Red Devils pound Bandys on Trojans’ homecoming

Although Bandys possessed the ball for most of the third quarter, it was unable to cut into the deficit. After moving the ball into Newton-Conover territory on the first series of the second half, a DeHart pass was intercepted by the Red Devils’ Rakim Moore and returned 63 yards for a TD with 8:36 left in the third.

A pair of 15-yard facemask penalties aided the Trojans’ next drive, which got all the way to the Red Devils’ 9 before stalling. Joshua Hernandez came out to attempt a 26-yard field goal, but Deal came up with another block to keep Newton-Conover’s lead at 27-7 with 2:22 remaining until the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils tacked on two more scores in the final period, getting another 2-yard scoring scamper from Luangkhot at the 9:55 mark before Redmond caught a 17-yard TD pass from the sophomore quarterback moments later. Bandys moved the ball to Newton-Conover’s 1 with less than three minutes remaining, but a 7-yard loss and three consecutive incompletions allowed the Red Devils to run out the clock and collect a 34-point victory.

“Special teams was big,” said Pack. “We put them in bad field position all night kicking the ball deep and going down and making tackles, and I thought we played solid in all three phases of the game.”