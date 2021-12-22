Red Devils top Lincolnton in conference clash

The Red Devils won nine of the 14 matches on Tuesday, including six by pin with three coming in the first period.

“The kids weren’t in school today,” Clark said. “Which is always nerve-wracking as a coach, but the kids were here, and they were ready to go. Everything was managed well and then I thought we performed well against a great team.”

The dual started at the 160-pound weight class, which went to Lincolnton after Josh White (17-6) pinned Caiden Rowe (22-14) with one second remaining to put the Wolves up 6-0.

Lincolnton won the coin toss prior to the dual, which allowed the Wolves the chance to set up matches to their liking. Heading into the heart of the Red Devils' lineup, Lincolnton bumped up several wrestlers to heavier classes and sought to minimize the loss of points and set up key matches in the upperweight classes. Newton-Conover got even at 170 with a pin by Jordan Henze (29-8). Nicholas Cadwallader (19-15) took a 10-3 decision at 182 and Owen Clark (195) improved to 34-2 with a pin to put the Red Devils up 15-6.