Red Tornadoes hire Willis as new boys basketball coach

Two months after Andy Poplin ended his seven-year tenure as the head coach of the Hickory High varsity boys basketball team to take the head coaching job at A.L. Brown in Cabarrus County, the Red Tornadoes have found their new leading man. On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced in a press release that 1997 Hickory graduate Daniel Willis will be the next head coach of the school’s varsity boys basketball squad.

The selection of Willis, who most recently served as the associate head coach at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, was approved by the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education during its latest meeting on Monday night. Prior to his five-year stint at The Citadel, Willis also made college coaching stops at Western Carolina University, Tusculum University and Virginia Military Institute.

During his time as a student-athlete for the Red Tornadoes, Willis played football, basketball and baseball. He was the quarterback on Hickory’s state championship football team in 1996, passing for 24 touchdowns to finish his career with 45 passing TDs, and he also earned West Regional Most Valuable Player honors in basketball in ’96 and ’97.