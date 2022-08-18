Red Tornadoes aiming to continue upward trend

Hickory High’s football team made a major leap a season ago, posting a winning record and earning a state playoff victory for the first time since 2012. Months removed from a winless spring campaign that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Tornadoes finished 7-5 overall and 5-2 in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.

“I still feel like we’ve got a long way to go,” said second-year head coach Joe Glass. “Last year the kids did a good job of getting the expectations, doing what we needed them to do. With this year comes new expectations, everybody expects certain things and has a vision for the team, but they aren’t at practice every day so they don’t know the deficiencies we have and everything else.

“It’s really more about just putting the next brick on,” he added. “We’re trying to build a wall and we’re putting one level at a time, and last year I feel like we had to learn how to give effort and how to play hard and be there for each other, so we lost a lot of fundamental work at times just because we were having to coach effort. This year we’re not having to coach as much effort, so now we’re working more on fundamentals and technique.”

Although Hickory still has a young roster, the Red Tornadoes possess plenty of talent. Junior Turner Wood and sophomore Brady Stober return at quarterback, while sophomore Isaiah Lackey is “coming back as the baby bus at running back” after finishing as Hickory’s leading rusher last year.

“He’s gotten a lot better, his feet have gotten better, he’s trimmed down a little bit of weight, he’s gotten stronger,” said Glass of Lackey. Nevertheless, Hickory’s coach added that the offensive line must improve if the Red Tornadoes are going to have success on the ground.

“We didn’t have any running backs over 500 yards last year,” said Glass. “That puts too much pressure on the quarterbacks, puts too much pressure on our receivers. We’ve got to be able to run the football, and that’s what we talk about with the offensive line every day is taking it personal and trying to get that close-knitness.”

Senior center Henry Stewart was expected to anchor the Red Tornadoes’ O-line, but he has been dealing with a hand injury. Meanwhile, seniors Alex Womack and Aiden Smith will start at left and right guard, respectively, with junior Henry Pitts at left tackle and senior Jake Wyatt at right tackle.

“We feel good about the group when they’re clicking on all cylinders coming off the ball,” said Glass of Hickory’s front line on offense. “But once again, it’s got to be consistent.”

The Red Tornadoes have a plethora of pass catchers, including seniors Rico Walker, Tyquan Hill and Tayshawn Wright, juniors Jake Horyza, Dashawn Medley and Tristian Williams and sophomores Damarion Lee, Jamien Little and Ellis Chappell.

Medley, Horyza and Chappell are among the players who will see time in the secondary, which Glass called “a revolving door,” adding that “we’ve got to get more physical at corner(back).”

“We open up with Alexander Central, Newton-Conover and South Caldwell,” said Glass of the Red Tornadoes’ nonconference schedule. “We’re gonna see teams that want to run, run, run, run, run and aren’t just gonna air it out, so we’ve got to have corners that will come up and hit.”

Glass believes Hickory’s linebackers are “the strength of our defense.” With Stewart out, senior Noah Surbaugh has stepped up, while Walker — who recently committed to play at the University of North Carolina — and Pitts will join him as “stack” linebackers with Williams and senior Marcellus Thomas at outside linebacker.

As far as the Red Tornadoes’ defensive line, in addition to some of the aforementioned offensive linemen, Hickory has senior Braylon Corry-Heard, junior Tivon Gwynn and sophomore Elijah Willhelm, among others. But according to Glass, the squad will rotate a new defensive line into the game at least every three snaps “to keep them fresh.”

Hickory will again face a daunting schedule that includes the abovementioned nonconference opponents and a conference slate that features defending league champion Statesville along with North Lincoln and East Lincoln. Other teams in the Western Foothills 3A are North Iredell, St. Stephens, West Iredell and Fred T. Foard.

“We can’t look ahead,” said Glass. “We’ve just got to play one team at a time and that’s what we’ve got to worry about. ... I don’t care who we play, we’ve got to be fundamentally sound and take care of what we’ve got to do, and then we’ll go from there.

