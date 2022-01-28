Ramsey, South Caldwell boys knock off Watauga

HUDSON — Now in his 40th year as a head coach, South Caldwell boys basketball coach Danny Anderson considers himself blessed for living out a calling.
One of the newest members of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame celebrated the 732nd win of his storied career with a 56-44 victory over Watauga Thursday night in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference matchup. The game was moved up a day due to the forecast for snow Friday evening.
The win kept the Spartans (11-5, 4-2 Northwestern 3A/4A) on the trail behind league leader Freedom (12-5, 4-1) in the conference race. The Patriots held on to first with a victory at Hibriten on Thursday and will host the Spartans on Tuesday.
The NCHSAA announced the Hall of Fame class on Wednesday which included Anderson, who previously coached at Madison-Mayodan, Starmount, West Caldwell and Maiden. Currently in his third season at South Caldwell, he has sent a team to the playoffs all but two seasons, according to the press release sent by the NCHSAA. As is typical of Anderson, in reaction to his selection, he chose to deflect credit for his overall success to the players and assistants he's had during his career.
“It's really more that there's a lot of years I've done it,” Anderson said. “But, if you give every player and every coach that’s helped me with one of those wins, I don't have many.”
After 23 seasons at West Caldwell, which went to three state championship games during Anderson’s tenure, he turned around a Maiden team that had won 12 games over the prior three seasons before his arrival. After going 69-37 over four seasons with the Blue Devils, Anderson took on a new challenge with South Caldwell, which was 4-44 the previous two seasons. Three years into his tenure, the Spartans are challenging for a conference title.
Senior Trey Ramsey said Anderson did a lot to change the mentality of the program, from accepting that losing was going to happen to expectations of success.
“(We were) just mentally thinking it's not a good program or being used to losing,” said Ramsey. “It just doesn't help anything. Whenever he came here, he was just like, ‘Just trust me. Trust what I have to say, and we can turn it around.’”
Anderson believes that giving kids the ability to believe in themselves is the key to whatever success he has.
“Basketball is the tool that we use to help them grow and learn life skills,” he explained. “Winning becomes the byproduct of that. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of keeping that in perspective, if nothing else.”
Ramsey was the focal point of South Caldwell’s victory on Thursday. Two days after a home loss to Hibriten, Ramsey took control of the game early by scoring 15 points to push the Spartans to a 16-11 lead after the opening quarter. Anderson said his team showed its true character by finding the hot hand.
“Obviously, Trey, he's always big for us,” Anderson said. “I think the thing, that I told the kids, I don't think there's any selfishness on this team. It doesn’t matter. If Trey is the guy, let's find him. Later in the game, there became some other people that that they looked for. So, I'm really pleased with that throughout the game.”
Watauga made adjustments to Ramsey (25 points, seven rebounds) in the second quarter, which allowed other players to get open. With five different scorers in the quarter, South Caldwell made 6 of 9 shots to open up a 14-point lead late in the first half and the Spartans took a 31-20 lead to the locker room.
The Pioneers (5-12, 1-4) had their best stretch to open the second half with Jonah Martin (10 points) and Ben Hale (16 points) scoring four each. Martin’s backdoor cut for a layup trimmed the deficit to 35-28 and sent South Caldwell into a timeout. After the break, Tyler Eggers (13 points) sandwiched a pair of layups around two free throws by Ramsey before Jordan Bentley capped the 9-0 run out of the timeout with a 3-pointer off the right wing to push the lead to 16.
“Sometimes Trey becomes the decoy a little bit because they have to honor him,” Anderson said. “So, now all of a sudden there's one or two people really looking at Trey a lot; so it frees up Eggers or Nick (Everhart) or one of the other kids. That's the pleasing thing, is that the kids don't care who it is. They just want to get a bucket.”
South Caldwell went on to lead by as many as 18 in the final quarter before settling on the final margin.
GIRLS
Watauga 63, South Caldwell 50
The Pioneers (17-1, 5-0 Northwestern 3A/4A) offense sliced and diced through the South Caldwell defense much of the night to give the 4A West’s top-ranked team the road win.
With good ball movement throughout, the Pioneers consistently got open looks and made 23 of 42 shots on the night. Three different players reached double figures led by Kate Sears with 17 points, followed by Charlotte Torgerson with 14 and Brooke Scheffler with 13.
The victory put Watauga two games ahead of second-place Alexander Central (15-3, 3-2) in the conference standings. The Pioneers visit the Cougars on Tuesday.
Watauga opened up a 7-0 lead before Katlyn Wynn carried the Spartans back into the game with five points, four rebounds, a steal and an assist on Kenley Jackson’s layup that gave South Caldwell its only lead at 11-9 to end the quarter.
However, a jump hook by Brielynn Myers, a jumper by Scheffler and a 3-pointer by Sears sparked a 9-0 run that put Watauga ahead for good. Wynn picked up her second and third fouls soon after and eventually fouled out in the final quarter.
Four straight buckets by Kylie Heavener got South Caldwell within 25-21, but a 30-footer at the buzzer from Torgerson ended the momentum.
Four points from Olivia Miller cut the deficit to three with 6:20 left in the third quarter, but an 11-0 run pushed the Watauga lead back to 39-25 and the Spartans got no closer than nine the rest of the way.
Miller and Kaylee Anderson each scored 15 points, all in the second half, to lead South Caldwell. The pair scored 30 of the Spartans' 31 points after intermission.
Sitting in a tie for third place with Freedom, South Caldwell (11-4, 3-3) next plays at Freedom (13-3, 2-2) on Tuesday.
GIRLS
Watauga;09;19;19;16;—;63
South Caldwell;11;10;12;17;—;50
Watauga — Kate Sears 17, Charlotte Torgerson 14, Brooke Scheffler 13, Laurel Kiker 8, Brielynn Myers 5, Brelyn Sturgill 5, Marley Coffey 1.
South Caldwell — Kaylee Anderson 15, Olivia Miller 15, Kylie Heavener 8, Katlyn Wynn 5, Kenley Jackson 3, Sydney Austin 2, Lillie Bumgarner 2.
BOYS
Watauga;11;09;08;16;—;44