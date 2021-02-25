Red Tornadoes bigger, stronger for 2020-21 season

The 2019 football season for Hickory High was a nightmare in many ways. A MASH unit group of injuries piled up during the season, including multiple quarterbacks that were hurt. Undersized lineman got overpowered on both sides of the ball, and the defense was porous at best. However, those that took their lumps then could be ready for payback over the next seven weeks.

During a recent interview, head coach Russell Stone was giddy with excitement over his team.

“I think the biggest improvement will be for us,” explained Stone, who is in his 42nd season as a head coach, the fourth with Hickory. “For the first time since I’ve been here, we have legitimate size up front. Until then, we’ve been an undersized team and we’ve had to approach things a little differently. I think we have a chance to be better on both front lines.”

Without prompting, Stone went into a near liturgical chant of the size of his offensive line. It’s a young group that will have three sophomores and two juniors, but a group that will have a chance to grow into a special group.