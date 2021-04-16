Red Tornadoes reach 8-0 following 3-2 win over Watauga

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Pioneers’ own senior midfielder evened the score in the 30th minute. Shaelyn Sheaff found herself with a one-on-one opportunity against Hickory keeper Taylor Rose against the run of play, deflecting a shot over her head for what turned out to be the final tally of the opening half.

Both squads got decent looks at the net early in the second half that were unsuccessful, but Hickory’s Mosteller broke through in the 51st minute with her team-leading 11th goal of the season. Moretz came off her line to stop the incoming Mosteller, who softly guided the ball toward the net. A Watauga (6-3, 6-3) defender tried to chase it down, but the shot bounced off her and into the goal.

The Red Tornadoes added an insurance goal two minutes later. Addie Barrier was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that she blasted past Moretz for a 3-1 Hickory advantage.

Hickory would end up needing that third goal. Sheaff also converted a penalty kick to bring Watauga within a single score in the 60th minute, and the Red Tornadoes were unable to extend their lead for the rest of the match. Nevertheless, they were also able to keep the Pioneers off the scoreboard down the stretch, doing just enough to capture their 10th consecutive win dating back to last season.