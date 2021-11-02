Red Devils top McMichael in playoff opener

NEWTON — The boys soccer team at Newton-Conover took a lot of lumps early in the season, playing quality opponents. While the young team — there are only four seniors on the Red Devils' roster — struggled with confidence in those early days, the results in November are proof that the process is working.
Missing their leading scorer, the Red Devils still had plenty of firepower and put away visiting McMichael 4-1 in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer tournament Monday night at Gurley Stadium.
Newton-Conover rebounded from a rare first-round loss last season after it had made eight straight “Sweet 16” appearances, which included three 2A state final matches and two championships.
“Last year, we were kind of disappointed going out in the first round,” said Carlos Arias, who took the reins as head coach this fall. “It's not like us.”
Seeded 13th in the 2A West Region, the Red Devils advanced to Thursday’s second round when they will travel to No. 4 Shelby, which shut out Cleveland County rival Burns 2-0 on Monday. Thursday's match will begin at 6 p.m.
Being in this position seemed a distant dream nearly three months ago, when the Red Devils started the season 1-5-1, which included matches against Shelby, 2A runner-up Hibriten, 3A West finalist Hickory, 2A quarterfinalist Fred T. Foard and both 1A West finalists. Now at 15-6-2, Arias said the players are seeing the results of playing such a brutal schedule.
“It was difficult at times,” Arias recalled. “Because they were down. And then they started to see what their efforts can do.”
On Monday, Newton-Conover had little trouble putting away the 20th-seeded Phoenix (6-5-2), who were looking for their first postseason win since 2002. Unofficially, Newton-Conover held an 11-8 margin in shots on goal, with many of the attempts by McMichael coming late in the match as it launched desperation attempts to stay in the contest.
The shot margin was 6-2 in the first half, but the Red Devils frustrated themselves with misconnections on crosses between playmakers on the wings and attackers heading toward the goal in the middle. A pair of missed connections played a role in the Red Devils' first goal, as two crosses sailed past gunners in the 18-yard box. The second one from the right of the goal missed the target, but an attempted clearing pass was picked off by Brayan Maldonado-Guzman, who stepped into a knee-high bounce from 15 yards out and sneaked it in past the right post in the 31st minute.
Newton-Conover made it 2-0 in the 48th minute when senior Benjamin Soto rolled a pass from near the right touch line into the top of the 18-yard box. The ball rolled past a Phoenix defender and goalkeeper Rafael Cruz to Maldonado-Guzman, who scored into a vacated net for his second goal.
Playing without leading scorer Jesus Mejia (26 goals, 6 assists), Arias felt like the second goal was more than he hoped for.
“These kids stepped up,” said Arias. “I told them that we only needed the one goal, and we came up with four. So that's moving in the right direction.”
Soto played a part in the other two late goals. In the 77th minute, his pass set up Chris Ramirez for the quick shot from 15 yards out.
A long free kick that found a crowd of heads at the left post accounted for McMichael’s only goal in the 78th minute. However, Soto scored a goal for himself after stealing a pass on the left side before finding a quick burst of speed for a shot.
“Benji is a very smart player and he's very technical,” said Arias of Soto’s second half. “He kind of slows everything down for us. “That's the good thing about him in that he kind of watches out for everybody and makes sure everybody is doing their job.”
As the Red Devils approach the match at Shelby, Arias admits his young squad lacks maturity at times. However, he said the ball skills give him confidence that his team can play with the best teams in the state.
“This is what you play for, you know,” said Arias. “We're 0-0. Everybody's 0-0 beginning states. Playoffs are another world.”