Red Tornadoes survive physical grudge match with South Caldwell

For the second time in a 10-day span, the Hickory boys basketball team squared off against a rugged South Caldwell team on Thursday night. And for the second time, the Red Tornadoes came away with a hard-fought double-digit win.
Hickory overcame a halftime deficit to drop the Spartans by a final of 57-46.
“I was proud of their effort. That was a grinder game in the middle of the week,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said. “They’re short-handed, we’re short-handed — you’ve just got to figure out a way. We somehow just grinded one out in the second half.”
The victory was the seventh straight for the Red Tornadoes, who downed South Caldwell 76-56 during last week's Dick's Sporting Goods Classic at Catawba Valley Community College. Thursday’s confrontation was physical from the outset as both offenses struggled to find a rhythm and flow of any kind in the first half.
“I knew Coach (Danny) Anderson was going to do something to keep the game close and he did,” said Willis of South Caldwell's coach. “Luckily we made a little spurt there in the second half and kind of got the tempo up. I think that was a key to the game.”
South Caldwell slowed Hickory down with a stout zone defense and the physical nature of play resulted in several turnovers in the first half. The Spartans turned the ball over 16 times over the first two periods and the Red Tornadoes had nine of their own.
But the high number of turnovers didn’t translate into points for Hickory as it normally might. Hickory led 8-6 after eight minutes, in spite of limiting the Spartans to just one field goal in the first stanza.
“In the first half it wasn’t so much their zone, but we were creating turnovers and then turning it around and turning it right back over,” Willis said. “We had a missed dunk and a missed layup, a couple of turnovers right off of their turnovers. We just weren’t converting in the first half. And when you don’t convert you can’t get back into your pressure.”
In the second period, South Caldwell offset two Jamien Little 3-pointers for Hickory with a couple of their own — one by Jordan Bentley who shook free of the Red Tornadoes' defenders to get an open look, and a second by Trey Ramsey who was a problem for the Hickory defense the entire game.
The Spartans were also perfect at the free-throw line in the first half, going 10 of 10, and went to the locker room at the intermission holding a 22-20 lead. Ramsey scored 11 of the Spartans’ 22 points in the half.
South Caldwell relied even more on the talented Spartan when they returned to the floor. But while South Caldwell turned to one player, the Red Tornadoes had a pair who took over the game in the third quarter: Maddox brothers Landan and Jayden.
“Those two guys always play hard. They play so hard and their energy is contagious. And they guard, and they like to guard. That’s hard to find these days,” Willis said. “Their energy turned up on defense and its funny how our defense turns into our offense. That’s how it happens most of the time. The Maddox brothers were really good in that third quarter and that was the separating point of the game.”
Rico Walker opened the third period with an offensive rebound and a three-point play which was countered by a triple from Bentley at the other end. John Holbrook cashed in another putback for the Red Tornadoes.
Then Jayden Maddox played a role in three straight buckets by the Red Tornadoes. First, he found Holbrook and then Little for easy scores on consecutive trips down the floor. Then he converted a Hickory steal in the press into an easy lay-in and a 31-25 advantage for the Red Tornadoes.
From there, Maddox took the reins of the Hickory offense and scored eight additional points in the quarter on five free throws and a 3. By the end of the period, the Red Tornadoes had turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead, 41-34.
Another Little triple to open the final quarter gave Hickory a 44-34 edge and Tyquan Hill upped the lead to 12 with a hustling offensive rebound on a fast break opportunity after another steal.
Although South Caldwell cut that margin to 49-42 with a 5-0 spurt, the Red Tornadoes answered with five straight free throws. Hickory went 8 of 12 from the line over the final eight minutes to hold off the Spartans' attempt at a comeback.
Hickory wore out South Caldwell on the offensive glass.
“We go in spurts where we get some offensive rebounds. Those are a key because if we can convert offensive rebounds like we can convert turnovers we can get into our pressure,” said Willis. “The thing about offensive rebounds, it kind of takes the spirit out of some teams. At the end of the game if you’ve taken 15 to 20 more shots than the other team that’s hard to overcome.”
After scoring half of his team’s 22-point first-half output, South Caldwell’s Ramsey scored 17 of the Spartans’ 24 second-half points. His 28-point night led all scorers. But only four Spartans cracked the scoring column with Bentley’s eight points representing the next highest South Caldwell total.
“There’s a lot of Division II players that are really, really good. He (Ramsey) is going to play Division II basketball and that is an honor,” Willis said. “The kid is really good and he can really play. He has really good size, really good skills. I’m going to look forward to following him. I’m just glad I don’t have to play him anymore.”
Maddox scored 16 of his team-high 19 points for Hickory in the second half. Little, with a trio of treys, was right behind with 18 points.
Hickory is now 12-1 on the season and will play at Western Foothills 3A Conference foe West Iredell tonight before hosting Fred T. Foard next Friday. Meanwhile, South Caldwell (7-3) visits Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Watauga on Tuesday.
South Caldwell;06;16;12;12;-;46
Hickory;08;12;21;16;-;57
South Caldwell – Trey Ramsey 28, Jordan Bentley 8, Colton Smith 6, Nick Everhart 4.
Hickory – Jayden Maddox 19, Jamien Little 18, John Holbrook 5, Rico Walker 5, Tyquan Hill 4, Izaiah Littlejohn 2, Landan Maddox 2, Britt Rumbaugh 2.