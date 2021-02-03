Red Devils ride dominant defense to win over Trojans

NEWTON — Unlike their first meeting of the season when the Newton-Conover boys basketball team needed double overtime to escape Bandys with a win, the Red Devils turned up the defensive heat on a chilly night to win convincingly by a 46-27 score at home on Tuesday.
Newton-Conover coach Matt Wilkinson called Tuesday’s win one of his squad’s most complete defensive efforts of the season.
“We’re getting better. I was really proud of our effort defensively in the first half,” Wilkinson said. “I felt like we did a good job of putting pressure on them, keeping them in front of us. It led to some easy baskets. Any time we can get some easy baskets it seems like we get into the flow of things.”
In the first half, especially the second quarter, that flow was a rather strong current bordering on a deluge.
The Red Devils jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead in the first four minutes of the game, thanks in part to 3-pointers by Jackson Mullins and Maverick Davis. And although Newton-Conover didn’t score in the back half of the opening period, Bandys was unable to score its second basket of the game until just 41 seconds remained in the opening period.
To the Trojans’ credit, they quickly gathered themselves for a run at their host. Bobby DelGuercio scored six points for Bandys in the final minute of the quarter on a pair of baskets and two free throws to keep the Trojans within reach at 10-8.
However, the Red Devils forced seven Bandys turnovers in the first period and 11 more in the second. Newton-Conover turned those 11 second-quarter turnovers into 14 points.
“I was really proud in the first half because I didn’t feel we let up on a single possession defensively,” Wilkinson said. “I was pleased with our effort level and how we executed, especially in the first half.”
Newton-Conover held Bandys to just two points in the second quarter on a Joseph Cockman field goal. But that didn’t come until the 2:14 mark of the period. Meanwhile, the Red Devils’ offense was busy racking up 19 points in the frame spurred on by nine and eight points from Mullins and Davis, respectively. Both players added another 3 to their totals in the second-quarter blitz.
Newton-Conover continued to attack the basket in the third quarter, as well as the basketball when it was in the Trojans’ hands, and led 40-16 heading into the final period.
Wilkinson noted the difference in the Red Devils’ commitment to rebounding in Tuesday’s game as opposed to the first time they faced the Trojans, citing the work of Zane Redmond, Quincey Spain, Vance Sigmon and A’Quon Cauthen.
“We don’t have a ton of size in the world, but we’ve got some pretty good athleticism,” Wilkinson said. “Zane is averaging almost 10 boards a game, and Quincey Spain just absolutely has a motor that never quits. He gets to the boards relentlessly and he’s tremendous on the defensive end.”
Bandys hit just 11 field goals on the night and did not connect on a 3. DelGuercio led the Trojans in scoring with 10 points.
Mullins had 15 points to lead Newton-Conover and Davis had 14.
The Red Devils are over .500 after the win at 5-4 both overall and in South Fork 2A Conference play. Wilkinson said they have refocused beginning last Friday.
“We’re going to try to go 3-0 on Friday night,” Wilkinson said. “We started out 0-0 when we played Lincolnton last Friday and we got another one tonight. We’re going to try and go 3-0 on Friday.”
Newton-Conover will host West Lincoln that night.
Bandys is now 1-8 both overall and in league play and will be at home against West Lincoln on Friday.
Bandys: 08 02 06 11 – 27
Newton-Conover: 10 19 11 06 – 46
Bandys – Bobby DelGuercio 10, Ashton Reynolds 5, Joseph Cockman 4, EJ Habschied 2, Grant Parham 2, Micah Slaughter 2, Cade Spencer 2.
Newton-Conover – Jackson Mullins 15, Maverick Davis 14, Zane Redmond 8, Quincey Spain 7, Javon Barber 2.