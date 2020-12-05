 Skip to main content
Red Tornadoes' Rose excels in weightlifting
Jalen Rose
Beverly Snowden/HPS Director of Communications

Hickory High football player Jalen Rose was recently recognized for becoming the first student-athlete this school year to join the Red Tornadoes' 1,000-pound club. The senior compiled 1,085 pounds using only three lifts.

"Jalen is a very dedicated individual in the classroom and on the field. I could not be prouder of his efforts," weightlifting instructor Jody Weatherman said of Hickory's defensive and offensive lineman, who also competes in the shot put and discus throw for the track team.

