RALLY TIME: Hibriten softball comes from behind to top Bunker Hill in 8 innings

Two batters later, Addison Wray hit a screaming line drive to right field just beyond the reach of a diving Kelli Sanders. The Panthers’ relay to the plate was no match for Wray’s mercurial trip around the bases for an inside-the-park home run and a tie score after three innings, 2-2.

Two innings later in the fifth, Wray’s speed would again be a nightmare for the Panthers. With two outs, Wray bunted her way to first base and took second when the hurried throw to first got away. Then Wray swiped third and scored on the same play when her speed forced another errant throw to put the Bears ahead 3-2.

After the first inning, Herman kept the Panthers in check with some help from her defense. Hibriten did threaten in the sixth inning on back-to-back infield hits. But a great play on a bunt by third baseman Caley Powell and Wray, who beat the Hibriten runner to the bag, kept the runners from moving up. Herman got out of the trouble on a ground ball to second baseman Camryn Bryant.

But the Panthers did more than threaten in the seventh. Leadoff batter Zoey Walker hung a clothesline through the right-field power alley for a double. She moved to third on an infield out and scored on Reeves’ single to left.