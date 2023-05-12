After dispensing of St. Stephens in both doubleheader matches on Tuesday, Hickory High seeks bigger goals tonight as part of the quarterfinal round in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s girls and boys lacrosse tournaments.

Both Hickory teams have reached the quarterfinal rounds for the second time and each seek to move into the regional final for the first time, each scheduled for next Tuesday.

The boys will have a rematch with Bishop McGuinness, which edged visiting Hickory in this same round last spring. The girls will face Community School of Davidson, each trying to extend their deepest playoff success.

NCHSAA LACROSSE TOURNAMENTS

SCHEDULE: Quarterfinals: Today; Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 16; State Championships: Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20 at Durham County Stadium.

1A/2A/3A WEST GIRLS TOURNAMENT

NO. 3 COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON (8-9) at NO. 2 HICKORY (12-3): 5 p.m. (Streamed on NFHS, subscription fee required)

About Hickory: (Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills co-champion, 2-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

Hickory pulled away in the second half against St. Stephens to eliminate the Indians 15-6 during Tuesday’s third round. Seven different players scored for the Red Tornadoes in the win, led by Ella Richardson’s four goals. This is the deepest playoff run for the Hickory girls since 2016, when they won their only other postseason contest.

Coach: Wynn Pobletts

Key players: Ella Richardson, Sr.; Sarah Oetting, Sr.; Annie Howard, So.; Landon Beard, Sr.; Joselin Turner, Sr.

About CSD: (Greater Metro/Queen City/Catawba Shores/South Piedmont 1A/2A/3A representative, 1-0 NCHSAA playoffs)

After byes in the first two rounds, the Spartans finally took the field in the first playoff match in the four years of the program and walloped West Stokes 16-3. Grace Maddox scored seven goals and Paulina Levi five to lead the attack.

Coach: Kyra Gangemi

Key players: Grace Maddox, So. (62 goals); Likitha Temmanaboyina, Sr. 41 goals; Paulina Levi, Sr. (25 goals, 67 draw controls), Gar Watlington, Sr. (23 goals, 13 assists, 23 ground balls, 15 created turnovers); Kamden Knag, Sr. (15 ground balls, 24 created turnovers, 54 draw controls); Lily Dobbs, Fr. (42.7 save pct.)

Next up: No. 5 Lake Norman Charter (11-10) or No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (14-3)

1A/2A/3A WEST BOYS TOURNAMENT

NO. 3 BISHOP MCGUINNESS (14-6) AT NO. 2 HICKORY (13-3): 6:30 p.m. (Streamed on NFHS, subscription fee required)

About Hickory: (Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills co-champion, 4-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Hickory led 6-0 after one quarter, pushed the margin to 9-1 in the second and was never threatened during the 18-9 win over St. Stephens in Tuesday’s third round. Sophomores Colin Day and Jackson Neal each had five goals with Day adding three assists for the game.

Day and Neal are the second Hickory duo to each have five-goal games in the postseason, following the lead of seniors Britt Rumbaugh and Peter Zagaroli in the second-round win over Parkwood. Day has nine assists in the postseason. Kasen Tuttle won 10 of 15 faceoffs and picked up five ground balls. Goalie Jackson Fox made eight saves for the Red Tornadoes.

This is the second quarterfinal round in two seasons, with the Red Tornadoes looking to get to the regional final for the first time.

Coach: Tyler Knowles

Key players: Colin Day, So. (53 goals, 29 assists); Britt Rumbaugh, Sr. (46 goals, 33 assists, 59 groundballs); Jackson Neal, So. (48 goals, 19 assists, 28 ground balls, 38 takeaways); Peter Zagaroli, Sr. (31 goals), Luke Holtzman, So. (48 ground balls, 36 takeaways), Kasen Tuttle, So. (56 ground balls, 86 of 114 faceoffs won); Jackson Fox, Fr. (61.1 save pct.)

About the Villains: (Mid-State/Mid-Piedmont/Northwest Piedmont champion, 6-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

After losing three of four games to end the regular season, all to 4A schools, Bishop McGuinness used the experience to overwhelm its first two playoff opponents, including a 14-4 win over North Lincoln, Hickory’s conference rival. Tanner Cave scored four goals, with both Matthew Cetrone and Rio O’Hale ringing up three each. O’Hale leads the Villains with nine goals in the postseason.

Coach: Shannon Robinson

Key players: Tanner Cave, Sr. (56 goals, 15 assists); Matthew Cetrone, So. (46 goals, 35 assists); Mason Payne, So. (39 goals); Rio O’Hale, Sr. (38 goals, 18 assists), Miles Fuehler, Jr. (263-308 faceoffs won); Connor Argenta, So. (73.6 save pct.)

Series history: The Villains are 4-0 against Hickory, including a 9-6 win over the Red Tornadoes in last year’s state quarterfinals. In that contest, Cave scored three times and Cetrone twice to pace Bischop McGuinness. Zagaroli was the lone Hickory player with two goals. The Villains won 12 of 16 faceoffs to maintain possession.

Next up: No. 4 Christ the King (14-5) or No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (14-5)