Red Tornadoes tame Cougars in home opener

The 13-4 deficit was more than the Cougars could mount a sustained rally against. Morin finished the first set off with a block and spike for the last two points.

“We talked about being more consistent in all of our games, having the mental toughness and knowing there are going to be really long rallies and we’re not going to win them all,” said Alexander Central coach Leslie Williamson. “Being able to have that mental toughness in the back of serve receive and being consistent in everything.”

The Cougars fared better in the second set, leading as late in the set as 13-12 while also finding themselves tied at 14-all. Both Brianna Abernathy and Gracie Harrington were effective at the service line and at the net.

“Our motto this year is about competing,” Williamson said. “Being that competitive mindset.”

Rose drilled a kill from the back row to break the 14-all knot and begin a four-point run for Hickory. Harrington drew the Cougars beck to within two points at 20-18. But White dropped a shot in to get the serve back to Hickory and Morin. Set point was a perfectly placed tip by Ellie Eichman.