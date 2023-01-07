Red Devils double up West Lincoln on the mat

NEWTON — For one last time — at least during the regular season — Newton-Conover head wrestling coach Eddy Clark led the Red Devils against visiting rival West Lincoln Friday night in a Catawba Valley 2A Conference (CVAC) dual. With Clark retiring at the end of the season, it seemed fitting the programs, which have dominated the state much of the past decade, had one more rumble as the top two ranked teams in the state.

The 2A’s No. 1 Red Devils (rankwrestlers.com) gutted out several close bouts, which provided a springboard to a 40-20 win over the second-ranked Rebels.

Newton-Conover (37-1 overall, 2-0 CVAC) snapped a four-dual losing streak against the Rebels (16-6, 1-1) dating back to 2019 and put the Red Devils into a solid position to qualify for the dual state tournament at the end of the month.

With the pair of teams having combined to reach 11 state dual finals and win seven championships, the Rebels and Red Devils are usually a highlight of the season, and Friday night did not disappoint. Although Newton-Conover won eight of the 13 contested bouts, three of the matches went into overtime and another came down to the final seconds of regulation before the final margin was sealed.

When describing the tension that goes into a dual against West Lincoln, Clark said, “I drank six bottles of water, because my mouth was so dry, because I was so nervous about this match.”

“I hope maybe that'll help somebody that don’t know wrestling. Yeah, it means a lot it and it’s meant a lot for 20 years. It's typically for a conference title.”

The turning point Friday came in three successive bouts in the upper weight classes. The teams forged a 12-12 tie after the first five bouts. West Lincoln’s Alex Fincannon (17-17) started the night with an 11-6 win in the 145-pound match before Newton-Conover responded with pins by Caiden Rowe (28-13) at 152 and Jason Brawley (43-2) at 160.

The first close bout came at 170 pounds, between the Rebels’ Patrick Goins (29-4) — a state tournament placer last season — and fourth-ranked Jordan Henze (40-8). The Red Devils’ grappler scored the first takedown, but Goins responded with a reverse and three near fall points to take a 5-2 lead. A stall in the third period increased it to 6-2, but Henze got his own reverse and added two back points to tie the score at 6-all at the end of regulation. Goins won in the sudden-victory period with a takedown.

West Lincoln tied the dual at 12-12 when Mason Avery (29-2) received a victory at 182 after Matthew Race (10-5) was disqualified for numerous stalls.

The surprise bout of the night came at 195, where West Lincoln’s Curtis Goins (16-10) fought toe-to-toe with defending state champion Owen Clark (40-2). The two traded escapes from down positions, sending a 1-1 tie into overtime. Clark emerged victorious when Curtis Goins was called for his second stall of the match, giving Clark a 2-1 win.

“He’s an 11th grader,” said Rebels head coach Butch Ross of Goins. “But he’s just now getting in the lineup and he's coming on and I’ll think he’ll make us a good one.”

Eddy Clark made the decision to bump defending 2A 220-pound state champion Joseph Lioret-Tutty into the heavyweight bout, leaving Mykie Xiong (16-7) to take on Dayne Harrelson (5-4). After a scoreless first period, each chose the down possession in successive periods with Harrelson scoring the escape in the second period and Xiong answering in the third.

After a scoreless sudden-victory period, each scored in their respective overtime period from the down position to set up a 2-2 tie into the ultimate tiebreaker. Xiong won the coin flip and chose the bottom position, from which he again scored an escape for the 3-2 win.

Lioret-Tutty (42-3) made Eddy Clark’s strategic move work, as he scored a takedown with 16 seconds left and held on for a 3-1 win over state 2A No. 5 ranked heavyweight Camden Sain (27-7).

Eddy Clark said the ability to play with the lineup to neutralize other highly-touted wrestlers is aided by others battling in the vacancies left behind.

“A lot of it goes into the trust of my other kids,” he said. “We know Joseph is Joseph, and we know he's a stud. But I put faith into Mykie Xiong to go out there — and I've got other kids that you didn’t see tonight, that I have that faith in — so we are able to do a little bit of that stuff.”

Ross felt the losses of the close matches were too much to overcome.

“They won the close ones and that made the difference,” said Ross. “Eddy has a well-coached team; they come after you and you know they're going to do that. It does make for a good night. It’s a little better if you win, but not quite as good if you don’t.”

Leading 21-12, the Red Devils surged to clinch the dual in the next three matches. Christian Garcia (27-3) picked up the forfeit win at 106, followed a pin by Isaiah Pittman (41-2) at 113 and a 7-1 decision by Phoenix Michaud (36-8) at 120.

West Lincoln picked up a win from Logan Reynolds (20-13) with a 15-0 technical fall in the 126-pound bout and Jack Stewart (13-10) added a 6-0 decision at 132.

Connor Shumate (41-5) closed out the dual with a 14-1 decision at 138 to provide the Red Devils' final margin.

With just seven dual matches during the conference season, Newton-Conover can take a step forward in the conference race on Tuesday when it goes to Bandys to take on the defending 2A state champions.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” said Clark. “And the later we go into the month of January and February, the tougher it gets.”

West Lincoln’s next duals are Tuesday night at West Caldwell, where the Rebels will take on the Warriors in a CVAC match, as well as defending 1A state champion Avery County in a nonconference tilt.

NEWTON-CONOVER 40, WEST LINCOLN 20

106: Christian Garcia (N-C) won by forfeit

113: Isaiah Pittman (N-C) p. Eli Leatherman, :58

120: Phoenix Michaud (N-C) d. Bladen Ingle, 7-1

126: Logan Reynolds (WL) tech fall Wyatt Hernandez, 15-0

132: Jack Stewart (WL) d. Darius Musaeus, 6-0

138: Connor Shumate (N-C) d. Keegan Bostic, 14-1

145: Alex Fincannon (WL) d. Landon Williams, 11-6

152: Caiden Rowe (N-C) p. Blaze Dedmon, 1:31

160: Jason Brawley (N-C) p. Levi Huss, 3:39

170: Patrick Goins (WL) d. Jordan Henze, 8-6 (OT)

182: Mason Avery (WL) over Matthew Race, DQ

195: Owen Clark (N-C) d. Curtis Goins, 2-1 (OT)

220: Mykie Xiong (N-C) d. Dayne Harrelson, 3-2 (UTB)

285: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (N-C) d. Camden Sain, 3-1

Dual began at 145-pound match