Red Raiders remain perfect, oust Foard on PKs

“It’s just amazing, these girls are amazing,” said Elliott. “Nobody gave us any shot and these girls believed in each other, and I’m just so proud of the efforts today. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do as a coaching staff and I hated that it had to end tonight, but my goodness, what a game.

“We had to do some unorthodox things today out there in our style of play, but it’s what we had to do and these girls executed it to perfection,” he added. “I just hate that we’re going home like this.”

In the ninth minute, South Point junior Jordan Villemagne went down in the box and Foard was whistled for a foul. Sophomore Grace Smith converted the ensuing PK, giving the Red Raiders (16-0) a 1-0 advantage.

The Red Raiders mostly controlled possession in the early going, but failed to clear a ball in the 17th minute. Junior keeper Caitlyn Federation came off her line to try to make a play, but Foard’s Schmidt was able to softly guide the ball into the empty net with exactly 23 minutes remaining in the first half, tying things at 1-all.