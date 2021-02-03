Red Devils ride dominant defense to win over Trojans

However, the Red Devils forced seven Bandys turnovers in the first period and 11 more in the second. Newton-Conover turned those 11 second-quarter turnovers into 14 points.

“I was really proud in the first half because I didn’t feel we let up on a single possession defensively,” Wilkinson said. “I was pleased with our effort level and how we executed, especially in the first half.”

Newton-Conover held Bandys to just two points in the second quarter on a Joseph Cockman field goal. But that didn’t come until the 2:14 mark of the period. Meanwhile, the Red Devils’ offense was busy racking up 19 points in the frame spurred on by nine and eight points from Mullins and Davis, respectively. Both players added another 3 to their totals in the second-quarter blitz.

Newton-Conover continued to attack the basket in the third quarter, as well as the basketball when it was in the Trojans’ hands, and led 40-16 heading into the final period.

Wilkinson noted the difference in the Red Devils’ commitment to rebounding in Tuesday’s game as opposed to the first time they faced the Trojans, citing the work of Zane Redmond, Quincey Spain, Vance Sigmon and A’Quon Cauthen.