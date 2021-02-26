Red Tornadoes push season opener to Saturday

The Hickory varsity football team announced Friday morning that it has postponed its season opener to Saturday. The Red Tornadoes will host Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe McDowell beginning at 5 p.m. at Frank Barger Stadium.

Hickory is coming off a 4-8 season in 2019, when the Red Tornadoes tied Alexander Central and Freedom for second place in the Northwestern 3A/4A with a 4-2 conference mark. After losing its first five contests, Hickory won four of its final six regular-season games before falling to A.C. Reynolds in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs.

Russell Stone enters his fourth season as the Red Tornadoes' head coach, and his 42nd season overall as a head coach. Hickory is 15-20 over his first three seasons, including an 11-9 record in conference play.

“We’re starting off with conference games and there’s really no room for error if you want to get into the playoffs this year,” Stone said during a recent interview with the Hickory Daily Record. “Get the young kids' feet on the ground, get them a little experience to get through the nerves and let the talent take over.”

All tickets for Saturday's contest must be purchased online at https://hickoryhigh.hometownticketing.com/embed/all. A limited number of spectators will be allowed (30% of the stadium's capacity), and both sides of the stadium will be used in order to allow fans to socially distance. Masks must still be worn at all times and must cover the nose and mouth.