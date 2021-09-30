Red Tornadoes survive scare from St. Stephens, prevail in 5 sets

Following the first meeting between the Hickory and St. Stephens volleyball teams as members of the Western Foothills 3A Conference on Sept. 7, Indians coach Julie Harris remarked that she didn’t know if her squad yet realized the effort that was going to be required to compete in one of the toughest conferences in the state. And while St. Stephens has lost six of eight matches since being swept by the Red Tornadoes in its league opener, Harris’ youthful bunch appears to be growing up before her very eyes.
Just over three weeks after dropping a home contest at the hands of Hickory, St. Stephens gave the Red Tornadoes all they could handle in the return match. The Indians didn’t win, but they did force Hickory to play the full five sets as the Red Tornadoes ultimately won 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9 on Wednesday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
“This was our third match this week and it took a lot of heart and a lot of desire, and it was a real, true St. Stephens-Hickory match,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “They’re young and talented like we’re young and talented, and they proved it tonight and showed it, came in with a lot of heart and desire. And I felt like our girls kind of bowed up and did what they were supposed to do. ... I felt like so many girls contributed in so many ways, it was such a great team win.”
“I think we could’ve had it, but they beat us the fifth set, they truly beat us the fifth set,” added Harris. “We got tired, we stopped jumping on our block — because I think that was the big key for us in those first few sets is the block — and I just think we got tired and we were standing up on the pass and we just weren’t blocking. I think my girls had a cohesiveness that they haven’t had and they played as hard as they have thus far, just a few points shy.”
St. Stephens (5-10, 2-6 Western Foothills 3A) got off to a hot start in the opening set. Olivia Eckard had an early kill for the Indians and Julia Gnida accounted for back-to-back points as the visitors opened up a 6-3 advantage. However, Hickory responded with the next four points, taking its first lead of the night at 7-6 on an ace from Alexis Reese.
After committing a service error, the Red Tornadoes (10-6, 6-4) registered five of the next six points. The run began with a kill from Sage Boston followed by an ace from Ali Rose, and by the time St. Stephens called the first timeout of the night, it found itself facing a 12-8 deficit.
Hickory continued to lead, but St. Stephens wouldn’t go away. The Red Tornadoes made a few mistakes to aid the Indians’ cause, but St. Stephens also played well defensively, getting blocks from Eckard and Gnida — the latter of whom also had a tip and an ace in succession, forcing Hickory to call a timeout while clinging to a late 19-18 lead.
It looked like the Red Tornadoes were going to close out the first set after the stoppage, as a Taylor Rose kill sandwiched between errors by the Indians made it 22-18 in favor of the hosts. But St. Stephens had other ideas, ending the set on a 7-1 spurt that included a kill from Taylor Kelly, an ace from Cassi Edwards and a set-closing point from Brooklyn Holsclaw.
St. Stephens was unable to carry its momentum into the second set, with Hickory jumping out to a 10-2 lead behind numerous service and hitting errors by the Indians. Ellie Eichman also found her stride with multiple points in the early going, while the likes of Taylor Rose and Sophia Parrish had key points late to help the Red Tornadoes tie the match courtesy of an 11-point set win.
Another knock-down, drag-out battle ensued in the third set, which began with an ace from Hickory’s Sami Gambill followed by a St. Stephens error. A crosscourt kill from Kelly got the Indians on the board, while teammates Eckard, Gnida and Kelsey Plumley, among others, soon got in on the action as well.
Following several ties, the Indians eventually took a third-set lead that they would not relinquish when Holsclaw gave them a 15-14 advantage with a block before a sensational dig from Kadence Ramseyer extended the margin to two. Blocks from Eckard and Gnida followed, with St. Stephens riding the flurry to a six-point set victory and a 2-1 lead in the match.
Hickory answered with a strong start to the fourth set, again building a 10-2 lead behind more St. Stephens errors coupled with solid play from such players as Olivia Foster and Ali Rose. The Indians again fought back to make things close, but the Red Tornadoes ended up winning by a four-point margin to force a decisive fifth set.
The teams traded points during the early part of the closing set, but Hickory soon took control. With the score tied at 5-all, back-to-back kills from Boston gave the Red Tornadoes an advantage that they would not surrender. Taylor Rose added a couple of kills to go with a block and a kill from Gambill, another kill from Boston and an ace from Ali Rose, while a net violation ultimately accounted for the contest’s final point and allowed Hickory to earn its ninth straight home win over St. Stephens since a four-set loss on Oct. 2, 2013.
“I thought that they continued to grow up,” said Stephens of his team. “Obviously, St. Stephens is a better team than they were, I feel like we’re a better team than we were too. ... It’s tough to see anybody lose a match that fun. I’m glad we didn’t, but I feel like it was because some of our seniors really stepped up. I thought they stepped up really big and it took a lot for them to do it against a crosstown rival. They (St. Stephens) brought it at our house, that’s a big-time deal for them, but we stood up and finished.”
“I think they’re finally starting to trust each other and we’ve found a combination that works for the most part,” added Harris of her ever-improving squad. “They all make mistakes, and I get it. It’s coming back from those errors, those mistakes, and mentally pushing through. That’s been our big theme is our mental game and that comes from each girl. I can’t teach mental volleyball, they have to do that themselves.”
Hickory hosts North Iredell on Monday, while St. Stephens is at West Iredell today before hosting North Lincoln on Monday.
