Red Devils celebrating 100th football season Friday

Newton-Conover Red Devils

NEWTON — Newton-Conover High School will celebrate its 100th season of football prior to Friday’s varsity football game against Bandys at Gurley Stadium. The 2022 homecoming ceremony is also set to take place at halftime of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest.

A tailgate will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the school, while gates open at 6 p.m. Past Newton-Conover players, coaches, cheerleaders and band members are invited to gather on the track at 6:45 p.m. before being recognized on the field at 7:10 p.m., while the band procession is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. and kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Red Devils enter Friday’s game at 3-4 overall and 2-2 in the Catawba Valley 2A, while Bandys is currently 2-5 and 1-3.

