Red Tornadoes heat up to topple South Caldwell

Maddox and Fisher were the workhorses for Hickory in that second period that ended with the home team leading 21-16 at the half.

“We started getting the ball inside and our defense was creating some turnovers,” Willis said. “And then we made a couple of shots which is what we struggled with in game one.”

South Caldwell threatened to take back the lead early in the third period when Kaleb Reese and Jordan Bentley each scored to get the Spartans within a point at 21-20. But the Red Tornadoes responded with three free throws and a trey by Maddox to push the lead to 27-20.

Then the Red Tornadoes heated up on the offensive end and turned the pressure up on the defensive end, outscoring the Spartans 15-6 over the final five-plus minutes of the third quarter. A close game at the half had suddenly become a commanding 42-26 lead with just eight minutes to play.

“We’ll get better. We’re going to see a lot of zone. We know that,” Willis said. “We’ve just got to work on it, get a little better ball movement and hit some shots.

In addition to hitting seven 3s for the game, the Red Tornadoes also split the seams of the South Caldwell zone to work inside as well.