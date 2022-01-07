Red Tornadoes survive physical grudge match with South Caldwell

But the high number of turnovers didn’t translate into points for Hickory as it normally might. Hickory led 8-6 after eight minutes, in spite of limiting the Spartans to just one field goal in the first stanza.

“In the first half it wasn’t so much their zone, but we were creating turnovers and then turning it around and turning it right back over,” Willis said. “We had a missed dunk and a missed layup, a couple of turnovers right off of their turnovers. We just weren’t converting in the first half. And when you don’t convert you can’t get back into your pressure.”

In the second period, South Caldwell offset two Jamien Little 3-pointers for Hickory with a couple of their own — one by Jordan Bentley who shook free of the Red Tornadoes' defenders to get an open look, and a second by Trey Ramsey who was a problem for the Hickory defense the entire game.

The Spartans were also perfect at the free-throw line in the first half, going 10 of 10, and went to the locker room at the intermission holding a 22-20 lead. Ramsey scored 11 of the Spartans’ 22 points in the half.