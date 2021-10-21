Raiders outlast Foard to win conference tournament

North Iredell cruised in the fourth set, taking the early lead and eventually turning it into a double-digit advantage. After Craig brought Foard within a point at 11-10, the Raiders strung together a 6-0 run that consisted of two points from Norris, a tip from Emily Campbell, a pair of errors by the Tigers and a point from Ailena Mykins. North Iredell also finished the set with a 5-0 spurt that included points from Norris and Flowers and a block from Madeline Sigmon.

A night of momentum switches saw the same thing occur in the decisive fifth set. Foard tallied four of the first five points led by a strong start from Foster, but the Raiders took control after calling an early timeout. Norris registered the next two points and Campbell knotted the score at 4 apiece on a block before a kill from Norris put North Iredell in front.

Craig got the Tigers back on the board with a kill, but North Iredell responded with back-to-back points. From there, the Raiders led for the rest of the night, scoring the final four points and seven of the last nine. The final four points included two kills from Norris, an error by Foard and a match-ending block from Bolin.