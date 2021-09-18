Rebels earn OT win over Bandys in defensive battle

CATAWBA — It figured that two football teams that are mirror images of each other might know each other’s secrets. With West Lincoln and Bandys lining up for the Catawba Valley 2A Conference season opener, there were few surprises, and the resulting game was an old-fashioned defensive battle.
Mason Avery scored the second of his two touchdowns in overtime to send visiting West Lincoln to a 20-17 win over the Trojans on Friday night.
The win kept the Rebels (4-0, 1-0 Catawba Valley 2A) unbeaten and was their third victory in a row over the Trojans (2-1, 0-1). Bandys returned after missing the last two weeks due to health protocols from COVID-19 on the squad.
Defense was the predominant feature in Friday’s game at Bandys’ Garry Butler Stadium. The Trojans allowed just seven first downs in the game and, unofficially, 176 yards of total offense, 76 of those on the Rebels’ second drive.
Bandys had a respectable 304 yards, but just 131 of those after halftime. With the game in the balance in the fourth quarter, the teams mustered just three first downs — one on a late hit. There were also five turnovers in the game, four of which turned into scores.
West Lincoln coach Darren Ponder, who likened Friday’s contest to “a football game out of the 1980s,” said after the game that the defensive battle had a lot to do with each team running the same offense, and thereby practicing against it.
“They practice our offense every day through the summer, while they're doing their own offense,” said Ponder. “We practiced their offense every day for the summer, because it's our offense. So, it's just a matter of executing a lot of times and who makes fewer mistakes. It was a defensive battle.”
Bandys coach Jason Barnes agreed with Ponder’s assessment, stating there were no surprises.
“We practice against ourselves all summer long,” Barnes explained. “And it's kind of like we’re getting ready for West Lincoln all summer long, and it’s the same thing with those guys. We know what they want to run. We've just got to line up and stop it. That's it.”
Given the two weeks off for the Trojans, it looked as if the rust would doom them early in the game, as two opening-quarter turnovers led to 14 points for West Lincoln. On the sixth play of the game, Avery picked off a pass over the middle and weaved his way to the Trojans’ 4-yard line. It took four plays for the Rebels to get the quick score — Avery punched in from the 1 — but it gave a clue as to how tough yards would be to come by.
Bandys responded with a quick drive that found its way to the West Lincoln 29. However, a fumble by Nolan Jones put the Rebels back on the attack. With momentum in hand, Trace Gilmore broke off 42 yards on the drive’s initial play. Bandys’ defense stiffened, but on fourth down, the Rebels found a breakdown in the Trojans’ secondary. A wide-open Zach Daigler caught a 30-yard pass from Jordan Truesdale for the score to make it 14-0 after Trista Brimmer’s extra point.
The Trojans retook momentum on their next drive, when on third down Parker DeHart hit Parker Styborski on a post route for 42 yards to avoid a three-and-out. From there, Terick Bumgarner (23 carries for 126 yards) handled the ball much of the rest of the drive, including an 11-yard run for the score. Joshua Hernandez’s extra point cut the deficit in half early in the second quarter.
Bandys’ defense created a scoring opportunity when a big hit in the middle on quarterback Jordan Truesdale popped the ball loose, and it was caught by the Trojans' Caleb Moore. Three plays later, Bumgarner received a big hole from his line and ran untouched for 23 yards. After Hernandez’s extra point, the score was tied 14-all with 1:40 left in the half.
The Trojans had the better opportunities to break the tie in the second half. Boosted by a 25-yard pass from DeHart to Logan Williams, as well as an 11-yard end around by Moore, Bandys had a first-and-goal at the Rebels’ 4. However, two stuffs by West Lincoln at the line and two incomplete passes turned the ball over on downs.
A fumbled pitch by Gilmore early in the fourth quarter set the Trojans up at the West Lincoln 38. Bandys looked poised to take the lead when Bumgarner found room on the left side and bulled over a defended to the 11. But a series of penalties set up a first-and-goal from the 26. A false start, a holding call and an unsportsmanlike penalty all contributed to set Bandys back to a fourth-and-goal from the 37, forcing a punt with 7:59 left.
Along with the early turnovers, Barnes was bemused about the penalties (14 for 208 yards) that constantly hampered the Trojans’ cause throughout the game.
“We made the mistakes in the first half and we had all those penalties, and it bit us in the butt,” said Barnes. “Against a team like West Lincoln, you can't fall behind on a team like that or else you're fighting clawing your way back. If we had not had those penalties, who knows what would happen in the end.”
Both teams created turnovers in the final five minutes, including an interception by Styborski that he returned to the West Lincoln 27 with 11.9 seconds left. Bandys took one shot at the end zone — a pass that that was incomplete — before trying a 49-yard field goal to win it. Fletcher Harris’ attempt sailed well left to set up overtime.
The Trojans went first and appeared to score when Jones steered through the line on the second play. But a holding penalty nullified the score and Bandys eventually settled for Harris’ 23-yard field goal.
West Lincoln needed just one play to win it, as Avery rumbled through an opening set by the right tackle and scored from the 10. Avery, who had averaged 199.7 rushing yards per game coming in, was held to just 62 on Friday. However, with a chance to close out the game, Ponder said there was little doubt who would handle the ball.
“He’s a workhorse,” said Ponder of Avery. “He works hard in the weight room all the time. ... He's been around football all of his life. He grew up with a football in his hand.”
West Lincoln returns home next Friday for a game against Maiden, which sat out its game at East Burke due to COVID-19 protocols currently ongoing with the Cavaliers. Those protocols also affect Bandys, which already had its scheduled home game next Friday against East Burke called off. The Trojans are scheduled to return to action Oct. 1 at Lincolnton.
West Lincoln;14;00;00;00;06;—;20
Bandys;00;14;00;00;03;—;17
First Quarter
WL – Mason Avery 1-yard run (Trista Brimmer kick), 7:15
WL – Zach Daigler 30-yard pass from Jordan Truesdale (Brimmer kick), 1:34
Second Quarter
B – Terick Bumgarner 11-yard run (Joshua Hernandez kick), 9:19
B – Bumgarner 23-yard run (Hernandez kick), 1:40
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
Overtime
B – Fletcher Harris 23-yard field goal
WL – Avery 10-yard run
Team Stats
First Downs: West Lincoln 7, Bandys 17
Rushes-yards: West Lincoln 35-137, Bandys 51-207
Comp-Att-Int: West Lincoln 2-7-1, Bandys 5-10-1
Passing yards: West Lincoln 39, Bandys 97
Fumbles-Lost: West Lincoln 3-2, Bandys 3-1
Penalties-yards: West Lincoln 6-51, Bandys 14-208
Individual Stats
RUSHING — West Lincoln: Mason Avery 18-62 and 2 TDs, Trace Gilmore 11-63, Jordan Truesdale 6-12. Bandys: Terick Bumgarner 23-126 and 2 TDs, Nolan Jones 13-56, Parker DeHart 11-7, Elliot Spicer 2-9, Caleb Moore 1-11, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — West Lincoln: Truesdale 2-7-1 for 39 yards and 1 TD. Bandys: DeHart 5-10-1 for 97 yards.
RECEIVING — West Lincoln: Zach Daigler 2-39 and 1 TD. Bandys: Jones 2-25, Parker Styborski 1-42, Logan Williams 1-25, Bumgarner 1-5.