Red Devils pull away from Warriors in 2nd half

Ultimately, that was the only home team highlight of the game.

After Ben Watson rattled off back-to-back punishing runs of 19 and 14 yards down to the Warriors’ 4, Caiden Rowe went off right tackle for his first of two touchdowns for the Red Devils. Dax Shannon’s extra point gave Newton-Conover a 7-6 lead.

It was a lead the Red Devils would not surrender thanks to a stout defense.

Four times West Caldwell had the ball in Newton-Conover territory, including at the Red Devils’ 5 after a botched punt attempt. But each time, the Warriors were denied by the Newton-Conover defense or their own penalties.

“I think we got in the red zone like four times and came away with nothing,” bemoaned Simmons over the lost opportunities. “It just kept that momentum for them going.”

Beatty took over at quarterback for Aiden Luangkhot, who was injured in the first quarter when he was bounced out of bounds. The Red Devils scored early in the second quarter when Beatty hit Zane Redmond for a short pass. Redmond did the rest with a burst down the left sideline for an 18-yard score that made it 14-6.