Red Devils edge Bandys in crucial league clash

CATAWBA — The Newton-Conover and Bandys boys soccer teams went into Monday’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference clash tied for second with identical 3-1 league marks. The match was every bit as close as their records as the visiting Red Devils escaped with a hard-fought 2-1 win.
“They always play us very hard. That’s always been the thing with Bandys and Newton-Conover,” said Red Devils coach Carlos Arias. “It’s like I told the boys, it’s going to come down to one goal.”
That one goal came in the contest's 60th minute. Taking the ball on the right side of the goal, Benjamin Soto sent a perfect pass to a hard-charging Chris Ramiriez. Ramirez's shot was as perfect as the pass and broke a 1-all tie.
Arias said the action that resulted in the match-winning goal was not a set play.
“No. They just know each other so well. These kids have been playing with each other since they were little in school,” Arias said. “They kind of understand what they’re supposed to do and that makes it easier on me.”
Bandys coach Ric Lester was somewhat philosophical about the loss.
“Two good teams battling hard,” Lester said of the skirmish dominated by the respective defenses and goalkeepers. “The better team probably won this one, but we’ll get them on the next one.”
The Trojans are now 8-4 overall and 3-2 in league matches. The Red Devils improve to 5-6-1 and 4-1. Both squads have dropped matches to unbeaten Lincolnton in the Catawba Valley 2A.
Neither team could find the net in the early going. Newton-Conover finally dented the scoreboard in the 12th minute when Jesus Mejia was granted a penalty kick for a foul in the box. Mejia used his left foot to push the ball past Bandys goalkeeper Bradley Bingham, who otherwise had a sensational first half with six saves in the opening 20 minutes.
Mejia’s goal stood as the match's lone score into the second half. Finally, the Trojans struck in the 45th minute. Jacob Bandel took the ball deep on the right side and working across the goal line used a spin move to create space and opportunity. Bandel’s move not only gave him room from defenders, it set up a perfect angle on the net. He shot the ball past Newton-Conover keeper Dax Shannon just like it was drawn up.
“We practice that drill all year long and we just got lucky it finally worked for us,” Lester said. “When you work hard, hard work always pays off.”
They score stayed knotted at 1-all for nearly 13 minutes. Newton-Conover’s repeated pushes upfield finally resulted in what turned out to be Mejia’s match-winning goal.
Unofficially, the Red Devils outshot the Trojans 21-14.
“They were quicker,” Lester conceded, praising the Red Devils for their attack. “They beat us more so in the final third. They could get it. The middle third we were probably even. But on the defensive end, they were probably a little better. So we’ll clean those two areas up and maybe we’ll be a little stronger next time.”
It wasn’t that the Trojans didn’t have their own opportunities attacking the Red Devils’ net. Not long after Mejia’s go-ahead goal, Bandys was awarded back-to-back corner kicks from opposite corners. Both corner kicks resulted in shots on goal, but Shannon and his defense were up to the challenge and turned both shots away.
“That’s been our Achilles’ heel lately, on our defense, to get four solid players in the back,” Arias said. “It’s going to take a little time, but we’re getting there. We’re a very young club, actually. We have four seniors and the rest are freshmen, sophomores and juniors.”
With the second half of the schedule yet to play, both teams remain in the hunt for a league crown. Both have rematches with Lincolnton, the league leader, as well as each other. The Red Devils are just a game back, while the Trojans are two down in the loss column.
“We’re finally hitting our stride in our conference,” Arias said. “So that’s going to be big for us. This is a big win. We needed this win.”