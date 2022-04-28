Red Tornadoes blank Foard to open tennis playoffs

The Hickory boys tennis team dominated the competition during the regular season, and the Red Tornadoes continued to do just that in the opening round of the 3A dual state playoffs on Wednesday afternoon at Hickory City Park. Hickory shut out visiting Fred T. Foard 9-0 to earn another home match in Tuesday’s second round.

The 9-0 victory was third-seeded Hickory’s seventh shutout win of the season. The Red Tornadoes improved to 11-0 overall and will host 11th-seeded Crest (11-1) in the next round after the Chargers upset sixth-seeded West Henderson in the first round.

On the other side, the 14th-seeded Tigers end the season at 8-3, with two of their losses coming at the hands of the Red Tornadoes.

“We’ll have individual regionals this weekend,” Hickory coach Jon Graham said of what awaits his squad before the next round of the dual playoffs. “So we’ll be looking at some of the individual teams that we’ll be playing against possibly, because we’re gonna go up against Crest next. We’ll have a chance to kind of see what they’re bringing and what their players can do.”

During Wednesday’s No. 1 singles match, Hickory’s Griffin Lovern defeated Graham Wright 6-3, 6-0. Costen Holtzman added a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Connor Josey at No. 2 singles, while the Red Tornadoes’ No. 3 singles player, Lewis Tate, topped Grayson Walker 6-0, 6-1.

Hickory added a 6-2, 6-1 win from Clint Powers against Aiden Ollis at No. 4 singles, with Maddox McCleur beating Anthony Dunmore 6-0, 6-4 at No. 5 singles and Parker Yount notching a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Brandon Henderson in the No. 6 singles match.

The Red Tornadoes also won every set during the three doubles matches, beginning with a 6-0, 6-0 win from the team of Lovern and Holtzman against Wright and Josey at No. 1 doubles. Meanwhile, Tate and Powers defeated Walker and Ollis 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles and McCleur and Yount knocked off Dunmore and Anderson Wright 6-0, 6-2 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Graham said that Western Foothills 3A Conference foes Foard and St. Stephens, the latter of which also won its opening-round match on Wednesday, were tough opponents and helped prepare Hickory for postseason play. A nonconference match against Watauga — Hickory won 6-3 in its closest match of the year — was also beneficial.

“We were fortunate because we’re strong 1 through 4 and that gives us strong 1 and 2 doubles teams too,” said Graham. “Today, the 1 and 2 singles and doubles were starting to groove, and that’s the thing we were a little bit worried about because until we got to the end of the season there just wasn’t much that would force them to play at that higher level.

“When you’re getting ready to head into this tougher competition with regionals and moving on through the playoffs and getting to state, you want to have a different higher level of competition,” he added. “And they definitely stepped their game up.”

HICKORY 9, FRED T. FOARD 0

Singles

Griffin Lovern (H) d. Graham Wright 6-3, 6-0

Costen Holtzman (H) d. Connor Josey 6-0, 6-0

Lewis Tate (H) d. Grayson Walker 6-0, 6-1

Clint Powers (H) d. Aiden Ollis 6-2, 6-1

Maddox McCleur (H) d. Anthony Dunmore 6-0, 6-4

Parker Yount (H) d. Brandon Henderson 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

Lovern/Holtzman (H) d. Wright/Josey 6-0, 6-0

Tate/Powers (H) d. Walker/Ollis 6-3, 6-2

McCleur/Yount (H) d. Dunmore/Anderson Wright 6-0, 6-2

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.