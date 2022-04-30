Red Tornadoes eke out 1-0 win over Foard

NEWTON — When the Hickory girls soccer team hosted Fred T. Foard on March 29, the Red Tornadoes scored five goals in a shutout victory over their Western Foothills 3A Conference rivals. Hickory blanked the Tigers again on Friday night, but the score was much closer this time as host Foard lost by a 1-0 final at the hands of the conference’s first-place team.

Hickory nabbed its third straight win and won for the 10th time in its past 11 matches to improve to 12-5 overall and 10-1 in the Western Foothills 3A. Meanwhile, the Tigers lost for the first time since the 5-0 loss to the Red Tornadoes, moving to 3-1-2 in their past six contests, 8-3-4 overall and 4-3-3 in league play.

“We caught them on a good night for us the first time, and we knew when we came here that it would be a totally different game,” Hickory coach Brian Jillings said. “(Foard’s) Stan (Elliott) is a great coach, has them well-organized, gets them fired up to play, and it’s really tough to score here. ... I thought defensively we were great, didn’t give them many opportunities, and we got our one opportunity and we took it. I’m really proud of our performance tonight.”

“They’re a very talented team,” added Elliott of Hickory. “They’re big, they’re fast, they’re physical, they have skill, they move the ball around. My gosh, when they get a head of steam going it’s scary to watch and scary to defend, so we wanted to try to stop that and limit their opportunities going forward. I think we did a good job, but they’re gonna get their opportunities and they stuck one in.”

Foard gained the first corner kick of the match about two minutes in, but Hickory goalkeeper Taylor Rose gathered the ball in and cleared it to send the Red Tornadoes back the other way. However, Tigers keeper Alexis Wolgemuth easily dealt with Hickory’s first shot of the night.

Litzy Hernandez got off a shot for Hickory in the sixth minute, but Foard’s defenders converged to deflect it away before the Red Tornadoes took another shot that was again handled by Wolgemuth. Two minutes later, Hickory’s Madeline Mosteller made her way into the left side of the box and sent a sharp shot toward the net that Wolgemuth caught and cleared.

The Tigers earned another corner kick at around the 10-minute mark, with Julia Chesson sending a cross from the right side that bounced around in the middle of the box but was eventually kicked away by Hickory. The Red Tornadoes subsequently failed to capitalize on shot attempts by Jayden Fralick, Hernandez and Mia Zulueta before finally finding the back of the net in the 25th minute.

Hickory’s goal began on a free kick by Kate Bridges that found Hernandez. The sophomore turned and took a shot that was deflected by Foard in the box, though the ball ended up back in front of Hernandez, who sent another shot screaming toward the left side of the net. Wolgemuth dove for the ball and got a hand on it, but was unable to corral it as rolled into the goal to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

“We all know what kind of special goalkeeper they have down there, so it takes something special to beat her,” said Jillings. “And Litzy just struck it really well and I think the goalkeeper was a little bit deep and that’s a lot of goal to cover, she was able to get a paw on it but really a nice strike from Litzy. You don’t get many goals on them, so it’s got to be something pretty special and it was a sweet strike by Litzy.”

Woglemuth nearly tied things moments later on a free kick from just inside midfield that barely missed the left side of the Hickory net, while Monse Sanchez kept the Red Tornadoes from scoring on a couple of occasions by kicking balls out of bounds. Wolgemuth also caught a corner kick by the Red Tornadoes’ Addie Barrier down the stretch, leaving the deficit at a single goal entering halftime.

Mosteller was aggressive during the early part of the second half, advancing the ball into or near the box on multiple occasions before being turned away by either Wolgemuth or Foard’s backline defenders. The Tigers also had a golden opportunity nine minutes in on a free kick by Anna Schmidt from the left sideline that just missed finding the head of Ofelia Tamas in front of the net.

In the 56th minute, Foard’s Brianna See used a burst of speed to get past several defenders in the middle of the field. Nevertheless, she slipped as she closed in on the box and couldn’t generate enough force on her shot attempt, which was cleared by Hickory’s Ali Rose.

Barrier’s shot in the 60th minute bounced off the crossbar above a leaping Wolgemuth, preventing the Red Tornadoes from doubling their lead. About five minutes later, Woglemuth was moved out of goal and into an attacking position, with Lily Spangler replacing her in between the posts.

Spangler came up with some big saves to keep Foard in a 1-0 hole, while Wolgemuth tried to advance up the left sideline on several occasions but was turned away by a Hickory defense that paid extra attention to the senior standout. The Tigers’ best chance to score came in the 77th minute, when Wolgemuth streaked up the left sideline and crossed the ball into the box, but no teammate was able to get to it as the Red Tornadoes ultimately cleared it.

“Much prouder of their effort, the last game (against Hickory) just was not Foard soccer, not what we’re about,” said Elliott. “They know it, we all know it, and we just wanted to come out and give the effort that we’re capable of. And I think we did that tonight. They got one on us, we tried to throw something different at them the last 15 minutes, but it is what it is.

“Alexis is a phenomenal field player as well and we just figured we’ll roll the dice,” he continued. “Because whether you lose 1-0 or 2-0 it’s the same result, so we had to roll the dice there.”

Hickory travels to Statesville on Monday before finishing the regular season with two matches against East Lincoln (next Friday at home and May 9 on the road) and a trip to nonconference Charlotte Catholic on May 12. As for Foard, it visits St. Stephens on Monday before traveling to West Iredell on Tuesday, visiting North Iredell on Thursday and capping the regular season with a home contest against West Iredell on May 10.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

