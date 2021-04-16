Red Tornadoes reach 8-0 following 3-2 win over Watauga

Entering Thursday night’s home match against Watauga, the Hickory girls soccer team had only allowed one goal all season, shutting out six of its first seven opponents. The sixth-ranked 3A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com, the Red Tornadoes came in averaging 4.7 goals per contest this spring.
But the Pioneers gave Hickory all it could handle and then some on Thursday, battling the Red Tornadoes to the very end. When all was said and done, Hickory escaped with a 3-2 victory over its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foes at Frank Barger Stadium.
“Watauga’s been one of the best programs in our league for pretty much as long as I’ve been coaching ... so we knew coming in it would be a battle,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “We were hoping we could jump out on them early. Had some opportunities, probably not quite as clinical as we should have been.
“The girls did well in the face of adversity,” he added. “I thought they handled themselves really well and I’m proud of them.”
The early part of the match was played almost exclusively on Hickory’s side of the field, but it took a while for the Red Tornadoes (8-0, 8-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) to find the back of the net. They finally did so in the 17th minute, when Madeline Mosteller sent a cross from the left side of the pitch to Brooke Rowland in the center of the box. The senior midfielder promptly drilled a shot past Watauga goalkeeper Dayna Moretz for the first goal of the match.
The Pioneers’ own senior midfielder evened the score in the 30th minute. Shaelyn Sheaff found herself with a one-on-one opportunity against Hickory keeper Taylor Rose against the run of play, deflecting a shot over her head for what turned out to be the final tally of the opening half.
Both squads got decent looks at the net early in the second half that were unsuccessful, but Hickory’s Mosteller broke through in the 51st minute with her team-leading 11th goal of the season. Moretz came off her line to stop the incoming Mosteller, who softly guided the ball toward the net. A Watauga (6-3, 6-3) defender tried to chase it down, but the shot bounced off her and into the goal.
The Red Tornadoes added an insurance goal two minutes later. Addie Barrier was fouled in the box, resulting in a penalty kick that she blasted past Moretz for a 3-1 Hickory advantage.
Hickory would end up needing that third goal. Sheaff also converted a penalty kick to bring Watauga within a single score in the 60th minute, and the Red Tornadoes were unable to extend their lead for the rest of the match. Nevertheless, they were also able to keep the Pioneers off the scoreboard down the stretch, doing just enough to capture their 10th consecutive win dating back to last season.
“I loved our response (after Watauga’s first goal),” said Jillings. “We just continued to stay the course and keep going at ‘em, keep going at ‘em, keep going at ‘em. ... I was really proud of the way we defended hard and we continued to attack and were able to come up with a big win.”