Red Devils pull away from Warriors in 2nd half

LENOIR — It was Senior Night at West Caldwell on Friday, but it was a Newton-Conover senior that stole the spotlight. Demarcus Beatty led the Red Devils' football team on offense and defense in a 37-6 victory for Newton-Conover’s first win of the season in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener.
“We needed a win,” Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack said after the game. “There was a time, especially when I first got here, if we started 0-2 our kids would have started shutting it down. Our kids responded well this week. They were excited to get a chance to win.”
The Red Devils are now 1-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. West Caldwell at 0-3 and 0-1 is still looking for its first victory.
“We just didn’t execute, and you can’t win when you don’t execute,” Warriors coach Monte Simmons said. “They (Newton-Conover) played hard. We just didn’t get it done.”
Beatty certainly was the straw that stirred the Red Devils' drink. The do-it-all senior threw a touchdown pass filling in at quarterback, ran for a score and intercepted a ball in the end zone for yet another Newton-Conover touchdown.
The Warriors forced the Red Devils into a quick three-and-out to begin the game. Spurred by ZyKobien Morrison’s inside counter when he cut to the outside and went for 51 yards to the Newton-Conover 4-yard line, West Caldwell jumped on top 6-0 on quarterback Jaylen Patterson’s 3-yard keeper with 9:25 still on the first-quarter clock.
Ultimately, that was the only home team highlight of the game.
After Ben Watson rattled off back-to-back punishing runs of 19 and 14 yards down to the Warriors’ 4, Caiden Rowe went off right tackle for his first of two touchdowns for the Red Devils. Dax Shannon’s extra point gave Newton-Conover a 7-6 lead.
It was a lead the Red Devils would not surrender thanks to a stout defense.
Four times West Caldwell had the ball in Newton-Conover territory, including at the Red Devils’ 5 after a botched punt attempt. But each time, the Warriors were denied by the Newton-Conover defense or their own penalties.
“I think we got in the red zone like four times and came away with nothing,” bemoaned Simmons over the lost opportunities. “It just kept that momentum for them going.”
Beatty took over at quarterback for Aiden Luangkhot, who was injured in the first quarter when he was bounced out of bounds. The Red Devils scored early in the second quarter when Beatty hit Zane Redmond for a short pass. Redmond did the rest with a burst down the left sideline for an 18-yard score that made it 14-6.
“Aiden, he had a couple of big runs early. But he got banged up on the sideline,” explained Pack. “Definitely a deep rib bruise. But he’ll be OK for next week, I think. But Demarcus was playing so well we just kind of went with the hot hand.”
That score stood until halftime as the Warriors were frustrated on offense.
Beatty accounted for the only score of the third quarter when he came up with the ball after a wild sequence while the Warriors were trying to punt out of their own end zone. A mishandled snap led to a desperate ill-fated pass. Beatty somehow plucked the ball out of midair for the unexpected score that made it a 20-6 game.
What made it all the worse for West Caldwell is that its offense, which moved the ball in the first half, suddenly couldn’t move the chains after the intermission. The Warriors didn’t get a first down in the second half until 4:49 remained in the fourth quarter.
By then, Newton-Conover had added a 28-yard Shannon field goal and another 4-yard touchdown run by Rowe.
After another fumble by West Caldwell, one of three lost by the Warriors, Beatty scored the final Red Devils touchdown on a 6-yard run.
Newton-Conover’s defense completely shut down West Caldwell, allowing only one first down and 56 net yards in the second half.
“That (West Caldwell) offense is really good. They have explosive guys at every position,” Pack said. “To hold them to six points is an amazing job. Coach (Chris) Hinson is our defensive coordinator. Can’t say enough good things about him.”
Unofficially, Watson led the Red Devils with 146 rushing yards on just 15 carries. West Caldwell’s Morrison was also over the century mark with 149 yards on 12 carries.
Newton-Conover hosts Lincolnton next Friday, while West Caldwell travels to Bunker Hill.
Newton-Conover;07;07;06;17;–;37
West Caldwell;06;00;00;00;–;06
First Quarter
WC – Jaylen Patterson 3-yard run (kick failed), 9:25
NC – Caiden Rowe 4-yard run (Dax Shannon kick), 2:02
Second Quarter
NC – Zane Redmond 18-yard pass from Demarcus Beatty (Shannon kick) 10:31
Third Quarter
NC – Beatty interception in end zone (kick failed), 4:35
Fourth Quarter
NC – Shannon 28-yard field goal, 10:44
NC – Rowe 4-yard run (Shannon kick), 6:22
NC – Beatty 6-yard run (Shannon kick), 2:18
Team Stats
First Downs: Newton-Conover 15, West Caldwell 11
Rushes-yards: Newton-Conover 39-280, West Caldwell 36-202
Comp-Att-Int: Newton-Conover 8-12-1, West Caldwell 8-17-1
Passing yards: Newton-Conover 45, West Caldwell 47
Fumbles-Lost: Newton-Conover 1-0, West Caldwell 4-3
Penalties-yards: Newton-Conover 5-55, West Caldwell 6-40
Individual Stats
RUSHING – Newton-Conover: Ben Watson 15-146, Zane Redmond 1-6, Aiden Luangkhot 3-40, Caiden Rowe 9-32 and 2 TDs, Demarcus Beatty 8-17 and 1 TD, Jayce Harrison-Young 3-39. West Caldwell: ZyKobian Morrison 12-149, Makyis Dula 1-(-2), Jaylen Patterson 14-7 and 1 TD, Taiwan Perkins 6-56, Derek Campbell 2-(-10), Nehemiah Foxx 1-2.
PASSING – Newton-Conover: Luangkhot 1-3-0 for minus-1 yards, Beatty 7-9-1 for 46 yards and 1 TD. West Caldwell: Patterson 7-14-0 for 39 yards, Campbell 1-1-0 for 8 yards, Morrison 0-1-0, Jayce Castro 0-1-1.
RECEIVING – Newton-Conover: Redmond 5-28 and 1 TD, Harrison-Young 1- (-4), Javon Barber 1-3, Aquan Cauthan 1-18. West Caldwell: Razjae Allah 1- (-2), Campbell 2-16, Mason Anthony 1-17, Dula 4-16.