Red Devils edge Bandys in crucial league clash

“They were quicker,” Lester conceded, praising the Red Devils for their attack. “They beat us more so in the final third. They could get it. The middle third we were probably even. But on the defensive end, they were probably a little better. So we’ll clean those two areas up and maybe we’ll be a little stronger next time.”

It wasn’t that the Trojans didn’t have their own opportunities attacking the Red Devils’ net. Not long after Mejia’s go-ahead goal, Bandys was awarded back-to-back corner kicks from opposite corners. Both corner kicks resulted in shots on goal, but Shannon and his defense were up to the challenge and turned both shots away.

“That’s been our Achilles’ heel lately, on our defense, to get four solid players in the back,” Arias said. “It’s going to take a little time, but we’re getting there. We’re a very young club, actually. We have four seniors and the rest are freshmen, sophomores and juniors.”

With the second half of the schedule yet to play, both teams remain in the hunt for a league crown. Both have rematches with Lincolnton, the league leader, as well as each other. The Red Devils are just a game back, while the Trojans are two down in the loss column.