PUSH THE PACE: Red Tornadoes swarm Watauga, move within one win of a conference title

After struggling in opening quarters in back-to-back games, Hickory High’s boys basketball team took control of the game from the start and walloped Watauga 76-41 in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.
The Red Tornadoes celebrated Senior Night and improved to 7-1 in the conference (8-1 overall). Hickory has three games remaining, and with a home win over Alexander Central Tuesday would clinch the conference title outright and the league’s only automatic bid for the 3A state playoffs.
Friday night’s tempo was set from the start when Landan Maddox stole the ball at midcourt on the opening play. The quicker Red Tornadoes swarmed Watauga and forced six turnovers before Watauga scored on a fast-break layup by Ben Hale. However, Hickory was unable to put the ball in the net at the start, missing its first 11 shots, most at the rim from five offensive rebounds. The Red Tornadoes finally got even with two Nick Everhart free throws and took the lead three minutes into the game on Everhart’s layup.
“I knew they were going to start falling,” said Hickory head coach Daniel Willis. “We kept building the tempo and getting the turnovers going, I knew we’d start making some of those shots. The guys’ energy and effort were real good, we just weren’t making layups.”
In recent games, Hickory has started slow, much to the chagrin of Willis. In the previous game, Alexander Central led Hickory 20-9 after one quarter and by as many as 15 in the first half before Hickory rallied. Against St. Stephens in late January, the Indians scored the first nine points of the game before the Red Tornadoes caught fire. Last week at South Caldwell, Hickory scored the first 14 of the game, but South Caldwell led at the half before Hickory took control.
“We’ve been down early,” said Willis. “So, this was good to get off early. Our turnovers created a lot to make that happen. Turnovers, keep them pressured and keep the tempo up — that’s what my guys did.”
The Red Tornadoes continued to create scoring chances from their defense, which forced 18 turnovers in the first quarter, 12 coming on steals with Jayden Maddox pilfering five. With Hickory on the run, the buckets began to come quickly. A dribble-drive from Landan Maddox turned into a layup during which the junior switched hands in midair. Tyquan Hill’s jump hook made it 13-6 and Jayden Maddox added three more from the right corner and tacked on a follow-up. A steal from Landan Maddox turned into a fast-break layup by Jack Cameron and Hickory led 20-8 after one quarter.
Hickory sprinted out with three straight buckets to start the second quarter — an alley-oop by Everhart and layups from Rico Walker and Keagan Covington — to make it 26-8. A 3-pointer from Hill gave the Red Tornadoes their largest first-half lead at 28 before Hickory settled for a 43-17 lead at the break.
The lead continued to build, and the only suspense remaining was to see if Hickory could reach a 40-point margin to start a running clock. Hickory was at the free-throw line up 70-31 with 6:19 to play, but a miss from Walker and three straight baskets from Watauga kept the mercy-rule clock from becoming a factor.
Hickory finished the game with 34 forced turnovers, 22 on steals, along with seven blocked shots. The Red Tornadoes held Watauga to 18-of-53 shooting from the floor, 2-of-19 from beyond the arc.
The win was the eighth in a row since a season-opening loss at McDowell. Willis continues to be pleased with the progress the team has made since the early January loss.
“From when we played at McDowell, you go back and watch the film, the strides that we have made just in execution. We executed plays tonight and shot layups,” Willis said. “Our energy has always been there, but the guys are starting to learn how to play together, like we want them to play. That’s been the fun part of it, watching these guys grow and become a good team.”
Everhart led all scorers with 16 points to go with four rebounds and five blocks. Walker was right behind with 15 points and filled the score sheet with seven steals, three rebounds, one assist and a block. Landan Maddox also had double figures with 10 points and five assists. Jayden Maddux scored just seven points, but had seven steals.
Hickory’s starting five outscored Watuaga’s 48-13 in the game. Bench players Jonah Martin had nine and Isaiah Shirley followed with eight to lead the Pioneers (3-8 overall, 2-8 Northwestern 3A/4A).
Watauga: 08 09 12 12 - 41
Hickory: 20 23 18 15 - 76
Watauga – Jonah Martin 9, Isaiah Shirley 8, Bennett Ricker 7, Ben Hale 6, Tyler Ward 6, Carter Everette 2, Grant Morrison 2, Orlando Leon 1.
Hickory – Nick Everhart 16, Rico Walker 15, Jack Cameron 11, Landan Maddox 10, Tyquan Hill 10, Jayden Maddox 7, Keagan Covington 4, Jordan Harshaw 3.