Today’s 3A state championship of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s dual-team boys tennis tournament is a rematch from last season.

For both Hickory and Carrboro, doubles are a focus for the success of the programs in the individual format, as well as in duals. In each of the last two seasons, both schools sent two doubles teams to the state tournament with the programs squaring off late in the draw.

A year ago, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman had to face Carrboro teams in the semifinals and finals of the individual tournament, with the Jaguars’ Aidan Chung and Jonathan Baddour beating the Hickory pair in the finals. That turned out to be ominous, as Chung and Baddour defeated Lovern and Holtzman in No. 1 and No. 2 singles en route to a 5-1 win in the dual-team finals. The doubles were never contested.

Hickory has to hope the same script will play out. In last week’s doubles tournament, it was Lovern and new partner Graham Powers who defeated Baddour and his new partner Theo Buchholtz in the semifinals on the way to the championship. As from a year ago, the partners will split off into singles play with a likely pairing of Baddour and Lovern at No. 1, which could be a decisive match.

Also playing in doubles at last week’s individual tournament were Clint Powers and Will Moore for Hickory, and Jonas Miyagawa and Wesley Hanes for Carrboro. Each of those players will have key matches in the singles format. Clint Powers and Haynes will likely play each other at No. 3 singles. Miyagawa will play unbeaten Graham Powers at No. 2 singles. Will Moore, who lost his first match at No. 6 in the 3A West Regional final, hopes to rebound.

Lovern, Clint Powers and Parker Yount return from last year’s dual finals for Hickory, as do Baddour, Miyagawa and Haynes for the Jaguars.

Should the dual championship be left up to the doubles teams, both programs certainly have to like their chances. However, it could be interesting to see how the doubles teams are divvied up in the hopes of gaining an advantage.

Below is a capsule look at both teams.

NCHSAA BOYS TENNIS DUAL-TEAM 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Burlington Tennis Center

East No. 7 Carrboro (20-3) vs. West No. 1 Hickory (17-0), 12:30 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A Conference champion, 60-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

State final appearances: 5 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2022)

State titles: 2 (2004, 2006)

Coach: Jon Graham

Assistant coaches: Alex King and Andre Simeon

Players: Keller Armstrong, Sr.; Ben Howard, Sr.; Macen Lineberger, Jr.; Griffin Lovern, Sr.; Owen Maur, Fr.; Will Moore, Sr.; Jack Nexsen, Sr.; Carter Sigmon, So.; Clint Powers, Jr.; Graham Powers, Fr.; Watts Tate, Jr.; Parker Yount, Sr.

Playoff results: 5/3 vs. No. 16 North Gaston (9-0); 5/9 vs. No. 9 Central Academy (7-7); 5/15 vs. No. 5 Atkins (6-3); 5/17 vs. No. 10 St. Stephens (5-4)

Expected Singles Lineup (records in dual matches only)

No. 1 Griffin Lovern (14-0); No. 2 Graham Powers (14-0); No. 3 Clint Powers (14-0); No. 4 Jack Nexson (13-2); No. 5. Parker Yount (12-3); No. 6 Will Moore (14-1)

Potential Doubles Teams (records in duals only):

Griffin Lovern/Graham Powers (3A state doubles champions) (4-0); Clint Powers/Graham Powers (3-0); Will Moore/Clint Powers (3-1); Jack Nexsen/Parker Yount (1-2); Ben Howard/Watts Tate (4-0)

Graham’s comments: “They’ve (Carrboro) got tournament players from top to bottom, and then even in the backups. I think we’re just going to play straight up the way we always have. We might have an advantage at the top against the doubles. If we can at least get two singles, and that takes us into doubles, then we’ll apply our doubles strategy there and see what we can do.”

About Carrboro (Northern Lakes 2A/3A Conference champion, 35-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

State finals appearances: 6 (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2022)

State titles: 4 (2014, 2015, 2018, 2022)

Coach: Jeff Arthurs

Players: Johnathan Baddour, Sr.; Thomas Bergmeier, So.; Francisco Bonenberger, Jr.; Theo Buccholtz, Fr.; David Cristescu, So.; Felix Fages, Sr.; Wesley Hanes, Sr.; Jonas Miyagawa, Sr.; Lucas Miyagawa, Fr.; Sebastian Navarro, Sr.; Yuki Notsu, Jr.; Caian Pickles, Sr.; Tristan Reid, Sr.; Noah Simmons, So.; Greyson Spencer, Jr.; Abraham Spira, Sr.; Kia Spira, Fr.

Playoff results: 5/3 vs. No. 10 Union Pines (9-0); 5/9 at #2 Rocky Mount (8-0); 5/15 at No. 3 J.H. Rose (6-3); 5/17 at No. 5 Fike (5-1)

Expected Singles Lineup (records in duals only):

No. 1: Johnathan Baddour (17-2); No. 2: Jonas Miyagawa (13-5). No. 3 Wesley Hanes (19-3); No. 4 Theo Buccholz (18-2); No. 5: Lucas Miyagawa (15-3); No. 6 Felix Fages (5-2) or Yuki Notsu (9-4)

Potential Doubles Teams (records in duals only):

Baddour/Buchholtz (12-0); Hanes/Jonas Miyagawa (5-1)