Red Devils suffer another close loss in boys hoops

NEWTON — The Newton-Conover boys basketball team has lost plenty of close games this season. In fact, over their first seven contests, the Red Devils suffered four defeats by six points or less.
Nonetheless, Newton-Conover entered Tuesday night’s home matchup against Lake Norman Charter on a three-game winning streak that included double-digit victories over Bandys and West Lincoln in their two most recent contests. On this night the Red Devils were unable to overcome playing from behind most of the game, as the Knights beat them 61-52 to deal a significant blow to their playoff hopes.
“Our goal was just to take it one game at a time the second time through, so we’re now 3-1 for the first four games, and if we want any shot to have an opportunity at the playoffs we’re gonna have to win three in a row,” Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson said. “Just about every basketball game we’ve played in this year has been close and our conference is very even.
“I don’t know how we compare to other conferences because obviously we’ve not been able to play anybody in nonconference,” he continued. “But I feel like depth-wise our conference definitely has some good basketball teams that are all log-jammed in there together.”
Both teams struggled to find their shot in the early going, but it was Lake Norman Charter (7-4, 7-4 South Fork 2A Conference) that found the bottom of the net first on a basket from Oliver O’Brien just over two minutes in. Meanwhile, a technical free throw from Maverick Davis served as the Red Devils’ only point until the final minute of the opening quarter, when Jackson Mullins drilled a 3-pointer and Zane Redmond scored off a Mullins assist to cut what was once a 9-1 deficit to 11-6 heading into the second frame.
Newton-Conover (6-5, 6-5) carried that momentum into the second quarter, beginning the period on an 11-2 run to take its first lead of the night. Davis and Redmond had multiple baskets during the run, while Justice Craig also scored to help the hosts build a 17-13 advantage. It was short-lived, however, as the Knights fought back to capture a 22-21 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Knights began to rain 3-pointers. After managing a single trey in the first half, Lake Norman Charter knocked down a trio of long-range shots in the third period — two from Jalen Rivens and one from Cal Reed — which helped them grab a 42-36 advantage heading into the fourth.
Rivens started the final period with another triple, although Craig immediately hit one of his own at the other end to bring Newton-Conover within six. Mullins had a pair of 3s for the Red Devils down the stretch, but after his second connection from beyond the arc made it 49-48 in favor of Lake Norman Charter with around three minutes left, a technical foul on the hosts led to a five-point possession by the Knights that included two free throws from Reed and another 3 from Rivens.
“We kept fighting back and clawing back and defensively I was really proud of our effort in the fourth quarter,” said Wilkinson. “We got a stop and had the ball down one with an opportunity to take the lead and just made a mental error right there and lost our composure, and in close ballgames little things like that can definitely be the deciding factor.”
Newton-Conover was unable to recover, as the Knights added to their advantage from the foul line in the closing minutes. O’Brien and Rivens each scored 20 points for Lake Norman Charter, while Reed had 17.
On the other side, the Red Devils put four players in double figures. Mullins had a team-leading 14 points to go with 12 from Redmond, 11 from Quincey Spain and 10 from Davis.
“They (Lake Norman Charter) came out and did a good job executing, especially in the first half,” said Wilkinson. “... They do a good job of running their sets and running their stuff, and we dug ourselves a little hole.
“I thought that we came out and started the second half and we got a little overaggressive defensively, gave up some easy 3s,” he added. “We can’t give them open looks there, they’re gonna knock those down.”
Newton-Conover pays a visit to North Lincoln on Friday, while Lake Norman Charter hosts Lincolnton.
Lake Norman Charter: 11 11 20 19 — 61
Newton-Conover: 06 15 15 16 — 52
Lake Norman Charter — Oliver O’Brien 20, Jalen Rivens 20, Cal Reed 17, Grant Howlett 3, Miles Bell 1.
Newton-Conover — Jackson Mullins 14, Zane Redmond 12, Quincey Spain 11, Maverick Davis 10, Justice Craig 5.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.