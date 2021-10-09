Red Devils lose another close one, fall to Rebels in OT

The Red Devils especially keyed on stopping Avery, who came in averaging 151 yards per game on the ground. On Friday, the junior running back earned 58 yards on 23 tough carries, and his winning touchdown run of 9 yards was tied for the Rebels' longest run of the night.

Meanwhile, the Rebels held Newton-Conover to 23 yards rushing on 20 carries. In the second half, the Red Devils punted five of the seven times they had the ball and accumulated 23 yards of total offense on 23 plays.

Zane Redmond of Newton-Conover had the longest run of the game for either side when he reversed field on an end around while deep in his own backfield, shifted twice more, then picked up an escort of blockers to turn a 10-yard loss into a 12-yard run. It was the only carry of the game to gain double-digit yards.

The two scores in regulation came 56 seconds apart in the first quarter. A bad snap in punt formation set up West Lincoln at the Red Devils' 14-yard line. Newton-Conover stuffed the first two running plays before Jordan Truesdale used a play-action fake to roll left and find Zach Daigler for a 15-yard TD pass. Trista Primmer’s kick made it 7-0 with 1:56 left in the quarter.