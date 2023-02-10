CARY — The 1A/2A state swim meet was held on Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center, with Newton-Conover’s Morgan Ruebusch and West Caldwell’s Zoie Miller among the athletes attending. Draughn, Patton and the North Carolina School of Science and Math in Morganton (NCSSM-Morganton) also sent swimmers to the state meet.

Lincoln Charter was the team champion on the girls’ side with 250 points, while Elkin finished second with 209 and Community School of Davidson came in third with 193. Meanwhile, the Community School of Davidson boys were the first-place finishers with 272 points, with Raleigh Charter coming in second with 235 and Mountain Island Charter finishing third with 188.

Newton-Conover (33 points) finished 20th out of 49 teams on the girls’ side, with NCSSM-Morganton (15) tying for 28th, Draughn (14) coming in 30th and West Caldwell (13) finishing 31st. Additionally, the Patton boys came in 24th out of 42 teams with 24 points and NCSSM-Morganton finished 33rd with nine.

Here are the individual results for area teams:

NEWTON-CONOVER

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Morgan Ruebusch (second place), 1:57.33

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Ruebusch (third place), 57.87 seconds

WEST CALDWELL

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Zoie Miller (eighth place), 26.16 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Miller (15th place), 58.21 seconds

DRAUGHN

• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Rhyannon Reasoner (20th place), 5:59.05

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Abby Wood, Sarah Mull, Allyson Auton, Reasoner (10th place), 1:51.64

PATTON

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Coley Welch (fourth place), 22.38 seconds

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Welch (seventh place), 50.46 seconds

NCSSM-MORGANTON

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Anneliese Pinnell (fourth place), 55.43 seconds

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Christos Papaioannou (ninth place), 1:03.30

The top finishers in each event were as follows:

• Girls’ 200-yard medley relay: Elkin (Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn), 1:48.92

• Boys’ 200-yard medley relay: Community School of Davidson (Austin Hartsell, Luke Weber, Brody Collander, Riley Hall), 1:38.18

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle: Taia Schneider (Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy), 1:56.29

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle: TJ Spokas (J.M. Robinson), 1:39.59

• Girls’ 200-yard individual medley: Maddilyn Geyer (Union Academy), 2:06.39

• Boys’ 200-yard individual medley: Topher Roberts (NCSSM-Durham), 1:53.37

• Girls’ 50-yard freestyle: Alexandra Tysinger (Burns), 23.93 seconds

• Boys’ 50-yard freestyle: Jacob Jensen (Burns), 20.33 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard butterfly: Mary Shanahan (Eno River Academy), 54.67 seconds

• Boys’ 100-yard butterfly: Jacob Jensen (Burns), 49.46 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard freestyle: Eliana White (Community School of Davidson), 52.71 seconds

• Boys’ 100-yard freestyle: Luke Nebrich (West Davidson), 45.23 seconds

• Girls’ 500-yard freestyle: Maddilyn Geyer (Union Academy), 5:04.76

• Boys’ 500-yard freestyle: Luke Weber (Community School of Davidson), 4:37.42

• Girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Elkin (Amelia Presley, Mattie Wells, Morgan Wiles, Sophie Welborn), 1:40.39

• Boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay: Mountain Island Charter (Mason Greene, Beck Armstrong, Jack Lazaroski, Nolan Berry), 1:29.70

• Girls’ 100-yard backstroke: Mary Shanahan (Eno River Academy), 55.89 seconds

• Boys’ 100-yard backstroke: Beck Armstrong (Mountain Island Charter), 53.47 seconds

• Girls’ 100-yard breaststroke: Kayda Geyer (Union Academy), 1:05.18

• Boys’ 100-yard breaststroke: Marshall Wells (Elkin), 58.34 seconds

• Girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Elkin (Morgan Wiles, Amelia Presley, Sedessa Hatcher, Sophie Welborn), 3:39.72

• Boys’ 400-yard freestyle relay: Mountain Island Charter (Jack Lazaroski, Beck Armstrong, Mason Greene, Nolan Berry), 3:17.52