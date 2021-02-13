PUSH THE PACE: Red Tornadoes swarm Watauga, move within one win of a conference title

After struggling in opening quarters in back-to-back games, Hickory High’s boys basketball team took control of the game from the start and walloped Watauga 76-41 in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.

The Red Tornadoes celebrated Senior Night and improved to 7-1 in the conference (8-1 overall). Hickory has three games remaining, and with a home win over Alexander Central Tuesday would clinch the conference title outright and the league’s only automatic bid for the 3A state playoffs.

Friday night’s tempo was set from the start when Landan Maddox stole the ball at midcourt on the opening play. The quicker Red Tornadoes swarmed Watauga and forced six turnovers before Watauga scored on a fast-break layup by Ben Hale. However, Hickory was unable to put the ball in the net at the start, missing its first 11 shots, most at the rim from five offensive rebounds. The Red Tornadoes finally got even with two Nick Everhart free throws and took the lead three minutes into the game on Everhart’s layup.

“I knew they were going to start falling,” said Hickory head coach Daniel Willis. “We kept building the tempo and getting the turnovers going, I knew we’d start making some of those shots. The guys’ energy and effort were real good, we just weren’t making layups.”