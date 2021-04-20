(RE)HEATING UP: Bunker Hill softball pounds out 12 hits in 10-0 victory over West Iredell

Caley Powell was then hit by a pitch before Herman helped out her own cause with an RBI double into the left-center field gap. Ava Hamlett followed with a triple that scored courtesy runner Payton Lane, while Bunker Hill made it 4-0 on an RBI bunt single from DaLesha Linebarger.

Bunker Hill tacked on single runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Wray beat out a bunt single and came all the way around to score on consecutive throwing errors that saw the Warriors unsuccessfully try to cut her down on the base paths in the second, while an RBI fielder's choice from Payton Parrish in the third and an RBI double from Powell in the fourth extended the Bears’ advantage to 7-0.

After a scoreless fifth, the Bears won on a walk-off in the sixth. MyKyiah Lafone reached on a fielding error to begin the inning and advanced to second on a single from Alix Cutter. Wray grounded into a force out that retired LaFone, but Powell brought two runs home with a double off the left fielder’s glove before Herman knocked her in with a double into the gap in right-center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}