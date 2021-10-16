Red Devils pound Bandys on Trojans’ homecoming

CATAWBA — Had a few plays gone differently here and there, the Newton-Conover football team might be contending for the Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship this fall. The Red Devils entered Friday night’s game at Bandys with three losses by six points or less.
On Friday, Newton-Conover made sure the same thing wouldn’t happen again, scoring first and leading throughout. In the end, the Red Devils cruised to a 40-6 victory over the Trojans, spoiling Bandys’ homecoming night at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.
“Right now they’re happy so that’s a good thing, we haven’t been very happy the last couple weeks,” Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack said of his team, which improved to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in league play. “It’s been rough. We’ve lost some heartbreakers, West Lincoln in overtime (13-7 loss) and even the Lincolnton game (21-17 loss) we feel like we had it won except for a really bad call of a catch out of bounds.
“We went back and looked and three of our losses were by six points or less,” he added, “and we feel like that we can count one single play in all three of those games, if we could just change one play in each of those games we’re sitting at 6-1 right now. But that’s the game of football and we preach about doing the little things right, and when you don’t do the little things right then you don’t get those breaks.”
Newton-Conover went three-and-out on the game’s opening possession and was forced to punt, while the Trojans (2-4, 0-4 Catawba Valley 2A) did the same. However, Bandys instead decided to attempt a place kick from its own 30-yard line, which the Red Devils’ Brandon Deal blocked before a teammate fell on the ball in the end zone to put Newton-Conover up 7-0 less than three minutes in.
“We haven’t blocked as many this year ... but Coach (Chris) Hinson does an amazing job,” said Pack. “We’ve blocked like 20 kicks in the last two years and I don’t know if that’s the state record, but it’s got to be close. He (Hinson) does a great job with that, we find where we think we can go get it and obviously we have a big kid in Brandon Deal who can go do some stuff like that.”
The Red Devils added another touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, with Aiden Luangkhot finding Zane Redmond for a 26-yard scoring strike to double the visitors’ lead. Then, after the Trojans responded with a seven-play, 8-yard drive that was capped by a 53-yard TD pass from Parker DeHart to Nolan Jones, Newton-Conover blocked the ensuing extra point to retain a 14-6 advantage with 7:41 remaining in the opening half.
From there, it was all Red Devils on the scoreboard. Luangkhot hooked up with Redmond for a 40-yard completion on the first play of Newton-Conover’s next drive, which ended with Luangkhot’s 2-yard TD run that made it 21-6 at the half.
Although Bandys possessed the ball for most of the third quarter, it was unable to cut into the deficit. After moving the ball into Newton-Conover territory on the first series of the second half, a DeHart pass was intercepted by the Red Devils’ Rakim Moore and returned 63 yards for a TD with 8:36 left in the third.
A pair of 15-yard facemask penalties aided the Trojans’ next drive, which got all the way to the Red Devils’ 9 before stalling. Joshua Hernandez came out to attempt a 26-yard field goal, but Deal came up with another block to keep Newton-Conover’s lead at 27-7 with 2:22 remaining until the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils tacked on two more scores in the final period, getting another 2-yard scoring scamper from Luangkhot at the 9:55 mark before Redmond caught a 17-yard TD pass from the sophomore quarterback moments later. Bandys moved the ball to Newton-Conover’s 1 with less than three minutes remaining, but a 7-yard loss and three consecutive incompletions allowed the Red Devils to run out the clock and collect a 34-point victory.
“Special teams was big,” said Pack. “We put them in bad field position all night kicking the ball deep and going down and making tackles, and I thought we played solid in all three phases of the game.”
Bandys picked up more first downs than the Red Devils (15 to 11) and outgained them 284-237 including a 225-107 advantage through the air, but Newton-Conover didn’t turn the ball over while the Trojans threw an interception and fumbled six times, albeit recovering all six. Bandys also committed nine penalties for 77 yards as compared to five penalties totaling 55 yards for the Red Devils.
Individually, Luangkhot completed 8 of 12 passes for 108 yards, with Redmond hauling in five receptions for 94 yards. Newton-Conover's Demarcus Beatty was the game's leading rusher with 14 carries for 77 yards and Jayce Harrison-Young chipped in 43 yards on eight carries.
On the Bandys side, DeHart was 13-of-29 passing for 225 yards, including five completions to Jones for 143 yards and five connections with Parker Styborski for 53 yards. Jones also had nine carries for 12 yards, while Terick Bumgarner was the Trojans’ leading rusher with 64 yards on 15 attempts.
“He (Luangkhot) played well and he’s still growing,” said Pack. “We ran some Wildcat stuff and actually put him at running back tonight because he’s so dang fast, and Demarcus Beatty did some good things and Jayce Harrison-Young ran the ball really well for us. It was exciting.
“Aiden did have a couple of really good deep ball throws to Zane,” he continued “... He threw a couple of really good balls, but we’ve got to get Zane plenty of touches, he’s one of the best players around.”
Newton-Conover hosts Bunker Hill next Friday, while the Trojans travel to West Caldwell.
Newton-Conover;07;14;06;13;—;40
Bandys;00;06;00;00;—;06
First Quarter
NC — Blocked kick recovered in end zone (Jason Brawley kick), 9:07
Second Quarter
NC — Zane Redmond 26-yard pass from Aiden Luangkhot (Brawley kick), 11:52
B — Nolan Jones 53-yard pass from Parker DeHart (kick blocked), 7:41
NC — Luangkhot 2-yard run (Brawley kick), 4:04
Third Quarter
NC — Rakim Moore 63-yard interception return (kick blocked), 8:36
Fourth Quarter
NC — Luangkhot 2-yard run (Brawley kick), 9:55
NC — Redmond 17-yard pass from Luangkhot (pass failed), 6:24
Team Stats
First Downs: Newton-Conover 11, Bandys 15
Rushes-yards: Newton-Conover 32-130, Bandys 31-59
Comp-Att-Int: Newton-Conover 8-13-0, Bandys 13-29-1
Passing yards: Newton-Conover 107, Bandys 225
Fumbles-Lost: Newton-Conover 0-0, Bandys 6-0
Penalties-yards: Newton-Conover 5-55, Bandys 9-77 29
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Newton-Conover: Demarcus Beatty 14-77, Jayce Harrison-Young 8-43, Aiden Luangkhot 6-9 and 2 TDs, Ben Watson 1-4, Team 3-(-3). Bandys: Terick Bumgarner 15-64, Nolan Jones 9-12, Elliot Spicer 5-11, Parker DeHart 2-(-28).
PASSING — Newton-Conover: Luangkhot 8-12-0 for 108 yards and 2 TDs, Beatty 1-1-0 for minus-1 yard. Bandys: DeHart 13-29-1 for 225 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Newton-Conover: Zane Redmond 5-94 and 2 TDs, Jordan Henze 1-9, Aquan Cauthen 1-5, Luangkhot 1-(-1). Bandys: Jones 5-143 and 1 TD, Parker Styborski 5-53, Logan Williams 2-24, Caleb Moore 1-5.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.