Pyatte helps St. Stephens boys hold off Bandys

After starting the season with back-to-back losses, the St. Stephens boys basketball team has won three of its past five games. The Indians’ latest triumph was a 54-48 victory over visiting Bandys on Tuesday night.

Sophomore Dalton Pyatte led St. Stephens with a game-high 15 points, while Peyton Young added 13 and Chip Hendren and Jordan Twitty finished with seven apiece. On the other side, the Trojans’ Bobby DelGuercio had 14 points to go with 11 from Eddie Rhodes, 10 from Micah Slaughter and nine from Landon Vaughan.

“Dalton’s a kid that has all the talent in the world,” St. Stephens coach Patrick Smith said of Tuesday’s leading scorer. “He’s an undersized guy, a little gritty guy, and I’ll just be honest, Dalton’s been a kid I’ve told he’s got to get completely on board and about two weeks ago he came to me, he said, ‘Coach, I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got,’ and gosh it paid off.

“He looks really good right now and he’s taken us to a new level,” he added of Pyatte. “He gives us some grit but he also gives us a new dimension because he can really do a lot of things with the basketball, take some pressure off Peyton a little bit. And now that he’s got his head completely involved he’s doing a lot of great things for us, he’s running the show for us and great things to come out of that kid, he’s doing a really good job.”

DelGuercio made his first of three 3-pointers to start the scoring, but Pyatte countered with a triple of his own at the other end. Following two free throws from DelGuercio and a left-corner 3 from Slaughter that gave Bandys (4-3) an 8-3 advantage, St. Stephens responded with a 10-0 run that included three layups from Young and one each from Jacob Osborne and Pyatte. A basket by the Trojans’ Easton Ledford in the final minute of the opening quarter stopped the spurt, but a steal and layup from Pyatte in the closing seconds made it 15-10 in favor of the Indians entering the second period.

After a Vaughan putback cut the deficit to three to begin the second frame, Twitty nailed a 3 and converted a layup to give St. Stephens (3-4) a 20-12 lead at the 6:15 mark, leading to a Bandys timeout. The Trojans would go on to make four 3s in the quarter — two from DelGuercio, one from Slaughter and one from Vaughan — but the Indians maintained a five-point lead, 30-25, at the halftime break.

By the time the third quarter ended, St. Stephens had built a 45-37 lead. Pyatte knocked down his second and third 3s of the contest to go with a layup during an eight-point quarter, while four other Indians also scored in the period — Young, Twitty, Hendren and Noah VanBeurden.

After a tip-in by St. Stephens’ Trey McCrary increased the lead to 47-37 early in the fourth quarter, Bandys made a final push. The Trojans scored 11 of the next 13 points to pull within 49-48 with 3:22 to play. Bandys’ late-game rally included a layup and two 3s from Rhodes and a trey from Slaughter.

Nonetheless, St. Stephens closed the game with five consecutive points, all from the free-throw line. Young made three foul shots, while Ajay Swisher knocked down a pair.

“I really, really, really think that we’re hitting our stride at the right time,” said Smith of his team, which starts Western Foothills 3A Conference play on Friday. “We had to knock some rust off early in the year because some of these guys just aren’t full-time basketball players, which is fine, I support those things. But right now they’re giving me every ounce of energy and I really love that out of them, so we’re excited for Friday night against West Iredell and we hope to see everybody out.”

GIRLS

St. Stephens 57, Bandys 24

The Indians extended their winning streak to five games thanks to their fourth double-digit victory in that span. They led 15-6 after the first quarter, 30-12 at the half and 46-21 through three periods.

St. Stephens (5-2) never trailed, and the only tie of the game came when the Trojans’ Haley Cross made two free throws at the 6:18 mark of the opening quarter following a pair of foul shots by the Indians’ Kennedy Blevins to start the scoring 14 seconds prior. The Indians’ Molli Harris led all scorers with 17 points, while Aubrey Gibbs added 12, Blevins had 11 and Mya Parson finished with 10.

“We did have some balance,” St. Stephens coach Andy Bennett said of his squad’s offensive performance on Tuesday. “We’ve got a few that can score and a lot of it comes from our defense too, if we can get some stops and we can get out and run a little bit and get some easy baskets. And when you are balanced, it does make things a lot easier, it makes life a lot easier.”

Bandys (3-4) was paced by six points from Brooklan Fisher, with Kate Dutka adding four. The Trojans were limited to six field goals in the contest, and they missed all seven of their 3-point attempts.

“That’s one of the things we focus on is the defense trying to get stops and not let them get anything easy, and right now we have the personnel that can help us guard the ball and hopefully be relentless on the defensive end,” said Bennett. “If we can get stops then that a lot of times can maybe turn into some easy baskets and that’s what we’re really looking for, but we were really focused on defense tonight and trying to stop the basketball.”

Harris and Parson each made two 3-pointers for St. Stephens, which begins Western Foothills 3A play with a home game against West Iredell on Friday. As for Bandys, it hosts West Lincoln on Friday in both teams’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener.

GIRLS

Bandys;06;06;09;03;—;24

St. Stephens;15;15;16;11;—;57

Bandys — Brooklan Fisher 6, Kate Dutka 4, Haley Cross 3, Rachel Anderson 2, Ashlyn Cline 2, Kaylee Cutshaw 2, Naudia Summerville 2, Lexi Vaughan 2, Jenna Harrill 1.

St. Stephens — Molli Harris 17, Aubrey Gibbs 12, Kennedy Blevins 11, Mya Parson 10, Sydney Barkley 2, Kennedy Moulton 2, Ava Rhymer 2, Janae Millsaps 1.

BOYS

Bandys;10;15;12;11;—;48

St. Stephens;15;15;15;09;—;54

Bandys — Bobby DelGuercio 14, Micah Slaughter 10, Eddie Rhodes 11, Landon Vaughan 9, Easton Ledford 2, Brady Swett 2.

St. Stephens — Dalton Pyatte 15, Peyton Young 13, Chip Hendren 7, Jordan Twitty 7, Noah VanBeurden 4, Trey McCrary 2, Jacob Osborne 2, Ajay Swisher 2, James Tate 2.