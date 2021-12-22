Red Devils top Lincolnton in conference clash

NEWTON — After spending a couple of seasons rebuilding, Newton-Conover’s wrestling program appears to have returned to the mix of state contenders in duals. On Tuesday night, the Red Devils put together a dominant performance to take a 45-26 win over Lincolnton in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference dual.
Ranked second in the latest NCMat.com coaches poll in the 2A classification, Newton-Conover improved to 25-5 overall on the season and 2-0 in the Catawba Valley 2A. Lincolnton dropped to 9-2 and 1-1.
With the victory, the Red Devils, who had a rare absence at the state dual tournament in 2020, stayed in the thick of the chase for the two automatic bids allotted to the conference by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The chase figures to be a tough one with the Red Devils, Bandys and West Lincoln all in the top 10 of the most recent 2A poll.
When asked if the gauntlet of teams in the conference would help prepare Newton-Conover for future playoff competition, Red Devils head coach Eddy Clark responded, “You know, you would like to think what don't kill you makes you stronger. So, I would like to say yes. We’re excited to be in league like this. We’re excited for the whole state to be wrestling in this league. We’re excited to be mentioned in the fight.”
The Red Devils won nine of the 14 matches on Tuesday, including six by pin with three coming in the first period.
“The kids weren’t in school today,” Clark said. “Which is always nerve-wracking as a coach, but the kids were here, and they were ready to go. Everything was managed well and then I thought we performed well against a great team.”
The dual started at the 160-pound weight class, which went to Lincolnton after Josh White (17-6) pinned Caiden Rowe (22-14) with one second remaining to put the Wolves up 6-0.
Lincolnton won the coin toss prior to the dual, which allowed the Wolves the chance to set up matches to their liking. Heading into the heart of the Red Devils' lineup, Lincolnton bumped up several wrestlers to heavier classes and sought to minimize the loss of points and set up key matches in the upperweight classes. Newton-Conover got even at 170 with a pin by Jordan Henze (29-8). Nicholas Cadwallader (19-15) took a 10-3 decision at 182 and Owen Clark (195) improved to 34-2 with a pin to put the Red Devils up 15-6.
With more favorable matches at hand, the 220-pound match between Newton-Conover’s Joseph Lioret-Tutty (31-5) and Geviaunta Walker (12-6) went to a 4-4 draw in the second period, with Walker in control of a hold. Lioret-Tutty was able to work an escape, then turned a takedown into big near fall points, which increased the lead to 12-4. Lincolnton opted to start the third period neutral, which Lioret-Tutty used for a final takedown and an eventual pin.
A key moment of the match followed at 285 between Lincolnton’s Bernard Wingate (21-3), last season’s South Fork 2A Conference runner-up at 220 pounds, and Dean Berrymore. Wrestling as a heavyweight for the first time this season, Wingate scored a quick reverse in the second period and later added a takedown that secured a 4-1 lead. However, Berrymore, filling in for Mason Abernathy, who Eddy Clark said is out with a broken leg, held fast in the final period and left with the 4-1 loss that kept the Wolves from adding bonus points with a pin or major decision.
“Dean was a manager for us a couple weeks ago,” said Eddy Clark of Berrymore’s performance. “So, he's going off and doing stuff. Bernard Wingate is a solid, solid kid.”
Isaac Powell’s (13-9) technical fall at 106 brought Lincolnton within 21-14, but Isaiah Pittman (32-4) returned fire with a pin for Newton-Conover.
Another chess match moment for Lincolnton went awry in the next two bouts. Expecting to face Camden Spencer (34-6) in the 120-pound match, the Wolves sent out Franklin Adams for his first match of the season. Newton-Conover slipped Phoenix Michaud (18-16) into the slot, and he dispatched Adams with a pin.
That set up a rematch from last season between Spencer and Calen Deaton (18-6) at 126. Spencer got all he needed with a takedown and near fall in the first period and eventually walked off with a 6-2 decision that put the Red Devils up 37-14 and put Lincolnton into a position to have to pin out for the win.
“We bumped up to a kid that had beaten him last year,” Eddy Clark said of the Spencer-Deaton tilt. “Camden’s a different kid right now. He’s had lights out performances against solid, solid dudes.”
Issiah Herycyk (20-4) kept the Wolves in the dual with a pin at 132. However, Newton-Conover's Connor Shumate (27-7) clinched the match when he scored a takedown with five seconds left in the first period and made it stand up for a 3-0 win over Ethan Smith (14-6).
Lincolnton’s Quinlan Hunter (21-4) and Newton-Conover’s Jason Brawley (29-5) traded pins to close out the match.
The Red Devils will take a week off before wrestling next on Dec. 30 at the West Stanly Duals. Lincolnton will host the Reindeer Rumble Duals on Thursday.
Newton-Conover 45, Lincolnton 26
106: Isaac Powell (L) tech fall Cody Ingle, 20-4
113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Jada Charles, 3:07
120: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) p. Franklin Adams, 2:38
126: Camden Spencer (N-C) d. Caleb Deaton, 6-2
132: Issiah Herycyk (L) p. Mason Shook, 4:28
138: Connor Shumate (N-C) d. Ethan Smith, 3-0
145: Quinlan Hunter (L) p. Ethan Clark, 2:51
152: Jason Brawley (N-C) p. Jarvis Stevens 1:53
160: Josh White (L) p. Caiden Rowe, 5:59
170: Jordan Henze (N-C) p. Cory Watson, 1:23
182: Nicholas Cadwallader (N-C) d. Nathan Wells, 10-3
195: Owen Clark (N-C) p. Devin Leonard, :45
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) p. Geviaunta Walker, 5:16
285: Bernard Wingate (L) d. Dean Berrymore, 4-1