Raiders outlast Foard to win conference tournament

NEWTON — For the second time this season, the Fred T. Foard volleyball team had a double-digit winning streak snapped by North Iredell. The latest streak ender came in the finals of the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament on Wednesday night at Jerry Copas Gym, where the Raiders outlasted the Tigers in a five-set thriller.
After handing Foard its first loss since October 2019 at the end of August — the Tigers had won 34 straight matches prior to the road defeat — North Iredell lost to Foard last month in Newton. But the Raiders bounced back on Wednesday, winning 18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-13, 15-9 to stop the Tigers’ 10-game winning streak, capture their 11th consecutive victory and earn the No. 1 seed in the 3A state playoffs, which begin on Saturday.
“I don’t know that it was motivation to just beat Fred T. Foard,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said of losing the previous meeting. “It was motivation to try to win the tournament and get as high a seed as possible going into the playoffs.
“We have a lot of respect for Fred T. Foard and they’re a very, very deserving team,” he added. “... We were just proud to be in the finals and having an opportunity to win it was the motivation.”
Second-seeded North Iredell (21-1) scored first in the opening set on a crosscourt kill from Emma Norris, who was named tournament MVP following the match. The Raiders added eight of the next 10 points as well, getting a kill and an ace from Kayden Flowers to go with a kill from Skylar Bolin.
That’s when top-seeded Foard (22-3) called a timeout to regroup, and regroup the Tigers did. Laney Craig executed a crosscourt kill of her own that was followed by an Averie Dale block and a hitting error by the Raiders. Although North Iredell scored the next point, Foard continued its comeback and ultimately grabbed its first lead of the night at 13-12.
After a point by Martina Foster gave the Tigers a two-point advantage, North Iredell notched five of the next eight points — the last two on a kill from Norris and a tip from Bolin — to tie things at 17-all. However, Foard put together the final run of the initial set on a tip from Craig, two blocks from Dale and strong play from Sarah Lingle behind the service line.
The second set was close throughout, with neither team able to pull away from the other. After building a 23-19 lead late, North Iredell allowed the Tigers to register three points in a row before closing them out thanks to points from Bolin and Norris sandwiched around a Raiders double hit error.
Foard rebounded with a six-point victory in the third set, which was as closely contested as the first two sets. The Tigers’ Taylor Ramseur recorded the first and final points, while Foster and Dale dominated at the net in the early going. Dale also had several late points including an ace, with Craig adding an ace of her own to go with a couple of additional points.
North Iredell cruised in the fourth set, taking the early lead and eventually turning it into a double-digit advantage. After Craig brought Foard within a point at 11-10, the Raiders strung together a 6-0 run that consisted of two points from Norris, a tip from Emily Campbell, a pair of errors by the Tigers and a point from Ailena Mykins. North Iredell also finished the set with a 5-0 spurt that included points from Norris and Flowers and a block from Madeline Sigmon.
A night of momentum switches saw the same thing occur in the decisive fifth set. Foard tallied four of the first five points led by a strong start from Foster, but the Raiders took control after calling an early timeout. Norris registered the next two points and Campbell knotted the score at 4 apiece on a block before a kill from Norris put North Iredell in front.
Craig got the Tigers back on the board with a kill, but North Iredell responded with back-to-back points. From there, the Raiders led for the rest of the night, scoring the final four points and seven of the last nine. The final four points included two kills from Norris, an error by Foard and a match-ending block from Bolin.
“Volleyball’s a game of momentum, and that’s what it came down to,” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “Yeah, we had the momentum in that fifth set, but North is too good of a team to let that rattle them and they did what they were supposed to do. We got rattled and that’s a great team, and we’ve got to step up and be able to handle that.
“I think the toughest part of this is them celebrating here, that is not fun,” she continued. “... We’re two good programs and we’re both gonna get the kills, we’re both gonna get the digs, we’re both gonna make errors. But when it comes to just the energy, the momentum, that’s what it came down to, and they brought it a little more than we did tonight.”
Both North Iredell and Foard are expected to host first-round matches in the state playoffs. Brackets will be released today and an opening-round preview will appear in Saturday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
Notes: Joining Norris on the all-tournament team were her teammates Campbell, Mykins and Tilley Collins along with Foster, Craig and Lyndsey Warren from Foard, Ellie Eichman and Ali Rose from Hickory and Katie Cook and Kendall Fisher from East Lincoln.... The Tigers’ Craig had 14 kills, two aces and 14 digs, while Dale finished with 10 kills and eight blocks, Foster had 10 kills, Ramseur recorded eight kills and five digs, Warren totaled 20 digs, Lingle notched 11 digs and 19 assists and Haley Johnston dished out 21 assists.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.