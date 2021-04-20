(RE)HEATING UP: Bunker Hill softball pounds out 12 hits in 10-0 victory over West Iredell

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill softball team has enjoyed playing at home this season, although the Bears entered Tuesday night’s game against West Iredell in search of their first home win since last month. Bunker Hill lost to Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference-leading Hibriten in eight innings on April 6 before playing three consecutive road contests, including last week’s eight-run defeat at Fred T. Foard.
The Bears got back on track in a big way on Tuesday, pounding out 12 hits in a 10-0, six-inning victory over West Iredell. In the process, Bunker Hill avenged an 8-3 road loss to the Warriors on March 29 while remaining tied with Foard for second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A, where both squads own 8-3 records.
As for West Iredell, it is now 4-7 on the season after losing for the fifth time in its past six games. The Warriors have been outscored 57-13 during that span.
“We finally got our bats back hot again,” said Bunker Hill coach Sadie Norris, whose team has outscored opponents 68-22 while posting a 5-1 record at home this spring. “We came out this season with hot bats and then they’ve kind of gone cold in the last week-and-a-half, so I was glad to see those back out. I felt like collectively throughout the lineup everybody stepped up at some point or another, so I’m really proud of them for that.”
After Bunker Hill pitcher Makayla Herman worked around a two-out single from West Iredell’s Lindsey Harpe in the top of the first inning — the Warriors wouldn’t record another hit all night — the Bears’ offense went to work in the bottom half of the frame. Following a leadoff triple from Addie Wray, Cameron Bryant popped up to second, but Wray still tagged up and scored when the throw home was slightly late.
Caley Powell was then hit by a pitch before Herman helped out her own cause with an RBI double into the left-center field gap. Ava Hamlett followed with a triple that scored courtesy runner Payton Lane, while Bunker Hill made it 4-0 on an RBI bunt single from DaLesha Linebarger.
Bunker Hill tacked on single runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Wray beat out a bunt single and came all the way around to score on consecutive throwing errors that saw the Warriors unsuccessfully try to cut her down on the base paths in the second, while an RBI fielder's choice from Payton Parrish in the third and an RBI double from Powell in the fourth extended the Bears’ advantage to 7-0.
After a scoreless fifth, the Bears won on a walk-off in the sixth. MyKyiah Lafone reached on a fielding error to begin the inning and advanced to second on a single from Alix Cutter. Wray grounded into a force out that retired LaFone, but Powell brought two runs home with a double off the left fielder’s glove before Herman knocked her in with a double into the gap in right-center.
“Every single game could make a difference in when we stop playing,” said Norris of her squad, which has three games remaining in the regular season. “I feel like we have the ability to finish second, but there’s a lot of good teams competing for that position, so we’re gonna have to take care of our own in order to be successful. I’m hoping that we show up ready to play and treat every game like a playoff game because if we overlook anybody at this point, it’s game over.”
Herman led all players with three hits, two of them for extra bases. Wray, Powell and Hamlett finished with two hits apiece, while Linebarger, Parrish and Cutter each recorded one hit for Bunker Hill.
In the pitcher’s circle, Herman held West Iredell scoreless, only allowing two base runners after surrendering the first-inning single to Harpe. The Bears’ senior left-hander walked Jackie Pedraza with two outs in the second and Gracyn Millsaps with two outs in the sixth, but struck out five in a complete-game, 70-pitch effort.
“Makayla is a very hard worker,” said Norris. “... She’s just now starting to pitch a lot this year and she’s really stepped up for us in a tough position. She’s really held her own out there and we’re really proud of her. Also, she’s very disciplined at the plate and I think that’s what helps her be so successful.”
Bunker Hill visits Draughn on Thursday, while West Iredell travels to West Caldwell.
West Iredell: 000 000 — 0 1 5
Bunker Hill: 411 103 — 10 12 0
WP: Makayla Herman
LP: Lindsey Harpe
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.