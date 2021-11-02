Red Devils top McMichael in playoff opener

“It was difficult at times,” Arias recalled. “Because they were down. And then they started to see what their efforts can do.”

On Monday, Newton-Conover had little trouble putting away the 20th-seeded Phoenix (6-5-2), who were looking for their first postseason win since 2002. Unofficially, Newton-Conover held an 11-8 margin in shots on goal, with many of the attempts by McMichael coming late in the match as it launched desperation attempts to stay in the contest.

The shot margin was 6-2 in the first half, but the Red Devils frustrated themselves with misconnections on crosses between playmakers on the wings and attackers heading toward the goal in the middle. A pair of missed connections played a role in the Red Devils' first goal, as two crosses sailed past gunners in the 18-yard box. The second one from the right of the goal missed the target, but an attempted clearing pass was picked off by Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, who stepped into a knee-high bounce from 15 yards out and sneaked it in past the right post in the 31st minute.

Newton-Conover made it 2-0 in the 48th minute when senior Benjamin Soto rolled a pass from near the right touch line into the top of the 18-yard box. The ball rolled past a Phoenix defender and goalkeeper Rafael Cruz to Maldonado-Guzman, who scored into a vacated net for his second goal.