“The kids are working hard, we’ve got a chance to be good,” he continued. “But once again, it’s all about fundamentals and effort and playing hard and being there for each other.”

Hickory started playing 11-on-11 tackle football in 1923, meaning this year will mark the Red Tornadoes’ 100th season. Glass admitted “it’s pretty cool that we actually changed our helmets to white, which is what they started with,” adding that “it’s just exciting to be here and be a part of the tradition.”

“I’m not gonna sit there and put out some number in terms of record and everything else,” Glass said of his team’s goals for the 2022 season. “... We have goals and we have things that we want, but at the end of the day we want to come out and have no major injuries, we want the kids to get better and we want the kids to have fun. That’s the biggest thing.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Joe Glass (2nd year, 7-5)

Stadium: Frank Barger Stadium

Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Last playoff appearance: 2021

State titles: 1 (1996)

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

7-5 overall, 5-2 Western Foothills 3A (3rd)

Aug. 20: Lost at Alexander Central 21-7

Aug. 27: Lost vs. Charlotte Latin 24-6

Sept. 3: Won at Draughn 37-13

Sept. 17: Won vs. East Lincoln 22-21

Sept. 24: Lost at North Lincoln 21-6

Oct. 1: Won at St. Stephens 43-15

Oct. 8: Won vs. North Iredell 48-0

Oct. 15: Won at West Iredell 63-0

Oct. 22: Won vs. Fred T. Foard 64-14

Oct. 27: Lost at Statesville 34-13

Nov. 5: Won at Smoky Mountain 37-34 (1st round of playoffs)

Nov. 12: Lost at North Davidson 31-28 (2nd round of playoffs)

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at East Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: North Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: St. Stephens*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at North Iredell*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: West Iredell*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Fred T. Foard*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: Statesville*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#1 – Will Prince, Junior

#2 – Tayshawn Wright, Senior

#3 – Dashawn Medley, Junior

#4 – Jake Horyza , Junior

#5 – Noah Surbaugh, Senior

#6 – Jamarion Hewitt, Senior

#7 – Turner Wood, Junior

#8 – Rico Walker, Senior

#9 – Tyquan Hill, Senior

#10 – Brady Stober, Sophomore

#11 – Britt Rumbaugh, Senior

#12 – Josh Fisher, Senior

#13 – Damarion Lee, Sophomore

#14 – Marcellus Thomas, Senior

#15 – Woody Clark, Sophomore

#16 – Deke Young, Sophomore

#17 – Nick Blackburn, Senior

#18 – Jamien Little, Sophomore

#20 – Jayden Maddox, Senior

#21 – Anthony Bravo, Senior

#22 – Nate Ramsey, Senior

#23 – Ellis Chappell, Sophomore

#24 – Kwan Oates, Junior

#25 – Kenny Johnson, Sophomore

#26/62 – Elijah Willhelm, Sophomore

#27 – Tristian Williams, Junior

#28 – Josh Tyree, Senior

#34 – Isaiah Lackey, Sophomore

#40 – Malik Ikard, Senior

#42 – Josh Fountain, Senior

#44 – Kasen Tuttle, Sophomore

#50 – Henry Pitts, Junior

#51 – Ayden Hovis, Junior

#52 – Alex Womack, Senior

#53 – Jake Wyatt, Senior

#54 – Kevin Puga, Senior

#55 – Braylon Corry-Heard, Senior

#56 – Aiden Smith, Senior

#57 – Luke Holtzman, Sophomore

#60 – Ayden Carroll, Senior

#61 – Jacob Miller, Junior

#63 – Nate Mansfield, Junior

#64 – Tivon Gwynn, Junior

#65 – Aidan Bridgers, Junior

#66 – Henry Stewart, Senior

#70 – Jordan Kira, Sophomore