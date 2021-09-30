Red Tornadoes survive scare from St. Stephens, prevail in 5 sets

Following the first meeting between the Hickory and St. Stephens volleyball teams as members of the Western Foothills 3A Conference on Sept. 7, Indians coach Julie Harris remarked that she didn’t know if her squad yet realized the effort that was going to be required to compete in one of the toughest conferences in the state. And while St. Stephens has lost six of eight matches since being swept by the Red Tornadoes in its league opener, Harris’ youthful bunch appears to be growing up before her very eyes.

Just over three weeks after dropping a home contest at the hands of Hickory, St. Stephens gave the Red Tornadoes all they could handle in the return match. The Indians didn’t win, but they did force Hickory to play the full five sets as the Red Tornadoes ultimately won 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9 on Wednesday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium.

“This was our third match this week and it took a lot of heart and a lot of desire, and it was a real, true St. Stephens-Hickory match,” Hickory coach Jason Stephens said. “They’re young and talented like we’re young and talented, and they proved it tonight and showed it, came in with a lot of heart and desire. And I felt like our girls kind of bowed up and did what they were supposed to do. ... I felt like so many girls contributed in so many ways, it was such a great team win.”