0); No. 2 Parimi/Sampath (5-1); No. 3 Han/Schild (8-0).

Playoff results: 4/27 vs. No. 15 North Henderson (8-1); 5/3 vs. No. 10 St. Stephens (7-2)

After ending St. Stephens’ season last Tuesday, the Knights have reached its deepest round in the program’s history. Like Hickory, Lake Norman Charter blasted its conference with a 123-4 record in South Piedmont 3A Conference matches, and the Knights felt little resistance in their first two playoff rounds.

Next up: No. 4 South Point (12-0) or No. 1 Central Davidson (10-0)