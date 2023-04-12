NEWTON — Just two weeks ago, Newton-Conover was in the midst of a dreary baseball season, but the Red Devils have come to life over the last 14 days. On Tuesday afternoon, Newton-Conover added the biggest feather to its proverbial cap.

Behind a strong pitching performance from Noah Cannon, the Red Devils did just enough at the plate to support a 2-1 victory over St. Stephens in the semifinal round of the Catawba County Easter Baseball Classic held at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Seeded seventh in the tournament, Newton-Conover advanced to tonight's championship against No. 4 seed Alexander Central. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 St. Stephens (12-4) takes on No. 1 Hickory in the third-place game starting at 4 p.m.

Back on March 28, the Red Devils dropped to 2-8 as the result of a mercy-rule loss to Maiden, the fifth such defeat of the season and the seventh by nine or more runs. Tuesday’s win was the fourth in five games, pushing the team’s record to 6-9, with the last two coming against teams that were in the top 10 of the 3A West region entering the tournament.

The Red Devils were coming off Monday’s 12-8 upset of No. 2 Fred T. Foard, the first win over the Tigers since April 17, 2017. Tuesday's win was the first by the Red Devils against the Indians since March 16, 2016, breaking a streak of six straight losses to St. Stephens, which was fifth in the MaxPreps RPI rankings.

Head coach Corey Nunley said the last two games have been the first time this season the Red Devils have put together complete games.

“We'll pitch great, but we won't get the hits,” said Nunley of the season. “We'll get the hits, but we'll have some errors. So, the last two games have definitely been the best of the year for us in putting everything together in all three facets of the game.”

Cannon pitched a complete game for the Red Devils in the win. Tossing 96 pitches (66 strikes), the sophomore right-hander allowed three hits, walked one, hit three batters and struck out seven.

“The slider was on,” said Nunley, in explaining his pitcher’s success. “Whenever that slider is on, it's tough to hit. Not that you can't hit it, but it's tough to hit. And then you're mixing that up with a little changeup and the fastball and he just had control.”

Despite Cannon’s success, the Indians were not without chances, putting at least one runner on base in all seven innings with a man in scoring position in four of the seven turns at the plate.

Cannon helped himself in the second, when his catcher J.J. Brawley played the carom from a wild pitch off the backstop and flipped the ball to Cannon, who was able to block the slide of Chip Hendren at the plate and apply the tag.

Newton-Conover took that momentum into the third for its first run. Ryder Bush-Ivanko singled to start the inning, stole second and came around to score on Owen Cannon’s single.

Owen Cannon also accounted for the second run in the fifth, singling in Enrique Mendoza, who had doubled with one out.

Defense nearly spoiled the Red Devils’ upset bid in the seventh. Will Everett was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After Landon Harris struck out, Brycen Gaither extended the game by beating out a double play ball and later stole second. Jacob Osborne hit a grounder to second, but the throw from Jorgie Blasdel went wide of first and allowed Gaither to score. Osborne stole second before James Tate joined him with a walk to become the potential winning run at first. However, Omar Cruz hit the first pitch and flied out to right to end the game.

Nunley said getting his entire group together following wrestling and basketball season has helped the team finally gel. In coming into this week’s tournament, the Red Devils head coach told his team to just relax and enjoy playing.

“I just told them to have fun yesterday (Monday),” said Nunley. “Let's go out here and have fun and see what happens. And we've done that the last two days; so it's definitely fun.”

NEWTON-CONOVER 2, ST. STEPHENS 1

Newton-Conover;001;010;0;—;2;5;3

St. Stephens;000;000;1;—;1;3;1

WP: Noah Cannon

LP: Logan Laws