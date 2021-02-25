Red Tornadoes bigger, stronger for 2020-21 season

The 2019 football season for Hickory High was a nightmare in many ways. A MASH unit group of injuries piled up during the season, including multiple quarterbacks that were hurt. Undersized lineman got overpowered on both sides of the ball, and the defense was porous at best. However, those that took their lumps then could be ready for payback over the next seven weeks.
During a recent interview, head coach Russell Stone was giddy with excitement over his team.
“I think the biggest improvement will be for us,” explained Stone, who is in his 42nd season as a head coach, the fourth with Hickory. “For the first time since I’ve been here, we have legitimate size up front. Until then, we’ve been an undersized team and we’ve had to approach things a little differently. I think we have a chance to be better on both front lines.”
Without prompting, Stone went into a near liturgical chant of the size of his offensive line. It’s a young group that will have three sophomores and two juniors, but a group that will have a chance to grow into a special group.
The old man of the group is junior Zion Ettison, listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds. His classmate on the line is a transfer from Nashville, Tennessee, Jake Prince. Listed at 6-3, 240 pounds, Stone called him “the best blessing I’ve had this year.” Stone said it is a bit of a reunion with the family, as he coached both parents at West Forsyth in 1992.
Henry Stewart returns after being named an All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference center as a freshman. Other sophomores on the line are Alex Womack (5-9, 250), who also started as a freshman, and left tackle Aiden Smith (6-4, 235) at left tackle.
The group will block of a talented set of athletes at the skill positions, some of whom will be shared with the basketball team that is in the playoffs. At quarterback is junior Nick Everhart (6-3, 225), who was the junior varsity’s starting quarterback and linebacker a season ago. Everhart currently plays center for the basketball team, and his backup is freshman Turner Wood.
The feature back for Hickory is current basketball guard Jayden Maddox, who ran for 1,500 yards on the JV squad in 2019.
“He’s an unbelievable athlete, as anyone who has seen him play basketball knows,” said Stone. “I think he’ll fit in very nicely.”
Also getting carries will be junior Josiah Edwards, a transfer from Statesville Christian School. “We’re talking a big-time athlete with 4.5 speed and is strong and powerful,” Stone said. “He is also the shutdown cornerback, a very good prospect as a corner.”
The main wide receivers will be sophomores Rico Walker (6-4, 215), who Stone called “the top prospect for the class of 2023 in the state of North Carolina,” and Tyquan Hill (6-4, 225), both members of the basketball team.
“That’s a pair of 6-4 receivers that are great athletes and can go get it,” said Stone.
Other options on offense will be senior Keagan Covington, a transfer from Newton-Conover who also plays basketball, junior Dontae Baker, senior Mason Chambers and freshman Turbo Richard, the latter of whom Stone said “is as fast as anyone we have here.”
While Hickory was blessed with Cody Young, who ran for 1,453 yards in 2019, Stone said the Red Tornadoes will have better options for this season.
“Cody was an amazing talent,” said Stone. “He was almost 90 percent of our offense last year. I know it sounds crazy for me to say, but collectively, we’ll be much better this year.”
The Red Tornadoes will also have bulk on the defensive front. Included are senior Orion Lukes, a 5-9, 290-pound senior that Stone had been after to play football.
“This is the first year we’re gotten him to come out,” said Stone. “We’ve been after him for three years. Anytime we can pick up a big player for Hickory, it’s quite valuable for us.”
Other seniors on the line include Jaylen Rose (5-10, 280), who Stone calls “the most dedicated player on the team since I’ve been here, and Demonta Bryant (6-2, 316), who missed 2019 with knee surgery.
Senior Xavier Powers (5-11, 195) moved from defensive end to outside linebacker and safety, while Stewart will return to middle linebacker.
The defensive backfield includes Covington at free safety, Edwards at one cornerback and Britt Rumbaugh as the other.
“We’re really excited about Rumbaugh, said Stone of the sophomore. “He’s a tremendous athlete that looks like a choir boy. He’s the most physical player on our team.”
Stone expects the basketball players to play at least for the season opener, around the playoff games scheduled for tonight and Saturday, if Hickory advances. Otherwise, the hope Stone has is to get off to a fast start, regardless of who’s there, and to get the young players acclimated.
“We’re starting off with conference games and there’s really no room for error if you want to get into the playoffs this year,” said Stone. “Get the young kids' feet on the ground, get them a little experience to get through the nerves and let the talent take over.”
2020-21 HICKORY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Friday: McDowell, 7 p.m.
March 5: at Freedom, 7 p.m.
March 12: Watauga, 7 p.m.
March 26: South Caldwell, 7 p.m.