Raiders tally 15 points late to beat St. Stephens

St. Stephens possessed the ball in visiting North Iredell’s territory on five occasions during Friday night’s football game — six times if you count a completed pass on the game’s final play — but only scored once. The Raiders made the Indians pay for allowing them to hang around, scoring all of their points in the final quarter of a 15-6 win, their second straight after snapping a 25-game losing streak against Fred T. Foard last week.

St. Stephens dropped to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in Western Foothills 3A Conference play after turning the ball over four times. On the other side, North Iredell improved to 2-2 and 2-0 following a turnover-free game in which the Raiders did all of their damage on the ground.

“That has to be a good feeling over there right now,” St. Stephens coach Kyle Lowman said of North Iredell. “Going through the losing streak that they had and to win last week, they absolutely do have momentum and they’ve got some good players. They play hard, they hit, they tackle, they run to the ball and they’re hungry for it right now, and those coaches have them going. I don’t think that’ll be their last one, I think they’ll win some more.”

Noah Gscheidmeier fielded the opening kickoff for St. Stephens and returned it to the Raiders’ 42-yard line. The Indians drove to the 15, but a bad snap was recovered by North Iredell.