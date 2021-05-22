Red Tornadoes fall victim to 8-run rally by South Caldwell

Depending on which dugout you were in, Friday night's seventh inning was either a comeback one can only dream about or an inescapable nightmare. The visiting South Caldwell baseball team trailed by four runs with one at-bat left and scored eight times for a 12-8 victory over Hickory.
“Well, we’re going to take it and I’m proud of these kids because they could have quit,” Spartans coach Jeff Parham said. “It didn’t look good for the Spartans, but you know I’ve got a group that will fight you.”
The Red Tornadoes lost a 15-5 decision the first time the two squads met but held an 8-4 lead thanks to a fifth-inning grand slam by Boone Herman. Hickory needed just three more outs on Friday to turn the tables on the Spartans.
But the Red Tornadoes’ bullpen couldn’t find the key to unlock the strike zone as 13 South Caldwell batters marched to the plate and four straight drew walks while a fifth was hit by a pitch. Adding to Hickory’s woes were two errors in the inning that led to two of the runs in the frame being unearned. Three of the four Spartans hits in the inning didn't leave the infield.
When the South Caldwell half of the inning was finally over, the Red Tornadoes went from being four runs ahead to four runs down.
“It hurts, it’s tough to describe,” said Hickory coach David Craft. “Our kids played hard. I credit South Caldwell for that comeback. But we played well at times. I’m proud of our effort and we’ll try to get better on Monday.”
Hickory starter Matthew Lefevers struggled in the first inning and was forced to throw 27 pitches. But the only damage the Spartans could muster in what had the makings of a big inning was a two-run homer by designated hitter Eli Webb over the left-field fence.
Lefevers, a freshman, settled in after the shaky first inning and his teammates scratched out three runs in the third inning as Hickory took a 3-2 lead. The Red Tornadoes had three hits in the frame but scored all three runs on wild pitches.
Also in that inning, South Caldwell starter Ryan Parrish was forced to leave the game because of an injury and was relieved by Elias Morales.
That one-run lead stood up until the fifth inning when Isiah Kirby started the frame with a hit that ricocheted off of Lefevers. Kirby eventually tied the game on a throwing error.
Another wild-pitch run returned the lead to Hickory in the fifth inning, but the real damage was done on Herman’s bases-loaded blast down the left-field line.
South Caldwell responded with a run in the sixth on a Mason Reising solo shot to make the score 8-4 prior the Spartans’ seventh-inning rally.
“I’m telling you, I felt at ease in that last inning,” Parham said. “You know sometimes you’re down four runs, but I felt a little peace because I know what they are capable of doing.”
Not lost on Parham were his team's four hits off three Hickory relief pitchers, in addition to the four free passes and hit batsman.
“I told them that last inning was the best because we were selective. We were aggressive, but we were very selective at the plate,” Parham said. “If they would do that for seven innings, it would be amazing what we could do.”
As it was, the Spartans banged out 11 hits. Kirby had singles in three straight plate appearances, an RBI and two runs scored. Webb and Reising had the two long balls for the Spartans. Reising also had a single as the only other Spartan with more than one hit.
Morales pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief and got the win. He struck out four, walked two and gave up five hits. Four of the five runs against him were earned.
Morales’ performance was gritty, however, and got the attention of his head coach.
“That’s a tough role, thinking you’re not going to pitch, or you might come in late,” Parham said. “But then all of a sudden, coming in in that situation is not easy. I was proud of how he gutted it out.”
Lefevers pitched six innings and struck out six while walking two and hitting two batters. He was charged with four runs, three of which were earned. Craft said pitch count was the reason he pulled Lefevers after six solid innings.
“You know, he’s young,” Craft said. “We were watching it (pitch count).”
Blake Kiser, the first of three Hickory relievers in the fateful seventh inning, was charged with the loss.
Isaiah McDowell led the Hickory offense with three hits including a double. He also scored two runs and stole a base. Dean Hall also had two hits for the Red Tornadoes and Herman notched the four RBIs on the grand slam.
The win keeps South Caldwell, 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, in the league race. The Spartans play Monday at home against Freedom.
“It keeps us in the hunt,” Parham said. “It was a big win tonight.”
Hickory is now 2-6 overall and 1-6 in league play. The Tornadoes are at home on Thursday against Watauga.
“There were some good moments (tonight),” Craft said. “We’ll build on those, keep working and go back at it on Monday.”
South Caldwell: 200 011 8 – 12 11 1
Hickory: 003 050 0 – 8 7 6
WP: Elias Morales
LP: Blake Kiser