Ramseur ready for first year as Tigers’ head coach

NEWTON — Micheal Ramseur has been around football for a long time, first as a player and then as a coach. His coaching stops include high school and college jobs, but now he’s set to be a head coach for the first time after being selected in January to lead Fred T. Foard during the 2022 season.

“A lot of people use the cliché ‘dream come true,’ but after coaching college for 15-plus years I knew I kind of wanted to get back home in this area where I grew up and coach high school ball,” said Ramseur, a 1992 Maiden graduate who initially played college football at the University of North Carolina before transferring to Mars Hill. “And it’s really like a dream come true to be back and be able to give back to the young kids and the community.”

Foard is “not the same school I went to, but still the community,” said Ramseur. “I always thought Catawba County was my home, so I’m very excited, very ready to get started.”

The Tigers’ offensive coordinator last season, Ramseur’s high school coaching resume includes stops at Bunker Hill, St. Stephens and West Charlotte. At the college level, he has held jobs at Lenoir-Rhyne, Mars Hill, Winston-Salem State, Hampton (Virginia) and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Now he’ll look to help Foard turn things around after the program was 3-23 under Ryan Gettys over the past three years.

“I want the kids to play to their potential,” said Ramseur. “On the high school level, you’ve got to be able to run the football, so we do want to put some emphasis on running the football.”

Ramseur knows a little something about having a strong ground game. He was Lenoir-Rhyne’s running backs coach in 2018 and 2019, when the Bears finished ninth and seventh, respectively, in the nation in rushing yards per game.

“We’re gonna be in what I call a ‘spread wing,’ where we can come in tight with double wings and we can spread it out,” said Ramseur. “... The kids have done pretty well the last two years of adjusting to it, now we’re trying to nail down the details and grow from there.”

Sam Drum was Foard’s workhorse back in 2021, and he’s expected to receive “the bulk of the carries” in 2022 as well. Ramseur calls the senior his “bull in the china shop.”

“He knows one speed, runs hard and he’s just a tough-nosed player,” said Ramseur of Drum. “He’s gonna give 110% on every rep and now I expect that of him, and he gives it to me every time.”

Others expected to receive carries and catch passes for the Tigers include the junior trio of Chris Mazo, Ryan Zych and Austin Stilwell. Senior tight ends Colby Mace and Anthony Dunmore will serve as additional weapons for quarterback Aidan Landrum, who’s also a senior.

“He has great football sense,” said Ramseur of Landrum. “We’re still working on him throwing the ball down the field in dropback stuff, he still needs some work on that, but he can run the offense effectively and kind of be on the same page with what I’m thinking.”

The offensive and defensive lines will be anchored again by seniors Dylan Smith and Sam Bolch, while Khavijae Nixon “has a lot of tools already as a sophomore.” Senior Gavin Herman is also back, with center being the biggest question mark right now for Foard’s O-line.

Defensively, the Tigers are switching from a 4-3 look to a 3-4 scheme. Drum and Mace will serve as linebackers, with Dunmore among the other players expected to contribute on that side of the ball.

“You have to set the standard,” said Ramseur of rebuilding the Tigers, who haven’t reached the state playoffs since 2018. “You’ve got to set a standard of this is how we’re gonna do things, and I think you’ve got to continue to rep that, you’ve got to pay attention to the details every day of your standards. I think the kids can feel that it’s a little different. I’m very demanding, so it’s about just creating that standard and living up to it on a daily basis.

“I want them to go out and have fun,” he continued. “I want them to create memories that they can take with them, especially our senior class. ... I had great high school coaches like Tom Brown and Frank Snider, a lot of those guys helped me create memories. So that’s what I want to do for these guys, I want them to go out and have fun, play to their potential and create memories.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Micheal Ramseur (1st year)

Stadium: Tiger Stadium

Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Last playoff appearance: 2018

State titles: 1 (1982)

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

0-9 overall, 0-6 Western Foothills 3A (8th)

Aug. 20: Lost at Maiden 56-0

Aug. 27: Lost vs. Bandys 49-6

Sept. 17: Lost at North Iredell 34-0

Sept. 24: Lost vs. West Iredell 16-8

Oct. 1: Lost at Statesville 56-0

Oct. 8: Lost at East Lincoln 57-0

Oct. 15: Lost vs. North Lincoln 49-3

Oct. 22: Lost at Hickory 64-14

Oct. 29: Lost vs. St. Stephens 40-10

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at Bandys, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at West Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: North Iredell*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: at West Iredell*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Statesville*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: East Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: at North Lincoln*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: Hickory*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: at St. Stephens*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER:

#1 – Austin Stilwell, Junior

#2 – Aidan Landrum, Senior

#3 – Ryan Zych, Junior

#4 – Brady DelVechio, Senior

#5 – Sam Drum, Senior

#6 – Stewart Simmons, Senior

#7 – Riley Leatherman, Junior

#8 – Colby Mace, Senior

#9 – Colby Crumpton, Sophomore

#11 – Chris Mazo, Junior

#12 – Alex Gonzalez, Senior

#14 – Alex Parker, Sophomore

#15 – James Brown, Senior

#21 – Deontae McIlwain, Sophomore

#22 – Ehren Niehus, Sophomore

#25 – Anthony Dunmore, Senior

#30 – Dillon Easter-Coley, Junior

#38 – Colton Moore, Junior

#41 – Evan Hunsinger, Senior

#44 – Seth Murray, Junior

#48 – Nathaniel Harvan, Junior

#52 – Brayden Barsley, Sophomore

#53 – Jack Mickeal, Sophomore

#54 – Michael Harvan, Sophomore

#60- Dylan Smith, Senior

#64 – Sam Bolch, Senior

#65 – Lucas Dentel, Junior

#68 – Isaiah Puga-Luna, Senior

#70 – Gavin Herman, Senior

#71 – Logan Abdeljalek, Sophomore

#74 – Khavijae Nixon, Sophomore

#75 – Thomas Geouge, Sophomore

#77 – Andrew Ford, Senior

#84 – Davie Hartsoe, Sophomore

#89 – Aiden Alesi, Sophomore