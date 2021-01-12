PROTECTING HOME COURT: Foard wins playoff opener at home, will travel to R-S Central in Round 2

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Set two presented more of the same as a pair of blocks by Martina Foster (five kills, five blocks) and two kills each from Megan Dorsey (10 kills, 13 digs, two aces, two blocks) and Jamianne Foster helped build a 10-3 lead. Owen (6-6) stayed in the set, led by a kill and an ace from Maesyn Gardner that brought the Warhorses within 13-9. However, Owen had three hitting errors and Foard countered with kills from Laney Craig, Dorsey and a tap from setter Sarah Lingle (15 assists) for a 6-0 run that put the set out of reach.

Set three was a sloppy affair for both sides as the teams combined for 16 miscues, eight for each side. A four-hit rally gave Owen its only lead at 1-0 before Martina Forster put in a tap and a block. Back-to-back kills from Dorsey made it 4-1 and the Warhorses did not draw closer the rest of the way. Dorsey pounded in five kills for the set with Thao drilling four more.

Lombardi expressed with her team some concerns about staying focused, especially as the playoffs get deeper with more skilled teams.