Red Tornadoes fall victim to 8-run rally by South Caldwell

Not lost on Parham were his team's four hits off three Hickory relief pitchers, in addition to the four free passes and hit batsman.

“I told them that last inning was the best because we were selective. We were aggressive, but we were very selective at the plate,” Parham said. “If they would do that for seven innings, it would be amazing what we could do.”

As it was, the Spartans banged out 11 hits. Kirby had singles in three straight plate appearances, an RBI and two runs scored. Webb and Reising had the two long balls for the Spartans. Reising also had a single as the only other Spartan with more than one hit.

Morales pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief and got the win. He struck out four, walked two and gave up five hits. Four of the five runs against him were earned.

Morales’ performance was gritty, however, and got the attention of his head coach.

“That’s a tough role, thinking you’re not going to pitch, or you might come in late,” Parham said. “But then all of a sudden, coming in in that situation is not easy. I was proud of how he gutted it out.”