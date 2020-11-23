Red Tornadoes tame Cougars in home opener

The Hickory volleyball team continued its dominant start to the 2020 season on Monday night with an impressive straight-set victory over visiting Alexander Central, 25-12, 25-18 and 25-18.
“Right now, they’re just having a lot of fun and that’s a big deal,” said Hickory coach Jason Stephens. “We have Division I talent here and they’re playing like it.”
Setter Bren White directed the show for the Red Tornadoes against the Cougars. Playing her position in the same fashion as a basketball point guard, the senior directed the ball to her teammates who took advantage of the open looks to pepper the Alexander Central defense with blistering shots.
“This is her fourth year,” Stephens said of White. “Bren has played multiple positions and she’s back home at setter his year. She’s so talented.”
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes traded points in the early going of the opening set before Taylor Rose’s kill sent Kellen Morin to the service line with the Red Tornadoes leading 6-4. Morin rattled off seven straight points, the last four all aces, with a top-spinning heavy serve that completely overwhelmed the Cougars.
For the match, the Hickory service unofficially produced 16 aces.
“They’re serving the ball really well,” Stephens said. “That was a big part (tonight), especially that first set.”
The 13-4 deficit was more than the Cougars could mount a sustained rally against. Morin finished the first set off with a block and spike for the last two points.
“We talked about being more consistent in all of our games, having the mental toughness and knowing there are going to be really long rallies and we’re not going to win them all,” said Alexander Central coach Leslie Williamson. “Being able to have that mental toughness in the back of serve receive and being consistent in everything.”
The Cougars fared better in the second set, leading as late in the set as 13-12 while also finding themselves tied at 14-all. Both Brianna Abernathy and Gracie Harrington were effective at the service line and at the net.
“Our motto this year is about competing,” Williamson said. “Being that competitive mindset.”
Rose drilled a kill from the back row to break the 14-all knot and begin a four-point run for Hickory. Harrington drew the Cougars beck to within two points at 20-18. But White dropped a shot in to get the serve back to Hickory and Morin. Set point was a perfectly placed tip by Ellie Eichman.
The third set closely resembled the first in that the Red Tornadoes got off to a solid lead, 12-7, on another Morin slam. Morin recorded four of her team-high 10 kills in the third set. Rose backed that up with seven and Eichman had five for the match.
Stephens named the line of strong hitters making up an abundance of riches he can rotate in and out of his lineup.
“There’s a lot of girls,” Stephens said. “I told the parents, ‘Somebody good will be watching somebody good play.’ That’s a great problem to have.”
Fittingly, the third set and match ended on an ace, this one from White.
Albeit early in the season, the Red Tornadoes have yet to surrender a single set in the two matches they have played. Hickory is giving up an average of just 14.5 points per set.
Hickory, at 2-0 both overall and in Northwestern 3A/4A play, faces St. Stephens on Tuesday in an away match for the Red Tornadoes. Meanwhile, Alexander Central (1-2, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) travels to South Caldwell.
