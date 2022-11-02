Raiders defeat Foard to capture regional volleyball title

OLIN — For the second straight season, the top two volleyball teams in the Western Foothills 3A Conference faced off in the 3A West Regional title match. And for the second year in a row, North Iredell knocked off visiting Fred T. Foard to advance to the state championship.

The top-seeded Raiders swept the 10th-seeded Tigers by set scores of 25-23, 25-10 and 25-21 on Tuesday night, moving to 32-0 following their 27th straight-set victory of the season and their 10th consecutive sweep since dropping the second set of a four-set win over Foard on Oct. 5. On the other side, the Tigers fell to 22-8 after losing to North Iredell for the fourth time this year.

In the process, Foard seniors Averie Dale and Laney Craig capped a four-year run that included back-to-back 2A state title wins during the 2019 and 2020-21 seasons and 3A West championship appearances in 2021 and 2022. Maya Beatty, Samaria Tipps and Natigan Crutchfield also finished their high school volleyball careers for a Foard program that is 123-16 in five seasons under head coach Meredith Lombardi.

“As a whole, you can look at our record and you can see that we have some losses and that’s a little out of the norm of what we’re used to, but we have battled,” said Lombardi of this season. “This whole playoffs I have just really commended our girls for having that grit, that fight. We’ve had a really tough road to get here and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in the position we are, and I’m very grateful for the team that I have and what these girls have put in day in and day out, they deserve this.

“They deserve every bit of this trophy, this reward, being in the finals of the Western Region, and at the end of the day, it’s a huge, huge accomplishment they have to be proud of,” she added. “But they’re teenage girls and they don’t see it in that light, but those seniors have worked hard for four years and you couldn’t ask anything else out of them to represent this program and our school in any other way.”

For a while, it looked like Foard might have the recipe to beat its league rivals this time around. The score swung back and forth in the early going before the Tigers scored seven straight points to build a 17-10 lead in the opening set. An attack error by North Iredell accounted for the first and last points during the run, while Dale recorded an ace, Beatty tallied a pair of points to go with one from Tipps and another attack error by the Raiders was also thrown in.

Nevertheless, North Iredell rallied for a two-point win in the initial set. The Raiders’ Emma Norris notched a couple of kills down the stretch, and despite trailing 23-19 late, a 6-0 spurt by the hosts that included a net violation by Foard, multiple attack errors, an ace from Ailena Mykins and a kill from Madeline Sigmon allowed them to grab momentum by winning the first set.

“Yeah, you wish things could have went in our favor here and there,” said Lombardi. “You’re within two, you wish you could’ve done this or done that, but North Iredell came back like they were supposed to. We stepped up, but it just wasn’t enough that first set.”

North Iredell carried the energy gained by taking the opening set into the second set, cruising to a 15-point victory during a set in which the Raiders scored 11 of the first 13 points, capped by a tip from Kaydan Flowers and a kill from Eliza Jenkins. Foard tried to battle back late, but after scoring three straight points to cut it to 23-10, a kill from Norris and an attack error ended the Tigers’ comeback attempt.

With its season on the line, Foard continued to fight in the third set. Despite trailing 5-2 early, the Tigers came back to tie the score on several occasions and even held a lead of 16-15 before succumbing to the Raiders’ onslaught in the end. Dale was active in the set and finished with seven kills, two aces, 11 digs and 14 assists on the night, but North Iredell ultimately held off the Tigers for a four-point set win as it punched its ticket to Saturday’s state championship.

“It’s tough coming into this environment,” said Lombardi. “It’s a terrible repeat from last year, we’re coming into this big gym and you’re playing to go to the state championship, and so going in we wanted to start with getting momentum first and that’s what we did, we did what we were supposed to do. But North Iredell is too good of a team and you can’t let any type of momentum change because they’re gonna roll with it, and that’s what they did.”

The Raiders will take on the No. 1 seed from the East Region, J.H. Rose (28-1), on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at North Carolina State University. J.H. Rose swept second-seeded Cedar Ridge, which defeated North Iredell in last year’s state title match, by set scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-17 on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more of this game out of these seniors, these girls,” said Lombardi. “We knew it was gonna be a battle coming in here and we took it to them from the start.”

Despite Tuesday’s defeat, Foard was led by nine kills from Beatty, who also had 13 digs. Craig added seven kills and 15 digs, with Taylor Ramseur notching five kills and Crutchfield finishing with 17 digs.