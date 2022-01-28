Ramsey, South Caldwell boys knock off Watauga

“Obviously, Trey, he's always big for us,” Anderson said. “I think the thing, that I told the kids, I don't think there's any selfishness on this team. It doesn’t matter. If Trey is the guy, let's find him. Later in the game, there became some other people that that they looked for. So, I'm really pleased with that throughout the game.”

Watauga made adjustments to Ramsey (25 points, seven rebounds) in the second quarter, which allowed other players to get open. With five different scorers in the quarter, South Caldwell made 6 of 9 shots to open up a 14-point lead late in the first half and the Spartans took a 31-20 lead to the locker room.

The Pioneers (5-12, 1-4) had their best stretch to open the second half with Jonah Martin (10 points) and Ben Hale (16 points) scoring four each. Martin’s backdoor cut for a layup trimmed the deficit to 35-28 and sent South Caldwell into a timeout. After the break, Tyler Eggers (13 points) sandwiched a pair of layups around two free throws by Ramsey before Jordan Bentley capped the 9-0 run out of the timeout with a 3-pointer off the right wing to push the lead to 16.