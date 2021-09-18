Rebels earn OT win over Bandys in defensive battle

“They practice our offense every day through the summer, while they're doing their own offense,” said Ponder. “We practiced their offense every day for the summer, because it's our offense. So, it's just a matter of executing a lot of times and who makes fewer mistakes. It was a defensive battle.”

Bandys coach Jason Barnes agreed with Ponder’s assessment, stating there were no surprises.

“We practice against ourselves all summer long,” Barnes explained. “And it's kind of like we’re getting ready for West Lincoln all summer long, and it’s the same thing with those guys. We know what they want to run. We've just got to line up and stop it. That's it.”

Given the two weeks off for the Trojans, it looked as if the rust would doom them early in the game, as two opening-quarter turnovers led to 14 points for West Lincoln. On the sixth play of the game, Avery picked off a pass over the middle and weaved his way to the Trojans’ 4-yard line. It took four plays for the Rebels to get the quick score — Avery punched in from the 1 — but it gave a clue as to how tough yards would be to come by.