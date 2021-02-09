Red Devils suffer another close loss in boys hoops

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys basketball team has lost plenty of close games this season. In fact, over their first seven contests, the Red Devils suffered four defeats by six points or less.

Nonetheless, Newton-Conover entered Tuesday night’s home matchup against Lake Norman Charter on a three-game winning streak that included double-digit victories over Bandys and West Lincoln in their two most recent contests. On this night the Red Devils were unable to overcome playing from behind most of the game, as the Knights beat them 61-52 to deal a significant blow to their playoff hopes.

“Our goal was just to take it one game at a time the second time through, so we’re now 3-1 for the first four games, and if we want any shot to have an opportunity at the playoffs we’re gonna have to win three in a row,” Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson said. “Just about every basketball game we’ve played in this year has been close and our conference is very even.

“I don’t know how we compare to other conferences because obviously we’ve not been able to play anybody in nonconference,” he continued. “But I feel like depth-wise our conference definitely has some good basketball teams that are all log-jammed in there together.”