Red Tornadoes swarm past Warriors for 4th straight win

It was a happy homecoming for the Hickory football team on Friday night at Frank Barger Stadium. West Iredell hung around for a while, but the Red Tornadoes ultimately pulled away for a 56-30 victory that extended their winning streak to four games and kept them tied with Statesville for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference with two games remaining.

Hickory (6-2, 4-1 Western Foothills 3A) visits Fred T. Foard next Friday before hosting Statesville on Oct. 28, while West Iredell (1-7, 1-4) has home games against North Lincoln and North Iredell to close out the season. The Red Tornadoes and Greyhounds (5-3, 4-1) are both one game behind league-leading East Lincoln (8-0, 5-0).

“Honestly, we’re not playing good in the secondary,” Hickory coach Joe Glass said of West Iredell’s ability to keep the game close in the early going. “We gave up three touchdowns in the secondary. We’re just not playing very good in the secondary right now.

“We had to make some changes up front to get a little bigger and a little more physical, which made a difference and was a little better for us,” he added. “We just didn’t make plays, but the kids played hard, there’s no question on that. We just have to go back to the film and see what we can do.”

It took just four plays for Hickory to find the end zone on the game’s opening drive after West Iredell kicked the ball out of bounds, giving the Red Tornadoes possession at midfield. Following a 15-yard run from Isaiah Lackey, Turner Wood scampered for 11 yards before Lackey caught a 17-yard pass from Wood and scored on a 7-yard run around the right side. Dashawn Medley added the 2-point conversion run to put Hickory up 8-0 less than a minute in.

West Iredell responded with a touchdown of its own, driving 74 yards in nine plays and scoring on a 26-yard pass from Cade Gaither to JJ Glaspy that was followed by CJ Ferguson’s tying 2-point conversion run. Hickory answered right back with Jamien Little’s 60-yard kickoff return for a TD, but a 23-yard scoring strike from Gaither to Glaspy in the final minute of the first quarter knotted things at 15-all.

The Red Tornadoes capped their second four-play scoring drive early in the second period when Damarion Lee hauled in a 43-yard TD pass from Wood. After West Iredell was forced to punt on its next possession, another four-play drive by Hickory ended with a 39-yard TD strike from Wood to Little that made it 28-15 with 7:40 left in the half.

Following a three-and-out by West Iredell, a 44-yard TD pass from Wood to Little increased the Red Tornadoes’ advantage, while a high snap on a Warriors punt attempt resulted in a turnover on downs that gave Hickory possession at the West Iredell 12-yard line. Two plays later, Wood found Tyquan Hill in the end zone for a 10-yard connection that gave Hickory a 42-15 lead at halftime.

Both teams turned the ball over in the third quarter, with Hickory’s Alex Womack recovering a West Iredell fumble on the second play of the period and the Warriors recording a pair of interceptions. Glaspy intercepted Wood in the end zone at the 10:09 mark, while a pick by Jermaine Cornelius midway through the quarter was returned 33 yards for a TD.

The Red Tornadoes got that score back thanks to a 10-play, 54-yard series that was capped by a 4-yard TD run from Lackey with 1:32 remaining in the third quarter, while a 20-yard scoring scamper from Ellis Chappell in the opening minute of the final frame put Hickory up 56-22. Then West Iredell completed the scoring by turning an Eli Sharpe fumble recovery into a six-play, 45-yard drive that ended with Gaither’s 16-yard TD pass to Glaspy with 5:43 to play.

From there, the Red Tornadoes were able to run the clock out and capture a 26-point victory in which Wood completed 9 of 13 passes for 189 yards, including TD passes on four consecutive first-half throws. Little had two receptions for 83 yards and Lee added 70 yards on four catches, while Chappell totaled 99 yards on nine carries and Lackey finished with 14 carries for 81 yards.

“Turner stepped right in there and it looks like the same old Turner from last year,” said Glass. “It’s a blessing to have him. Jamien had a good night, I thought all our receivers had a good night. Everybody got some quality touches and we ran the ball well, which if you can run the ball well you’ll be able to throw it.”

On the other side, Gaither completed 11 of 19 passes for 158 yards, finding Glaspy seven times for 139 yards. The Warriors’ leading rusher was Ferguson with 14 carries for 67 yards, while Bud Dalton had 43 yards on 11 carries.

Notes: Prior to Friday’s game, Hickory senior wide receiver Rico Walker was presented with an honorary jersey commemorating his invitation to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-American Game. The University of North Carolina commit is the first-ever Red Tornadoes player selected to participate in the annual showcase of the top high school football players in the country.... Hickory outgained West Iredell 409-217 during Friday’s contest despite running nine fewer plays, while each team picked up 15 first downs.

HICKORY 56, WEST IREDELL 30

West Iredell;15;00;07;08;—;30

Hickory;15;27;07;07;—;56

First Quarter

H — Isaiah Lackey 7-yard run (Dashawn Medley run), 11:07

WI — JJ Glaspy 26-yard pass from Cade Gaither (CJ Ferguson run), 6:12

H — Jamien Little 60-yard kickoff return (Josh Tyree kick), 5:59

WI — Glaspy 23-yard pass from Gaither (Taylor Gregory kick), :45

Second Quarter

H — Damarion Lee 43-yard pass from Turner Wood (pass failed), 11:29

H — Little 39-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 7:40

H — Little 44-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 4:47

H — Tyquan Hill 10-yard pass from Wood (Tyree kick), 1:56

Third Quarter

WI — Jermaine Cornelius 33-yard interception return (Gregory kick), 5:41

H — Lackey 4-yard run (Tyree kick), 1:32

Fourth Quarter

H — Ellis Chappell 20-yard run (Tyree kick), 11:19

WI — Glaspy 16-yard pass from Gaither (Gaither run), 5:43

Team Stats

First Downs: West Iredell 15, Hickory 15

Rushes-yards: West Iredell 38-59, Hickory 35-220

Comp-Att-Int: West Iredell 11-19-0, Hickory 9-13-2

Passing yards: West Iredell 158, Hickory 189

Fumbles-Lost: West Iredell 4-1, Hickory 3-1

Penalties-yards: West Iredell 7-60, Hickory 6-75

Individual Stats

RUSHING — West Iredell: CJ Ferguson 14-67, Bud Dalton 11-43, Ezra Phifer 1-2, Thian Stevenson 5-0, Jermaine Cornelius 1-(-10), Cade Gaither 5-(-16), Team 1-(-27). Hickory: Ellis Chappell 9-99 and 1 TD, Isaiah Lackey 14-81 and 2 TDs, Tayshawn Wright 2-16, Turner Wood 5-10, Dashawn Medley 1-9, Damarion Lee 1-5, Jamarion Hewitt 1-4, Team 2-(-4).

PASSING — West Iredell: Gaither 11-19-0 for 158 yards and 3 TDs. Hickory: Wood 9-13-2 for 189 yards and 4 TDs.

RECEIVING — West Iredell: JJ Glaspy 7-139 and 3 TDs, Dalton 1-8, Cornelius 1-7, Ferguson 1-7, Jamil Reid 1-(-3). Hickory: Jamien Little 2-83 and 2 TDs, Lee 4-70 and 1 TD, Lackey 1-17, Tyquan Hill 1-10 and 1 TD, Wright 1-9.