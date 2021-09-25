Raiders tally 15 points late to beat St. Stephens

St. Stephens possessed the ball in visiting North Iredell’s territory on five occasions during Friday night’s football game — six times if you count a completed pass on the game’s final play — but only scored once. The Raiders made the Indians pay for allowing them to hang around, scoring all of their points in the final quarter of a 15-6 win, their second straight after snapping a 25-game losing streak against Fred T. Foard last week.
St. Stephens dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play after turning the ball over four times. On the other side, North Iredell improved to 2-2 and 2-0 following a turnover-free game in which the Raiders did all of their damage on the ground.
“That has to be a good feeling over there right now,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said of North Iredell. “Going through the losing streak that they had and to win last week, they absolutely do have momentum and they’ve got some good players. They play hard, they hit, they tackle, they run to the ball and they’re hungry for it right now, and those coaches have them going. I don’t think that’ll be their last one, I think they’ll win some more.”
Noah Gscheidmeier fielded the opening kickoff for St. Stephens and returned it to the Raiders’ 42-yard line. The Indians drove to the 15, but a bad snap was recovered by North Iredell.
After forcing a three-and-out, St. Stephens again advanced the ball into North Iredell territory. Peyton Young completed three passes on the drive, finding Ethan Atwood for 7 yards, Gscheidmeier for 9 yards and Ji Ikard for 6 yards. However, the Indians ultimately turned the ball over on downs when the Raiders stuffed them for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-2 from the 32.
Another three-and-out followed, and this time St. Stephens was able to get on the scoreboard. The Indians drove 53 yards in six plays, scoring on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Young to Gscheidmeier. Although the ensuing 2-point conversion run failed, the hosts enjoyed a 6-0 lead with 7:56 remaining in the opening quarter.
North Iredell possessed the ball for most of the game from that point, taking the ball away from St. Stephens three more times. The Raiders’ Kollin Smith intercepted a pass midway through the third quarter, while North Iredell also recovered a fumble and got an interception from Bronson Leonard in the fourth.
Following Smith’s interception, the Raiders embarked on a 14-play, 93-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock. On fourth-and-goal at St. Stephens’ 2, North Iredell ran the ball up the middle and while the ball was fumbled, Chase Weatherman was able to fall on it in the end zone to tie the score with 9:15 remaining in the final quarter.
A safety followed moments later when St. Stephens’ punter stepped out of the back of the end zone, while Leonard’s interception gave North Iredell possession at the Indians’ 5 and set up a 3-yard TD run from Dillon Hobbs with 2:55 left.
Trailing 15-6, St. Stephens got two more chances with the ball, but was unable to put up any points. The game ended following completions of 15 and 20 yards to Brycen Gaither and Ikard, respectively.
“I want to start by saying how proud I am of our defense,” said Lowman. “I’m proud of our guys for just playing hard until the end of the game. Offensively, we made a lot of mistakes, we ... kind of lost our cool at times and our process of what we were trying to do. The defense continued to just answer the bell and get us the ball back, and we made mistakes that we’ve got to get back to work and fix.”
North Iredell’s James Jackson was the game’s leading rusher with 97 yards on 19 carries, while Sabino Moreno added 11 carries for 40 yards. Meanwhile, St. Stephens’ Young gained 40 yards on 12 carries and completed 10 of 21 passes for 143 yards, with Gscheidmeier (three catches for 87 yards) and Ikard (five catches for 34 yards) hauling in multiple passes for the Indians.
North Iredell will look to extend its winning streak when it hosts North Lincoln next Friday, while St. Stephens will prepare for a home contest against crosstown rival Hickory.
“We’ve got to just chip away at the things that we’re not doing well, clean up the mistakes,” said Lowman. “We’ll get to work starting Monday. You can’t fix it all in one day, you probably can’t fix it all in one week, but we’ll just jump in all together and start working on Hickory and put a plan together.”
Note: North Iredell quarterback John Jackson Jr. was injured early in the second quarter and did not return. He was replaced by Xaven Dalton, who threw two incompletions and carried the ball nine times for 14 yards.
North Iredell;00;00;00;15;—;15
St. Stephens;00;06;00;00;—;06
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
SS — Noah Gscheidmeier 32-yard pass from Peyton Young (run failed), 7:56
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
NI — Chase Weatherman fumble recovery (kick failed), 9:15
NI — Safety, 5:27
NI — Dillon Hobbs 3-yard run (kick good), 2:55
Team Stats
First Downs: North Iredell 7, St. Stephens 9
Rushes-yards: North Iredell 50-164, St. Stephens 27-62
Comp-Att-Int: North Iredell 0-2-0, St. Stephens 10-21-2
Passing yards: North Iredell 0, St. Stephens 143
Fumbles-Lost: North Iredell 3-0, St. Stephens 5-2
Penalties-yards: North Iredell 10-91, St. Stephens 6-53
Individual Stats
RUSHING — North Iredell: James Jackson 19-97, Sabino Moreno 11-40, Dillon Hobbs 6-15 and 1 TD, Xaven Dalton 9-14, John Jackson Jr. 4-(-1), Team 1-(-1). St. Stephens: Peyton Young 12-40, Brycen Gaither 13-20, Ty McLauchlin 1-4, Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — North Iredell: Dalton 0-2-0. St. Stephens: Young 10-21-2 for 143 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — North Iredell: None. St. Stephens: Noah Gscheidmeier 3-87 and 1 TD, Ji Ikard 5-34, Gaither 1-15, Ethan Atwood 1-7.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.